Genshin Impact offers the opportunity to gain a whole load of fancy pants characters through using the gacha system by paying for Wishes. Is your cool new anime boy as good as he looks in battle though? It's hard to say - the rarities for each character don't necessarily correspond to their quality and stats. With that in mind, here's our tier list of the best Genshin Impact characters - I hope your pulls are up the top!

Best Genshin Impact characters tier list

Here’s our tier list of all the Genshin Impact characters, from best to worst:

S Tier: Bennett, Ganyu, Venti, Zhongli

Bennett, Ganyu, Venti, Zhongli A Tier: Albedo, Barbara, Diluc, Eula, Hu Tao, Jean, Klee, Mona, Qiqi, Razor, Sucrose, Tartaglia, Xiao, Xinqiu

Albedo, Barbara, Diluc, Eula, Hu Tao, Jean, Klee, Mona, Qiqi, Razor, Sucrose, Tartaglia, Xiao, Xinqiu B Tier: Beidou, Chongyun, Diona, Fischl, Kaeya, Keqing, Ningguang, Noelle, Rosaria, Xiangling, Yanfei

Beidou, Chongyun, Diona, Fischl, Kaeya, Keqing, Ningguang, Noelle, Rosaria, Xiangling, Yanfei C Tier: Lisa, Traveler, Xinyan

Lisa, Traveler, Xinyan D Tier: Amber

Below we'll talk a bit about each character in detail, starting with the S Tier characters and working our way down the list. We'll also cover the different attacks, skills, and passives of each character below.

Bennett

Bennett fills out the classic character role of a rough ‘n’ tumble kid with all the energy to create his own destiny. Armed with a Pyro sword, he’s the only member of ‘Benny’s Adventure Team’ after everyone else quit on him, but the Adventurers’ Guild has kept the team around. Not because he’s particularly strong though, just because he’d be sad otherwise. Despite this, Bennett’s support abilities have landed him a spot at the top of our tier list. Here’s all his abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five quick strikes

- Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to perform two rapid slashes

- Consume stamina to perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Passion Overload - three different effects. Tap to do a quick flaming swing, hold to do a two-hit launching attack, and hold for a long time to hit three times, causing an explosion and launching both the enemy and Bennett

- three different effects. Tap to do a quick flaming swing, hold to do a two-hit launching attack, and hold for a long time to hit three times, causing an explosion and launching both the enemy and Bennett Elemental burst: Fantastic Voyage - Jump towards the enemy and deal Pyro damage and create an ‘inspiration circle’. If a character drops below 70% health they will regenerate. If health is higher than 70%, they will gain an attack bonus

- Jump towards the enemy and deal Pyro damage and create an ‘inspiration circle’. If a character drops below 70% health they will regenerate. If health is higher than 70%, they will gain an attack bonus Passive talent 1 - Decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20%

- Decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20% Passive talent 2 - When inside the Fantastic Voyage circle, Passion Overload’s cooldown is decreased by 50% and Bennett is not launched

- When inside the Fantastic Voyage circle, Passion Overload’s cooldown is decreased by 50% and Bennett is not launched Passive talent 3 - Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

Ganyu

Although she’s quiet and composed, when armed with a strong weapon and solid artifacts, Ganyu’s Cryo abilities turn her into one of Genshin Impact’s strongest DPS characters. Adding Ganyu to your team will help you prevail over small enemies and bosses alike thanks to these abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow

- Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. Charging the energy for longer will result in different effects, all dealing Cryo DMG.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. Charging the energy for longer will result in different effects, all dealing Cryo DMG. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Trail of the Qilin - Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

- Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Elemental burst: Celestial Shower - Summons a Sacred Cryo Pearl that continuously rains down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AoE and dealing Cryo DMG.

- Summons a Sacred Cryo Pearl that continuously rains down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AoE and dealing Cryo DMG. Passive talent 1 - After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s.

- After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s. Passive talent 2 - Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active party members in the AoE.

- Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active party members in the AoE. Passive talent 3 - Refunds 15% of the ore used when crafting Bow-type weapons.

Venti

Venti the Bard is surprisingly powerful. Maybe he’s got some secrets up his sleeve. His wind (Anemo) abilities make him a great support-type character who’s great at crowd control. Here’s all the stuff he can do in combat:

Normal attack - Perform up to six consecutive bow shots

- Perform up to six consecutive bow shots Charged attack - Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Anemo damage

- Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Anemo damage Plunging attack - Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage

- Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage Elemental skill: Skyward Sonnet - Deal AoE anemo damage and launch enemies in the air at their location. Hold to summon a larger vortex which raises Venti into the air

- Deal AoE anemo damage and launch enemies in the air at their location. Hold to summon a larger vortex which raises Venti into the air Elemental burst: Wind’s Grand Ode - Fire an arrow that creates a storm eye that sucks objects and enemies in, dealing constant Anemo damage. Extra damage if combined with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro effects

- Fire an arrow that creates a storm eye that sucks objects and enemies in, dealing constant Anemo damage. Extra damage if combined with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro effects Passive talent 1 - Holding Skyward Sonnet down creates a current that lifts you for 20 seconds

- Holding Skyward Sonnet down creates a current that lifts you for 20 seconds Passive talent 2 - Regenerates 15 energy after Wind’s Grand Ode is used

- Regenerates 15 energy after Wind’s Grand Ode is used Passive talent 3 - Decreases stamina consumption by 20% for gliding characters. Doesn’t stack with similar abilities

Zhongli

As an Archon alongside Venti, it’s no surprise that Zhongli has godlike powers. The Geo polearm user has proven extremely useful against all enemies, meaning he’ll make a great addition to any team. Here’s what Zhongli has to offer:

Normal attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Dominus Lapidis - Tap to command the power of earth to create a Stone Stele. Hold to cause nearby Geo energy to explode and create a Stone Stele and a shield of jade. The Stone Stele deals AoE Geo DMG when created and intermittently deals Geo DMG to nearby opponents.

- Tap to command the power of earth to create a Stone Stele. Hold to cause nearby Geo energy to explode and create a Stone Stele and a shield of jade. The Stone Stele deals AoE Geo DMG when created and intermittently deals Geo DMG to nearby opponents. Elemental burst: Planet Befall - Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them.

- Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them. Passive talent 1 - When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify.

- When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify. Passive talent 2 - Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP.

- Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP. Passive talent 3 - Refunds 15% of the ore used when crafting Polearm-type weapons

Albedo

As the reclusive Chief Alchemist for the Knights of Favonius, Albedo is always working on a project, whether it’s art or alchemy. His powers as an alchemist, however, are so powerful that he deems himself a threat to Mondstadt and often conducts his experiments in Dragonspine. Despite Albedo worrying about the threat his alchemical abilities pose to mankind, he’s not afraid to bring them into battle, so this is what you’ll get if you’ve got Albedo on your team:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma - Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. Solar Isotoma has the following properties:

- Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. Solar Isotoma has the following properties: When enemies within the Solar Isotoma zone take damage, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off Albedo's DEF. Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s.



When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time.

Elemental burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide - Under Albedo's command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.

- Under Albedo's command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms. Passive talent 1 - Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.

- Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%. Passive talent 2 - Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.

- Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s. Passive talent 3 - When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Barbara

Barbara is something of an ‘idol’, adored by all the citizens of Mondstadt and possessing enormously strong healing abilities. She took advantage of the city’s liberty and freedom to stay true to herself to go from zero to hero in the hearts of the residents, and now the whole town vibes to her tunes. Here’s what she can do in fights for you:

Normal attack - Perform up to four water splash attacks to deal Hydro damage

- Perform up to four water splash attacks to deal Hydro damage Charged attack - Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage

- Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE Hydro damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE Hydro damage on the ground Elemental skill: Let the Show Begin - Summon water droplets surrounding Barbara, dealing Hydro damage and inflicting Wet. When it’s active, your normal and charged attacks heal allies and party members, Wet is applied to both Barbara and nearby enemies, and she regenerates health at regular intervals

- Summon water droplets surrounding Barbara, dealing Hydro damage and inflicting Wet. When it’s active, your normal and charged attacks heal allies and party members, Wet is applied to both Barbara and nearby enemies, and she regenerates health at regular intervals Elemental burst: Shining Miracle - Heals nearby allies greatly, and scales with Barbara’s max health

- Heals nearby allies greatly, and scales with Barbara’s max health Passive talent 1 - Stamina consumption of characters within Let the Show Begin is reduced by 12%

- Stamina consumption of characters within Let the Show Begin is reduced by 12% Passive talent 2 - When you gain an Elemental Orb/Particle, Let the Show Begin is extended by one second (maximum five seconds)

- When you gain an Elemental Orb/Particle, Let the Show Begin is extended by one second (maximum five seconds) Passive talent 3 - When you cook a healing dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Diluc

Diluc Ragnvindr is a damage-dealing machine. This rich boy can get out his claymore and rain absolute death down on enemies, with huge base damage which only grows with his abilities. Speaking of abilities, this is what you’re working with:

Normal attack - Perform up to four consecutive strikes

- Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack - Drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes, finishing with a larger slash

- Drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes, finishing with a larger slash Plunging attack - Plunge from the air to the ground, damaging enemies on the way and dealing AoE on the ground

- Plunge from the air to the ground, damaging enemies on the way and dealing AoE on the ground Elemental skill: Searing Onslaught - Perform a forward slash that deals Pyro damage

- Perform a forward slash that deals Pyro damage Elemental burst: Dawn - Release flames to deal Pyro damage to enemies. The flames then summon a phoenix that flies forward and deals huge Pyro damage, exploding at its destination. Also increases Pyro damage for Diluc’s normal and charged attacks

- Release flames to deal Pyro damage to enemies. The flames then summon a phoenix that flies forward and deals huge Pyro damage, exploding at its destination. Also increases Pyro damage for Diluc’s normal and charged attacks Passive talent 1 - Charged attack stamina cost reduced by 50%, and duration increased by 3 seconds

- Charged attack stamina cost reduced by 50%, and duration increased by 3 seconds Passive talent 2 - Pyro enchantment provided by Dawn lasts four seconds longer, and effect is increased by a further 20%

- Pyro enchantment provided by Dawn lasts four seconds longer, and effect is increased by a further 20% Passive talent 3 - Refunds 15% of ore used when crafting claymores

Eula

As a descendant of the infamous Lawrence Clan, Eula isn’t exactly loved by everybody in Mondstadt. Unfortunate past aside, however, Eula’s abilities make her a stellar damage dealer. If you’re lucky enough to have Eula, here’s what you’ll get:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive strikes.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive strikes. Charged attack - Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

- Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Icetide Vortex - Tap to slash swiftly, dealing Cryo DMG. When it hits an opponent, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart, which increases her resistance to interruption and DEF. Hold to consume all stacks of Grimheart and lash forward, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to opponents in front of her.

- Tap to slash swiftly, dealing Cryo DMG. When it hits an opponent, Eula gains a stack of Grimheart, which increases her resistance to interruption and DEF. Hold to consume all stacks of Grimheart and lash forward, dealing AoE Cryo DMG to opponents in front of her. Elemental burst: Glacial Illumination - Brandishes her greatsword, dealing Cryo DMG to nearby opponents and creating a Lightfall Sword that follows her around for a duration of up to 7 seconds.

- Brandishes her greatsword, dealing Cryo DMG to nearby opponents and creating a Lightfall Sword that follows her around for a duration of up to 7 seconds. Passive talent 1 - If 2 stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing the Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex, a Shattered Lightfall Sword will be created that will explode immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical DMG dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination.

- If 2 stacks of Grimheart are consumed upon unleashing the Holding Mode of Icetide Vortex, a Shattered Lightfall Sword will be created that will explode immediately, dealing 50% of the basic Physical DMG dealt by a Lightfall Sword created by Glacial Illumination. Passive talent 2 - When Glacial Illumination is cast, the CD of Icetide Vortex is reset and Eula gains 1 stack of Grimheart.

- When Glacial Illumination is cast, the CD of Icetide Vortex is reset and Eula gains 1 stack of Grimheart. Passive talent 3 - When Eula crafts Character Talent Materials, she has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Hu Tao

You’ll most often find Hu Tao working at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, where she serves as the 77th Director. While she takes her job seriously, outside of work, she’s Liyue’s biggest prankster and always has spirits at her side, some of which she even brings into battle with these abilities:

Normal attack - Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes.

- Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Guide to Afterlife - Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her HP to knock the surrounding enemies back and enter the Paramita Papilo state. Paramita Papilo increases Hu Tao’s ATK based on her Max HP, converts DMG to Pyro DMG, and applies the Blood Blossom effect to enemies hit by charged attacks. The Blood Blossom affect causes enemies to take Pyro DMG every 4 seconds.

- Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her HP to knock the surrounding enemies back and enter the Paramita Papilo state. Paramita Papilo increases Hu Tao’s ATK based on her Max HP, converts DMG to Pyro DMG, and applies the Blood Blossom effect to enemies hit by charged attacks. The Blood Blossom affect causes enemies to take Pyro DMG every 4 seconds. Elemental burst: Spirit Soother - Commands a blazing spirit to attack, dealing Pyro DMG in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao’s Max HP.

