The best Genshin Impact Dori build

Want to learn how to create the best Dori build in Genshin Impact? Poor Dori has been a bit overshadowed prior to her introduction in Genshin Impact. As the first non-Dendro character from Sumeru, not to mention the second Electro healer added in as many months, Dori may not have made such a huge impression as some of her fellows. However, I'm fully of the belief that there are no bad characters in Genshin Impact, and if you've added this little bundle of claymore-wielding joyful chaos to your archive, you'll naturally want to make the most of her. So read on for details of our favourite Dori build, including her best weapons, artifacts, party members, and more.

Best Genshin Impact Dori build for support/healer

Best weapon: Favonius Greatsword

Alternative: Forest Regalia

There's no need to kit Dori out with a 5-star weapon, since her normal attacks are unlikely to form the cornerstone of any build you'd care to put together for her. The Favonius Greatsword is a stalwart favourite among 4-star weaponry, thanks to its ability to generate elemental orbs that recharge energy with every CRIT its wielder lands, something that's very useful for element-focussed characters like Dori.

If you're looking instead to take advantage of the new arsenal from Dori's native Sumeru, you're in luck, as the Forest Regalia claymore is another great choice for her. Dori will receive a Leaf of Consciousness boosting Elemental Mastery after triggering any elemental reaction with Dendro while wielding this weapon.

Best artifacts: Noblesse Oblige

Alternative: 2 pieces each from Emblem of Severed Fate and Tenacity of the Millelith

Dori's best artifacts are once again a simple affair. Like many elemental support specialists in Genshin Impact, you'll draw out her best performance with four pieces from the Noblesse Oblige set, which adds +20% to her Elemental Burst DMG and (crucially) boosts her whole party's ATK by 20% for 12 seconds after she deploys her burst.

If you're looking to mix it up a bit, with a focus on providing Dori with some well-rounded boosts, try equipping two pieces each from Emblem of Severed Fate (grating a +20% to Energy Recharge) and Tenacity of the Millelith (granting her +20% to her base HP, which will help her scaling when healing her teammates).

The following stats and substats provide the best support for Dori's build:

Circlet of Logos: Healing Bonus

Healing Bonus Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge

Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem: HP

HP Substats: HP, CRIT rate, Energy Recharge

Talent priority: Alcazarzaray's Exactitude (Elemental Burst)

Secondary: Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon (Elemental Skill)

Dori's best role is as a healer, meaning that her best talent is unquestionably her Elemental Burst, Alcazarzaray's Exactitude. Focus on that first and foremost, with any leftover talent levelling resources going to boosting her Elemental Skill Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon (particularly if you have a couple of her Constellations). You can basically all but ignore her normal skill, since it doesn't really add much to this build.

Here's a full list of Dori's talents:

Marvelous Sword-Dance (Modified) [Normal Skill]:

Normal Attack: Dori performs up to three consecutive claymore strikes.



Charged Attack: Drains Dori's Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, Dori performs a more powerful slash.



Plunging Attack: Dori plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon [Elemental Skill]: Dori directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off Troubleshooter Shots at opponents, dealing Electro DMG. When Troubleshooter Shots hit opponents, they will create two After-Sales Service Rounds that will automatically track opponents and deal Electro DMG.

Dori directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off Troubleshooter Shots at opponents, dealing Electro DMG. When Troubleshooter Shots hit opponents, they will create two After-Sales Service Rounds that will automatically track opponents and deal Electro DMG. Alcazarzaray's Exactitude [Elemental Burst]: Summons forth the Jinni within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid. The Jinni connects to a nearby character, who will then continuously restore HP (based on Dori's Max HP); continuously regenerate Energy; amd be affected by Electro. When the connector between the Jinni and the character touches opponents, it will deal one instance of Electro DMG to them every 0.4 seconds. Only one Jinni can exist at a time.

Summons forth the Jinni within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid. The Jinni connects to a nearby character, who will then continuously restore HP (based on Dori's Max HP); continuously regenerate Energy; amd be affected by Electro. When the connector between the Jinni and the character touches opponents, it will deal one instance of Electro DMG to them every 0.4 seconds. Only one Jinni can exist at a time. Unexpected Order [Utility Passive]: When Dori crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used.

When Dori crafts Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials, she has a chance to refund a portion of the crafting materials used. An Eye for Gold [1st Ascension Passive]: After a character connected to the Jinni triggers an Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl or Crystallize reaction, the cooldown of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

After a character connected to the Jinni triggers an Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl or Crystallize reaction, the cooldown of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds. Compound Interest [4th Ascension Passive]: When the Troubleshooter Shots or After-Sales Service Rounds from Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon hit opponents, Dori will restore 5 Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge possessed. Per Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon, only one instance of Energy restoration can be triggered and a maximum of 15 Energy can be restored this way.

Party composition

DPS: Chongyun

Chongyun Sub-DPS: Xingqiu

Xingqiu Support/sub-DPS: Collei

Collei Support/Healer: Dori

5-star alternative: Any Cryo, Dendro, or Hydro DPS replacing Chongyun

Dori is a really useful healer/support character to place in teams centred around the new Dendro playable element. I recommend placing her on a team with Collei and Xingqiu to get the most out of the new offensive interactions between Electro, Dendro, and Hydro.

