Genshin Impact codes list: redeem these codes for free Primogems and Mora

Genshin Impact codes crop up every now and then on Twitter or Discord, and for players above a certain rank it's a great way to earn lots of free Mora, Primogems, character XP, and various other delightful boons. Below we've put together a list of all currently active Genshin Impact codes as of June 2021, along with explanations on what the codes are for, and how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact codes list [June 2021]

Genshin Impact codes:

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit (60,000 XP)

– 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit (60,000 XP) GenshinEpic – 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore

– 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore GenshinGalaxy – 10,000 Mora, 3 Mondstadt Hash Brown, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore

Those are all the currently active Genshin Impact codes we've found. Most previous codes have expired and will no longer work. There's a list of expired codes below, so if you find a code in there, that's the reason it's not working for you.

Expired Genshin Impact codes:

153YUSAENH | 2T7E9CPA7YJE | 4BNSD3675J8D | 5KVEIBSXDUU | ATPTUJPP53QH | CBNXRD6S7H3N | CUUPMBJSVD | DU2MHJQL1ZT | EATDGIXLD56 | EBPWQU6SNZ22 | ET7ADQFF8KJR | FS6SU367M279 | G3TQQ6TOQME | GENSHIN0928A | GENSHIN0928E | GENSHIN0928N | GENSHIN1006A | GENSHIN1006S | GENSHIN1006U | GENSHIN1111 | GENSHINMHYOM | GENSHINMHYOO | GENSHINMYYOI | GENSHINZHB30 | GOLNXLAKC58 | GSIMPTQ125 | JSSK8N23JZR | KTNSCQWW922M | NBEM3MYAL2B | PSNTC8FEQK4D | SBNBUK67M37Z | TT7BVJNPL249 | GS6ACJ775KNV

That's over 1,400 Primogems, 300,000 Mora, and many more thousands of character XP that you've missed out on there! Better bookmark this page to make sure you don't miss any future Genshin codes, eh?

What are Genshin Impact codes used for?

Genshin Impact codes are codes which the devs at Mihoro occasionally give away to the playerbase, usually around the time of sizeable game updates. Redeeming these codes will net you free rewards: often a code will give you oodles of Mora, the main currency in Genshin Impact; or Primogems, the premium currency which you usually have to pay real money for.

Sometimes these Genshin Impact codes will also provide you with Character EXP Materials such as Hero's Wit, Adventurer's Experience, and Wanderer's Advice, each of which give your chosen character a certain amount of XP for free. There are occasionally other rewards in the codes as well, so it's well worth keeping an eye out for new codes.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You have to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in order to start redeeming codes in Genshin Impact. Once you are at least Level 10, go to the Genshin Impact Code Redemption page online. Log in with your username and password, then enter your server region, character name, and the code you wish to redeem.

Then click "Redeem", and you'll be given the free rewards for that code. You'll have to enter each code one at a time, but it's well worth the (miniscule) effort in our opinion!

That's everything we've got for the time being when it comes to Genshin Impact codes and free rewards.