- Commands a blazing spirit to attack, dealing Pyro DMG in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, regenerates a percentage of Hu Tao’s Max HP. Passive talent 1 - When a Paramita Papilo state activated by Guide to Afterlife ends, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 8 seconds.

- When a Paramita Papilo state activated by Guide to Afterlife ends, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their CRIT Rate increased by 12% for 8 seconds. Passive talent 2 - When Hu Tao’s HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro DMG Bonus is increased by 33%.

- When Hu Tao’s HP is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro DMG Bonus is increased by 33%. Passive talent 3 - When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional “Suspicious” dish of the same type.

Jean

She’s hard as nails and acting Grand Master of the Knights, known as the ‘Dandelion Knight’. Basically, she’s the lead cop of Mondstadt. Don’t let that put you off though, her sword and Anemo abilities can deal with large groups of enemies, and her personality is steadfast to a fault. Here’s her combat abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five consecutive strikes

- Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to launch an enemy, who’ll fall slowly down

- Consume stamina to launch an enemy, who’ll fall slowly down Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Gale Blade - Unleash a mini storm, launching it at enemies dealing Anemo damage. Hold to consume extra stamina and pull surrounding enemies in front of her

- Unleash a mini storm, launching it at enemies dealing Anemo damage. Hold to consume extra stamina and pull surrounding enemies in front of her Elemental burst: Dandelion Breeze - Create a swirling dandelion field. Launches enemies, deals Anemo damage, regenerates health, imbues friendly characters with Anemo, and deals constant Anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the field. Also instantly restores health for allies and party members

- Create a swirling dandelion field. Launches enemies, deals Anemo damage, regenerates health, imbues friendly characters with Anemo, and deals constant Anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the field. Also instantly restores health for allies and party members Passive talent 1 - Hits by normal attack have a 50% chance to regenerate health for your party members (equal to 15% of Jean’s max health)

- Hits by normal attack have a 50% chance to regenerate health for your party members (equal to 15% of Jean’s max health) Passive talent 2 - Using Dandelion Breeze restores 20% of its energy

- Using Dandelion Breeze restores 20% of its energy Passive talent 3 - When you cook a healing dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Klee

Klee is a tiny magical girl who uses Pyro spells to burn foes. A mischievous so-and-so, Klee is a member of the Knights of Favonius, but being a nutty child with fire powers has been locked in solitary confinement for the safety of everyone around her. She loves playing with live explosives, and can do the following in battle:

Normal attack - Perform up to three explosive AoE Pyro attacks

- Perform up to three explosive AoE Pyro attacks Charged attack - Consume stamina to deal AoE Pyro damage

- Consume stamina to deal AoE Pyro damage Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Jumpy Dumpty - Throws Jumpy Dumpty, who bounces three times and deals Pyro AoE damage with each bounce. On bounce three, it splits into mines which explode on contact with enemies

- Throws Jumpy Dumpty, who bounces three times and deals Pyro AoE damage with each bounce. On bounce three, it splits into mines which explode on contact with enemies Elemental burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash - Summons Sparks n’n Splash (friends who zap enemies) to deal Pyro damage

- Summons Sparks n’n Splash (friends who zap enemies) to deal Pyro damage Passive talent 1 - 50% chance to gain 50% extra damage for a charged attack when dealing damage with normal attacks and Jumpy Dumpty

- 50% chance to gain 50% extra damage for a charged attack when dealing damage with normal attacks and Jumpy Dumpty Passive talent 2 - Getting a crit with your charged attack gives all party members 2 Elemental Energy

- Getting a crit with your charged attack gives all party members 2 Elemental Energy Passive talent 3 - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the minimap

Mona

Mona is an astrologer, and she should add me on Co-Star. She’s often skint and refuses to profit off of her astrology. I’m actually not sure what Genshin Impact’s astrology is or whether their stars are the same, but her birthday is August 31st making her a Virgo. Just like me! Anyway, here’s Mona’s combat abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five water splash attacks

- Perform up to five water splash attacks Charged attack - Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage

- Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Mirror Reflection of Doom - Create a Phantom which attracts enemy attacks, deals Hydro damage, and explodes dealing AoE Hydro damage. Hold to move backwards before summoning the Phantom

- Create a Phantom which attracts enemy attacks, deals Hydro damage, and explodes dealing AoE Hydro damage. Hold to move backwards before summoning the Phantom Elemental burst: Stellaris Phantasm - Applies the Illusory Bubble status to enemies in a large AoE. This traps enemies, makes them Wet, slows them, and applies extra effects when the enemy takes damage. It applies an Open, which increases damage on an enemy and removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing extra Hydro damage

- Applies the Illusory Bubble status to enemies in a large AoE. This traps enemies, makes them Wet, slows them, and applies extra effects when the enemy takes damage. It applies an Open, which increases damage on an enemy and removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing extra Hydro damage Passive talent 1 - After using Illusory Torrent for two seconds, create a Phantom if there are enemies nearby. Phantoms created like this last for two seconds and deal half damage upon explosion

- After using Illusory Torrent for two seconds, create a Phantom if there are enemies nearby. Phantoms created like this last for two seconds and deal half damage upon explosion Passive talent 2 - Increases your Hydro damage bonus by 20% of your energy recharge rate

- Increases your Hydro damage bonus by 20% of your energy recharge rate Passive talent 3 - 25% chance to refund a portion of crafting materials used when crafting Weapon Ascension Materials

Qiqi

Qiqi, an apprentice and herb gatherer at the Bubu Pharmacy, is a sword-wielder who is also apparently an unkillable zombie. No wonder she’s top tier then - here’s all her abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five rapid strikes

- Perform up to five rapid strikes Charged attack - Consumes stamina and does two rapid sword strikes

- Consumes stamina and does two rapid sword strikes Plunging attack - Plunge from mid-air, striking enemies on the way and dealing AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge from mid-air, striking enemies on the way and dealing AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Herald of Frost - Deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is active, hitting enemies heals HP for party members and allies. Also heals you at regular intervals and follows you, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in the way

- Deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is active, hitting enemies heals HP for party members and allies. Also heals you at regular intervals and follows you, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in the way Elemental burst: Preserver of Fortune - Mark nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, which deals Cryo damage. When you hit a marked enemy, regenerate health

- Mark nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, which deals Cryo damage. When you hit a marked enemy, regenerate health Passive talent 1 - When a character under the effects of Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, they gain 20% healing bonus for 8 seconds

- When a character under the effects of Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, they gain 20% healing bonus for 8 seconds Passive talent 2 - When Qiqi hits with normal and charged attacks, there’s a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman for 6 seconds, once every 30 seconds

- When Qiqi hits with normal and charged attacks, there’s a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman for 6 seconds, once every 30 seconds Passive talent 3 - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the minimap

Razor

Razor is a mysterious boy, rarely seen by Mondstadt’s population. He instead travels around the forest with a pack of wolves, referred to as ‘Wolf Boy’ by some. His pack is his family, and seeks revenge only on those who harm his family (the family being a bunch of wolves). He also carries a giant claymore and uses it like this:

Normal attack - Perform up to four consecutive strikes

- Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finishing with a giant strike

- Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finishing with a giant strike Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Claw and Thunder - Two different attacks. Press to deal Electro damage in front of you, then gain an Electro Sigil to increase your energy recharge rate (stacks up to three). Hold to unleash an AoE lightning storm, dealing huge damage and removing all your sigils and converting them into energy

- Two different attacks. Press to deal Electro damage in front of you, then gain an Electro Sigil to increase your energy recharge rate (stacks up to three). Hold to unleash an AoE lightning storm, dealing huge damage and removing all your sigils and converting them into energy Elemental burst: Lightning Fang - Strikes alongside your normal attacks, dealing Electro damage. Also raises your attack, speed, and Electro resistance, and makes you immune to Electro-Charged damage. However, you can also not do charged attacks

- Strikes alongside your normal attacks, dealing Electro damage. Also raises your attack, speed, and Electro resistance, and makes you immune to Electro-Charged damage. However, you can also not do charged attacks Passive talent 1 - Decreases Claw and Thunder’s cooldown by 18%, but using Lightning Fang resets the cooldown

- Decreases Claw and Thunder’s cooldown by 18%, but using Lightning Fang resets the cooldown Passive talent 2 - When energy is below 50%, increase recharge rate by 30%

- When energy is below 50%, increase recharge rate by 30% Passive talent 3 - Decrease sprinting Stamina consumption by party members by 20% (doesn’t stack with other similar passives)

Sucrose

Sucrose is an alchemist who travels the world researching ‘ultimate truth’. She has a weird way of showing it though, causing the population of Mondstadt to cower in fear as her experimentations go wild. She also loves to cause havoc in battle, attempting to use Anemo abilities to thwart enemies with her creatively-named magic spells:

Normal attack - Perform up to four Anemo attacks

- Perform up to four Anemo attacks Charged attack - Consume stamina to do AoE Anemo damage

- Consume stamina to do AoE Anemo damage Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation 6308 - Create a Wind Spirit to deal AoE Anemo damage, pull them in, and launch them

- Create a Wind Spirit to deal AoE Anemo damage, pull them in, and launch them Elemental burst: Forbidden Creation Isomer 75 / Type II - Throw a large Wind Spirit which constantly pulls and throws enemies and deals AoE Anemo damage. If the wind spirit comes into contact with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro, it deals extra elemental damage of that type (once per use)

- Throw a large Wind Spirit which constantly pulls and throws enemies and deals AoE Anemo damage. If the wind spirit comes into contact with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro, it deals extra elemental damage of that type (once per use) Passive talent 1 - When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all other party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for eight seconds

- When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all other party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for eight seconds Passive talent 2 - When either of your elemental abilities hit enemies, increase all other party members’ Elemental Mastery by 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for eight seconds

- When either of your elemental abilities hit enemies, increase all other party members’ Elemental Mastery by 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for eight seconds Passive talent 3 - When Sucrose crafts enhancement materials, get a 10% chance to obtain double the output

Tartaglia (Childe)

Tartaglia, occasionally known as “Childe,” is unpredictably fierce: you’ll spot him caring for his younger brother one minute and appearing as a weekly boss the next. He’s known for using a bow despite being weakest with one — everything he does is for the thrill of the fight. His unique playstyle enables both close-range and long-range combat thanks to these abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, the power of Hydro will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the torrent will deal Hydro DMG and apply the Riptide status. Riptide - Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt in this way is considered Normal Attack dmg.

- Opponents affected by Riptide will suffer from AoE Hydro DMG effects when attacked by Tartaglia in various ways. DMG dealt in this way is considered Normal Attack dmg.

Riptide Flash - A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s.

- A fully-charged Aimed Shot that hits an opponent affected by Riptide deals consecutive bouts of AoE DMG. Can occur once every 0.7s.

Riptide Burst - Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit.

- Defeating an opponent affected by Riptide creates a Hydro burst that inflicts the Riptide status on nearby opponents hit. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Foul Legacy: Raging Tide - Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows:

- Unleashes a set of weaponry made of pure water, dealing Hydro DMG to surrounding opponents and entering Melee Stance. In this Stance, Tartaglia's Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion and change as follows: Normal Attack - Perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes.

- Perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes.

Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash a cross slash, dealing Hydro DMG.

Riptide Slash - Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s.

- Hitting an opponent affected by Riptide with a melee attack unleashes a Riptide Slash that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Skill DMG, and can only occur once every 1.5s. Elemental burst: Havoc: Obliteration - Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting.

- Performs different attacks based on what stance Tartaglia is in when casting. Ranged Stance - Flash of Havoc: Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use.

- Flash of Havoc: Swiftly fires a Hydro-imbued magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and applying the Riptide status. Returns a portion of its Energy Cost after use.

Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration - Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast.

- Performs a slash with a large AoE, dealing massive Hydro DMG to all surrounding opponents, which triggers Riptide Blast.

Riptide Blast - When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG.

- When the obliterating waters hit an opponent affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status and triggers a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG. DMG dealt in this way is considered Elemental Burst DMG. Passive talent 1 - Extends Riptide duration by 8s.

- Extends Riptide duration by 8s. Passive talent 2 - When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance, on dealing a CRIT hit, Normal and Charged Attacks apply the Riptide status effects to opponents.

- When Tartaglia is in Foul Legacy: Raging Tide's Melee stance, on dealing a CRIT hit, Normal and Charged Attacks apply the Riptide status effects to opponents. Passive talent 3 - Increases your own party members' Normal Attack Level by 1.

Xiao

Xiao looks like a young man, but he’s actually thousands of years old. He’s a no-nonsense type, keeping his mouth shut and letting his weapons do the talking. Apparently, he struggles to hold back in combat because he’s used to fighting uber-powerful dark forces. Scary. Here’s what he likes to use to destroy said dark forces:

Normal attack - Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

- Performs up to 6 consecutive spear strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform an upward thrust. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing plunging attacks.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Xiao does not take DMG from performing plunging attacks. Elemental skill: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling - Xiao lunges foward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in mid-air.

- Xiao lunges foward, dealing Anemo DMG to opponents in his path. Can be used in mid-air. Elemental burst: Bane of All Evil - Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millenia ago. The mask greatly increases Xiao’s jumping ability, increases his attack AoE and attack DMG, and converts attack DMG into Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP.

- Xiao dons the Yaksha Mask that set gods and demons trembling millenia ago. The mask greatly increases Xiao’s jumping ability, increases his attack AoE and attack DMG, and converts attack DMG into Anemo DMG, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion. In this state, Xiao will continuously lose HP. Passive talent 1 - While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25%

- While under the effects of Bane of All Evil, all DMG dealt by Xiao increases by 5%. DMG increases by a further 5% every 3s the ability persists. The maximum DMG Bonus is 25% Passive talent 2 - Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration.

- Using Lemniscatic Wind Cycling increases the DMG of subsequent uses by 15%. This effect lasts for 7s, and has a maximum of 3 stacks. Gaining a new stack refreshes the effect’s duration. Passive talent 3 - Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Xingqiu

A meek, calm boy on the surface, Xingqiu has a more outgoing, cheeky side to him. Famous around Liyue Harbour, he is the son of one of the richest merchants in the area. Studious and talented, he was being groomed to become a great asset to his father’s business. However, his talents lay elsewhere. A keen martial artist and fighter, Xingqiu seeks justice in the world, and this is how he does it:

Normal attack - Perform up to five consecutive strikes

- Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to fire off two rapid strikes

- Consume stamina to fire off two rapid strikes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Fatal Rainscreen - Deal Hydro damage with your sword, and create three Rain Swords which orbit Xingqiu’s head. These reduce your damage taken, increase your resistance to interruption, and makes you Wet

- Deal Hydro damage with your sword, and create three Rain Swords which orbit Xingqiu’s head. These reduce your damage taken, increase your resistance to interruption, and makes you Wet Elemental burst: Raincutter - Normal attacks trigger extra Hydro attacks. Summon three Rain Swords which stay throughout the duration of Raincutter, and can be carried over to other characters

- Normal attacks trigger extra Hydro attacks. Summon three Rain Swords which stay throughout the duration of Raincutter, and can be carried over to other characters Passive talent 1 - When a Rain Sword is removed by any means, your character’s health is restored by 8% of Xingqiu’s max health

- When a Rain Sword is removed by any means, your character’s health is restored by 8% of Xingqiu’s max health Passive talent 2 - Gain a 20% Hydro damage bonus

- Gain a 20% Hydro damage bonus Passive talent 3 - When Xingqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, get a 25% chance to refund some of the materials used

Beidou

Beidou is pretty cool. Her giant Electro claymore can absolutely bonk enemies if you level it right, and as the Captain of the Crux - the fleet of sailors in Liyue Harbour, she gets the opportunity to do so often. Loved by her crew and feared by her foes, here’s Beidou’s moveset:

Normal attack - Perform up to five consecutive strikes

- Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike

- Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Tidecaller - Press to deal Electro damage in front of you. Hold to use your weapon as a shield and counterattack based on how much damage you absorbed, applying the Electro element to Beidou

- Press to deal Electro damage in front of you. Hold to use your weapon as a shield and counterattack based on how much damage you absorbed, applying the Electro element to Beidou Elemental burst: Stormbreaker - Creates lightning that bounces between enemies when normal and charged attack hits. Also increases your resistance to damage and interruption, and discharges lightning every second

- Creates lightning that bounces between enemies when normal and charged attack hits. Also increases your resistance to damage and interruption, and discharges lightning every second Passive talent 1 - Counterattacking with Tidecaller exactly when you’re hit gives you bonus damage

- Counterattacking with Tidecaller exactly when you’re hit gives you bonus damage Passive talent 2 - For 10 seconds after using Tidecaller with maximum damage bonus, increase damage and attack speed for normal and charged attacks by 15%

- For 10 seconds after using Tidecaller with maximum damage bonus, increase damage and attack speed for normal and charged attacks by 15% Passive talent 3 - Decreases consumption of stamina when swimming for all party members by 20%. Doesn’t stack with similar effects

Chongyun

Chongyun is a professional exorcist. Not sure how one gets into that line of work, but if demons fear him then who am I to judge? Rethink, reskill, reboot, I guess. His family were all exorcists (again, what? Never mind) but Chongyun was always more powerful than the rest. Here are the abilities his power manifests:

Normal attack - Perform up to four consecutive strikes

- Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finished with a powerful slash

- Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finished with a powerful slash Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Chonghua’s Layered Frost - Strike the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage in front of him, which then turns into a Frost Field. This converts all normal and charged attacks from weapon-wielding characters to Cryo

- Strike the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage in front of him, which then turns into a Frost Field. This converts all normal and charged attacks from weapon-wielding characters to Cryo Elemental burst: Cloud-parting Star - Summon 3 huge blades in mid-air that explode as they hit the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage

- Summon 3 huge blades in mid-air that explode as they hit the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage Passive talent 1 - Attack speed for weapon-wielders increased by 8% within the field created by Chonghua’s Layered Frost

- Attack speed for weapon-wielders increased by 8% within the field created by Chonghua’s Layered Frost Passive talent 2 - When Chongua’s Layered Frost’s field disappears, another spirit strikes enemies for 100% of the elemental skill’s damage, also decreasing their Cryo resistance by 10% for eight seconds

- When Chongua’s Layered Frost’s field disappears, another spirit strikes enemies for 100% of the elemental skill’s damage, also decreasing their Cryo resistance by 10% for eight seconds Passive talent 3 - Expeditions in Liyue take 25% less time

Diona

While she’s the bartender at Mondstadt’s Cat’s Tail, the young half-cat-half-girl Diona not-so-secretly despises the wine industry, blaming it for her father’s alcoholism. Diona isn’t afraid to bring her bartending abilities into battle, however:

Normal attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo Damage.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo Damage. Plunging attack - Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG on impact.

- Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG on impact. Elemental skill: Icy Paws - Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Diona's Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target. The shield has a 250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus, and will infuse Diona with Cryo at the point of formation for a short duration.

- Fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Diona's Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target. The shield has a 250% Cryo DMG Absorption Bonus, and will infuse Diona with Cryo at the point of formation for a short duration. Press: Rapidly fires off 2 Icy Paws.

Rapidly fires off 2 Icy Paws.

Hold: Dashes back quickly before firing 5 Icy Paws. The shield created by a Hold attack will gain a 75% DMG Absorption Bonus.

Dashes back quickly before firing 5 Icy Paws. The shield created by a Hold attack will gain a 75% DMG Absorption Bonus. Elemental burst: Signature Mix - Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Every 2 seconds, for 12 seconds, Drunken Mist: deals Cryo DMG to opponents within the field and regenerates the HP of characters within the field.

- Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Every 2 seconds, for 12 seconds, Drunken Mist: deals Cryo DMG to opponents within the field and regenerates the HP of characters within the field. Passive talent 1 - Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%.

- Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%. Passive talent 2 - Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s.

- Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased ATK for 15s. Passive talent 3 - When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, Diona has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Fischl

Fischl is a bow-wielding Electro-powered girl who travels the world with Oz, her night raven. The night raven has Electro abilities too. She’s a weird lass, but at 4-star rarity, you have a much higher chance of getting her on your team as opposed to the likes of Venti and Diluc. Here’s what’s up her sleeve:

Normal attack - Perform up to five shots with a bow

- Perform up to five shots with a bow Charged attack - Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Electro damage

- Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Electro damage Plunging attack - Fire a shower of arrows in midair, fall to the ground, and deal AoE damage

- Fire a shower of arrows in midair, fall to the ground, and deal AoE damage Elemental skill: Nightrider - Summons Oz, dealing Electro damage in a small area. Ox will then attack nearby enemies

- Summons Oz, dealing Electro damage in a small area. Ox will then attack nearby enemies Elemental burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria - Summons Oz to defend you. Fischl turns into Oz, strikes nearby enemies with Electro damage, and keeps Oz on the battlefield once the move ends

- Summons Oz to defend you. Fischl turns into Oz, strikes nearby enemies with Electro damage, and keeps Oz on the battlefield once the move ends Passive talent 1 - When Fischl hits Ox with a fully-charged bow show, Oz deals AoE Electro damage equal to 15.7% of the arrow’s damage

- When Fischl hits Ox with a fully-charged bow show, Oz deals AoE Electro damage equal to 15.7% of the arrow’s damage Passive talent 2 - If your active character triggers an Electro Elemental Reaction while Oz is kicking about, the enemy is hit with Electro damage equal to 80% of her attack power

- If your active character triggers an Electro Elemental Reaction while Oz is kicking about, the enemy is hit with Electro damage equal to 80% of her attack power Passive talent 3 - Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

Kaeya

Introduced early on in the story, Kaeya is an eyepatch-wearing anime boy who’s fiercely loyal to Acting Grand Master Jean of the Knights of Favonius. You’ll often find him doing Jean’s dirty work, but never complaining about it - his charming and confident demeanour always shining through. His icy powers are handy in combat too if you use them well:

Normal attack - Perform up to five quick strikes

- Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do two quick strikes

- Consume stamina to do two quick strikes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Frostgnaw - deals Cryo damage in front of you

- deals Cryo damage in front of you Elemental burst: Glacial Waltz - Summon three icicles which circle Kaeya. They deal Cryo damage to enemies for the duration of the ability

- Summon three icicles which circle Kaeya. They deal Cryo damage to enemies for the duration of the ability Passive talent 1 - Every Frostgnaw hit regenerates Kaeya’s health by 15% of his attack

- Every Frostgnaw hit regenerates Kaeya’s health by 15% of his attack Passive talent 2 - Enemies frozen by Frostgnaw drop extra Elemental Particles (maximum of two extra per use)

- Enemies frozen by Frostgnaw drop extra Elemental Particles (maximum of two extra per use) Passive talent 3 - Decrease sprinting Stamina consumption by party members by 20% (doesn’t stack with other similar passives)

Keqing

Keqing is a Liyue-based character who uses an Electro sword. Her sceptical approach to life and policy make her abrasive but helpful. She runs Liyue while Rex Lapis sits around not doing much all year, so it’s understandable that she feels the humans of Liyue should have more of a say in their future than some random god. Anyway, here’s her strong DPS combat abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five quick strikes

- Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to perform two quick strikes

- Consume stamina to perform two quick strikes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Stellar Restoration - Throw a lightning stiletto (yup) which deals Electro damage in an AoE. Hold the button to aim and hold in mid-air. The stiletto (sigh) allows her to blink to the location of the stiletto mark if you use Stellar Restoration again, slashing the enemy once. If you use a charged attack, you’ll hurl a bunch of savage slices towards the mark, dealing AoE Electro damage

- Throw a lightning stiletto (yup) which deals Electro damage in an AoE. Hold the button to aim and hold in mid-air. The stiletto (sigh) allows her to blink to the location of the stiletto mark if you use Stellar Restoration again, slashing the enemy once. If you use a charged attack, you’ll hurl a bunch of savage slices towards the mark, dealing AoE Electro damage Elemental burst: Starward Sword - Deal AoE Electro damage, then hit a series of strikes on enemies that deal multiple bouts of Electro damage, before one final AoE hit

- Deal AoE Electro damage, then hit a series of strikes on enemies that deal multiple bouts of Electro damage, before one final AoE hit Passive talent 1 - Within five seconds of using Stellar Restoration, your normal and charged attacks now deal Electro damage

- Within five seconds of using Stellar Restoration, your normal and charged attacks now deal Electro damage Passive talent 2 - Starward Sword increases your crit rate and energy recharge by 15% for 8 seconds

- Starward Sword increases your crit rate and energy recharge by 15% for 8 seconds Passive talent 3 - Liyue expeditions have time consumption reduced by 25%

Ningguang

Ningguang, the flying Geo magic lady who owns Liyue’s Jade Chamber, is absolutely loaded and uses this to her advantage, with everyone in Liyue staying on her good side. Her air of mystique means no one quite knows what she’s up to. Here’s what you get if she’s on your side though:

Normal attack - Fire gems that deal Geo damage, granting you one Star Jade per hit

- Fire gems that deal Geo damage, granting you one Star Jade per hit Charged attack - Consume stamina to fire a giant Geo damage gem, dealing extra damage for each Star Jade

- Consume stamina to fire a giant Geo damage gem, dealing extra damage for each Star Jade Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Jade Screen - Blocks projectiles and deals AoE Geo damage

- Blocks projectiles and deals AoE Geo damage Elemental burst: Starshatter - Gathers a bunch of gems at a time which home in on enemies, dealing Geo damage. If Jade Screen is nearby, extra gems are fired

- Gathers a bunch of gems at a time which home in on enemies, dealing Geo damage. If Jade Screen is nearby, extra gems are fired Passive talent 1 - When you have Star Jades, your charged attack takes no stamina

- When you have Star Jades, your charged attack takes no stamina Passive talent 2 - Characters passing through a Jade Screen get a 12% Geo damage bonus for 10 seconds

- Characters passing through a Jade Screen get a 12% Geo damage bonus for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 - Shows you the location of ore on the minimap

Noelle

Noelle is a character you’ll probably earn from the Beginner Wish bundle. She’s a maid with a big sword, dealing Geo damage and dreaming of a star-studded future as a Knight of Favonius. She’s a hard worker and will always help with anything, which is just as well considering her mediocre stats. Don’t worry though - Noelle can still pack a punch:

Normal attack - Perform up to four consecutive strikes

- Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike

- Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Breastplate - Summon stone armour, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies and protecting you. Also gives a chance to regenerate health when normal and charged attacks hit, and has a 250% damage absorption against enemy Geo attacks

- Summon stone armour, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies and protecting you. Also gives a chance to regenerate health when normal and charged attacks hit, and has a 250% damage absorption against enemy Geo attacks Elemental burst: Sweeping Time - Strikes enemies with a large AoE Geo attack, which then makes her normal attacks deal extra range, damage and Geo properties

- Strikes enemies with a large AoE Geo attack, which then makes her normal attacks deal extra range, damage and Geo properties Passive talent 1 - Create a shield that lasts 20 seconds and absorbs damage up to 400% of Noelle’s defence (once every minute). Triggers automatically when Noelle is on your party’s bench and your character’s health goes below 30%

- Create a shield that lasts 20 seconds and absorbs damage up to 400% of Noelle’s defence (once every minute). Triggers automatically when Noelle is on your party’s bench and your character’s health goes below 30% Passive talent 2 - Every four normal or charged attacks decreases Breastplate’s cooldown by one second (multiple enemies with a single strike is only one hit)

- Every four normal or charged attacks decreases Breastplate’s cooldown by one second (multiple enemies with a single strike is only one hit) Passive talent 3 - When you cook an defence-boosting dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Rosaria

As the edgiest sister of the Church of Favonius ever, Rosaria spends her time skipping church events and forgetting her Archon’s name (“Blessings from the Anemo Archon Barsibato? Wait... no, it's Bartobas...?”). While her connections to the religious side of the church are weak at best, she acts as somewhat of a hitman for the church, eliminating threats around Mondstadt, which, in turn, lends her these abilities in battle:

Normal attack - Performs up to five rapid strikes.

- Performs up to five rapid strikes. Charged attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Ravaging Confession - Rosaria swiftly positions herself behind her opponent, then pierces and slashes the enemy with her polearm, dealing Cryo DMG. Rosaria cannot use this ability to move behind larger opponents.

- Rosaria swiftly positions herself behind her opponent, then pierces and slashes the enemy with her polearm, dealing Cryo DMG. Rosaria cannot use this ability to move behind larger opponents. Elemental burst: Rites of Termination - Rosaria's unique take on this prayer ritual. First, she swings her weapon to slash surrounding enemies; then, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground. Both actions deal Cryo DMG. While active, the Ice Lance periodically releases a blast of cold air, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies.

- Rosaria's unique take on this prayer ritual. First, she swings her weapon to slash surrounding enemies; then, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground. Both actions deal Cryo DMG. While active, the Ice Lance periodically releases a blast of cold air, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies. Passive talent 1 - When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria's CRIT Rate increases by 12% for 5s.

- When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria's CRIT Rate increases by 12% for 5s. Passive talent 2 - Casting Rites of Termination increases CRIT Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria's CRIT Rate for 10s. CRIT Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.

- Casting Rites of Termination increases CRIT Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria's CRIT Rate for 10s. CRIT Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%. Passive talent 3 - At night (18:00 - 6:00), increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the same effects.

Xiangling

Xiangling is an extremely accomplished chef who you might have already helped in her quest to cook the perfect spicy food. When she’s not doing this though, she’s jabbing baddies with her Pyro polearm. Here’s all her abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five spear attacks

- Perform up to five spear attacks Charged attack - Consume stamina to lunge forward and damage enemies on the way

- Consume stamina to lunge forward and damage enemies on the way Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Guoba Attack - Summon Guoba the Panda, who breathes fire causing AoE Pyro damage

- Summon Guoba the Panda, who breathes fire causing AoE Pyro damage Elemental burst: Pyronado - Summon a Pyronado which moves with her and deals Pyro damage

- Summon a Pyronado which moves with her and deals Pyro damage Passive talent 1 - Increase the range of Guoba’s flames by 20%

- Increase the range of Guoba’s flames by 20% Passive talent 2 - After Guoba finishes attacking, leave a chili pepper on the ground. Picking it up increases attack by 10% for 10 seconds

- After Guoba finishes attacking, leave a chili pepper on the ground. Picking it up increases attack by 10% for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 - When you cook an attack-boosting dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Yanfei

As one of Liyue’s adepti, Yanfei has unnatural powers. However, Yanfei doesn’t lend much attention to her adeptal heritage, instead working as a fiery and outgoing legal advisor. She’s always happy to lend a hand to people in legal trouble, and she’ll be even happier to assist you in battle with these abilities:

Normal attack - Shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. When Yanfei's Normal Attacks hit enemies, they will grant her a single Scarlet Seal. Yanfei may possess a maximum of 3 Scarlet Seals, and each time this effect is triggered, the duration of currently possessed Scarlet Seals will refresh. Each Scarlet Seal will decrease Yanfei's Stamina consumption and will disappear when she leaves the field.

- Shoots fireballs that deal up to three counts of Pyro DMG. When Yanfei's Normal Attacks hit enemies, they will grant her a single Scarlet Seal. Yanfei may possess a maximum of 3 Scarlet Seals, and each time this effect is triggered, the duration of currently possessed Scarlet Seals will refresh. Each Scarlet Seal will decrease Yanfei's Stamina consumption and will disappear when she leaves the field. Charged attack - Consumes Stamina and all Scarlet Seals before dealing AoE Pyro DMG to the opponents after a short casting time. This Charged Attack's AoE and DMG will increase according to the amount of Scarlet Seals consumed.

- Consumes Stamina and all Scarlet Seals before dealing AoE Pyro DMG to the opponents after a short casting time. This Charged Attack's AoE and DMG will increase according to the amount of Scarlet Seals consumed. Plunging attack - Gathering the power of Pyro, Yanfei plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground.

- Gathering the power of Pyro, Yanfei plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground. Elemental skill: Signed Edict - Summons blistering flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG. If this attack hits an enemy, Yanfei is granted the maximum number of Scarlet Seals.

- Summons blistering flames that deal AoE Pyro DMG. If this attack hits an enemy, Yanfei is granted the maximum number of Scarlet Seals. Elemental burst: Done Deal - Triggers a spray of intense flames that rush at nearby opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG, granting Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, and applying Brilliance to her. Brilliance periodically grants Yanfei a Scarlet Seal. Increases the DMG of her Charged Attacks. The Brilliance effect stops when Yanfei leaves the field or falls in battle.

- Triggers a spray of intense flames that rush at nearby opponents, dealing AoE Pyro DMG, granting Yanfei the maximum number of Scarlet Seals, and applying Brilliance to her. Brilliance periodically grants Yanfei a Scarlet Seal. Increases the DMG of her Charged Attacks. The Brilliance effect stops when Yanfei leaves the field or falls in battle. Passive talent 1 - When Yanfei consumes Scarlet Seals by using a Charged Attack, each Scarlet Seal will increase Yanfei's Pyro DMG Bonus by 5%. This effect lasts for 6s. When a Charged Attack is used again during the effect's duration, it will dispel the previous effect.

- When Yanfei consumes Scarlet Seals by using a Charged Attack, each Scarlet Seal will increase Yanfei's Pyro DMG Bonus by 5%. This effect lasts for 6s. When a Charged Attack is used again during the effect's duration, it will dispel the previous effect. Passive talent 2 - When Yanfei's Charged Attack deals a CRIT Hit to opponents, she will deal an additional instance of AoE Pyro DMG equal to 80% of her ATK. This DMG counts as Charged Attack DMG.

- When Yanfei's Charged Attack deals a CRIT Hit to opponents, she will deal an additional instance of AoE Pyro DMG equal to 80% of her ATK. This DMG counts as Charged Attack DMG. Passive talent 3 - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Traveller

This is your player character. Available from the start, you can mold their personality however you wish with dialogue choices, and are stuck with Paimon screeching in your ear non-stop. You can also use different elements with the Traveller - Anemo or Geo - which you can switch to and from by using the element’s relevant statue.

Here’s the character’s Anemo abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five slashes

- Perform up to five slashes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes

- Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Palm Vortex - Deal continuous Anemo damage in front of you, with an AoE explosion at the end. Hold to increase damage and AoE. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption

- Deal continuous Anemo damage in front of you, with an AoE explosion at the end. Hold to increase damage and AoE. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption Elemental burst: Gust Surge - Summon a tornado that moves forward, pulls in objects and opponents, and deals Anemo damage. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption

- Summon a tornado that moves forward, pulls in objects and opponents, and deals Anemo damage. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption Passive talent 1 - Final hit of normal attack deals 60% of your attack as Anemo damage in front of you

- Final hit of normal attack deals 60% of your attack as Anemo damage in front of you Passive talent 2 - Palm Vortex kills heal 2% of your health for five seconds

Here’s the character’s Geo abilities:

Normal attack - Perform up to five slashes

- Perform up to five slashes Charged attack - Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes

- Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack - Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

- Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill: Starfell Sword - Summon a meteorite from the ground, dealing AoE Geo damage (can be climbed). Hold to aim

- Summon a meteorite from the ground, dealing AoE Geo damage (can be climbed). Hold to aim Elemental burst: Wake of Earth - set off shockwaves, launching enemies and dealing AoE Geo damage, building a climbable wall at the end of the shockwave

- set off shockwaves, launching enemies and dealing AoE Geo damage, building a climbable wall at the end of the shockwave Passive talent 1 - Reduces Starfell Sword’s cooldown by two seconds

- Reduces Starfell Sword’s cooldown by two seconds Passive talent 2 - Last hit of your normal attack deals 60% of your attack as AoE Geo damage

Xinyan

As Liyue’s resident rock star, Xinyan’s untraditionally punk demeanor turns more than a few heads. However, she’s also gained a significant fanbase thanks to the molds she’s broken along the way. Here’s what you’ll get (besides cool guitar riffs) if you add her to your team:

Normal attack - Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

- Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes. Charged attack - Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

- Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental skill: Sweeping Fervor - Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience's passion. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan's DEF and on the number of opponents hit. Hitting 0-1 opponents grants Shield Level 1: Ad Lib. Hitting 2 opponents grants Shield Level 2: Lead-In. Hitting 3 or more opponents grants Shield Level 3: Rave, which will also deal intermittent Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. The shield has the following special properties: When unleashed, it infuses Xinyan with Pyro. It has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro DMG.

- Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents, forming a shield made out of her audience's passion. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan's DEF and on the number of opponents hit. Hitting 0-1 opponents grants Shield Level 1: Ad Lib. Hitting 2 opponents grants Shield Level 2: Lead-In. Hitting 3 or more opponents grants Shield Level 3: Rave, which will also deal intermittent Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. The shield has the following special properties: When unleashed, it infuses Xinyan with Pyro. It has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro DMG. Elemental burst: Riff Revolution - Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

- Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. Passive talent 1 - Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding. Shield Level 2: Lead-In requirement reduced to 1 opponent hit. Shield Level 3: Rave requirement reduced to 2 opponents hit or more.

- Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding. Shield Level 2: Lead-In requirement reduced to 1 opponent hit. Shield Level 3: Rave requirement reduced to 2 opponents hit or more. Passive talent 2 - Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.

- Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG. Passive talent 3 - When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a DEF-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Amber

Amber is a smiley so-and-so who greets you with suspicion before immediately joining your party for some reason. Her bow attacks seem solid at first, but eventually you’ll find better bow characters and she’ll become extremely underwhelming with her poor attack, defence, and health. Here’s all her abilities if you do choose her though:

Normal attack - Perform up to five bow shots

- Perform up to five bow shots Charged attack - Aim down your bow for extra damage and accuracy. Fully charging deals Pyro damage

- Aim down your bow for extra damage and accuracy. Fully charging deals Pyro damage Plunging attack - Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage

- Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage Elemental skill: Explosive Puppet - Throw a decoy Baron Bunny which draws the fire of enemies. Explodes after eight seconds or when destroyed, dealing AoE Pyro damage

- Throw a decoy Baron Bunny which draws the fire of enemies. Explodes after eight seconds or when destroyed, dealing AoE Pyro damage Elemental burst: Fiery Rain - showers arrows in a (surprisingly small) area, causing AoE Pyro damage for the ability’s duration

- showers arrows in a (surprisingly small) area, causing AoE Pyro damage for the ability’s duration Passive talent 1 - Increases crit rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and makes it 30% larger

- Increases crit rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and makes it 30% larger Passive talent 2 - Charged shot headshots/weak spot attacks increase attack by 15% for 10 seconds

- Charged shot headshots/weak spot attacks increase attack by 15% for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 - Decreases stamina consumption by 20% for gliding characters. Doesn’t stack with similar abilities

That’s all for our Genshin Impact character tier list! It’s a big one, but hopefully you have more of an idea as to where to go with your character choices. Now, why not check out our Genshin Impact codes guide to get yourself some free Primogems, or find out how to earn more Primogems to increase your likelihood of pulling some of the S tier characters?