One really useful aspect of this team comp is that it's very flexible when it comes to DPS. Cryo DPS characters are often the best in the game and are plentiful; I've recommended Chongyun as a relatively attainable 4-star, but there are many 5-star characters who would make ideal substitutes if you have them; Eula is perhaps the best, but it's a strong bunch.

If you have Dendro DPS Tighnari or a Hydro DPS candidate like Tartaglia or Ayato, you can substitute them instead to focus more heavily on the Hyperbloom reaction, with the added bonus that a Hydro resonance will further enhance Dori's healing powers.

How to level up Dori in Genshin Impact

Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Dori, you'll need:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 3 Kalpalata Lotuses, 3 Faded Red Satins, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 10 Kalpalata Lotuses, 15 Faded Red Satins, 2 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 20 Kalpalata Lotuses, 12 Trimmed Red Silks, 4 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 30 Kalpalata Lotuses, 18 Trimmed Red Silks, 8 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 45 Kalpalata Lotuses, 12 Rich Red Brocades, 12 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 60 Kalpalata Lotuses, 24 Rich Red Brocades, 20 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 168 Kalpalata Lotuses, 18 Faded Red Satins, 30 Trimmed Red Silks, 36 Rich Red Brocades, 46 Thunderclap Fruitcores, and 420,000 Mora

Like many characters who debut early in a new region, Dori's ascension materials are quite easy to pick up from around Sumeru. Kalpalata Lotuses are plentiful in the nation's mountainous regions, while local gangs of Eremite mercenaries drop the various cloths she requires. Electro enemies at various levels are a source of Vajrada Amethysts, while Thunderclap Cores are dropped by the new Electro Regisvine type bosses — also handily native to Sumeru.

Talents

To fully level one of Dori's talents, you'll need:

Talent Level (+ required Ascension Level) Materials 2 (2) 6 Faded Red Satins, 3 Teachings of Ingenuity, and 12,500 Mora 3 (3) 3 Trimmed Red Silks, 2 Guides to Ingenuity, and 17,500 Mora 4 (3) 4 Trimmed Red Silks, 4 Guides to Ingenuity, and 25,000 Mora 5 (4) 6 Trimmed Red Silks, 6 Guides to Ingenuity, and 30,000 Mora 6 (4) 9 Trimmed Red Silks, 9 Guides to Ingenuity, and 37,500 Mora 7 (5) 4 Rich Red Brocades, 4 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 1 Bloodjade Branch, and 120,000 Mora 8 (5) 6 Rich Red Brocades, 6 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 1 Bloodjade Branch, and 260,000 Mora 9 (6) 9 Rich Red Brocades, 12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 2 Bloodjade Branches, and 450,000 Mora 10 (6) 12 Rich Red Brocades, 16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 2 Bloodjade Branches, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora Total 6 Faded Red Satins, 22 Trimmed Red Silks, 31 Rich Red Brocades, 3 Teachings of Ingenuity, 21 Guides to Ingenuity, 38 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 6 Bloodjade Branches, 1 Crown of Insight, and 1,652,500 Mora

Unfortunately, if you want to triple-crown Dori then you'll need to collect all of these materials three times over. Luckily, there's really no need to go all in on anything other than her Elemental Burst (and maybe her Elemental Skill if you really like having her in your main party). In addition to more Eremite mercenary drops, you can pick up her talent books at Sumeru's domain the Steeple of Ignorance on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Repeat the Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain at Lvl 70+ to get her Bloodjade Branches; and, finally, Crowns of Insight are as ever gained through participation in various limited-time events, or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Constellations

Dori doesn't really begin to shine until you get a couple of her constellations, which is never an ideal situation, and potentially makes her a low-priority investment if you want to stretch your free wishes as far as they'll go. But fortunately at 4-star rarity, you're likely to end up with a few duplicates of her over time, so with luck you'll eventually get her to C2 even if you're not actively working at it.

Here's a full list of Dori's Constellations:

Additional Investment (C1): The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by 1.

The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by 1. Special Franchise (C2): When you are in combat and the Jinni heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character's position that deals 50% of Dori's ATK DMG.

When you are in combat and the Jinni heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character's position that deals 50% of Dori's ATK DMG. Wonders Never Cease (C3): Increases the level of Alcazarzaray's Exactitude by 3, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases the level of Alcazarzaray's Exactitude by 3, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Discretionary Supplement (C4): The character connected to the Jinni will obtain a pair of buffs based on their current HP and Energy. When their HP is lower than 50%, they gain a 50% incoming healing bonus; and when their Energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% Energy Recharge.

The character connected to the Jinni will obtain a pair of buffs based on their current HP and Energy. When their HP is lower than 50%, they gain a 50% incoming healing bonus; and when their Energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% Energy Recharge. Value for Mora (C5): Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by 3, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by 3, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Sprinkling Weight (C6): Dori gains the Electro Infusion effect for 3 seconds after using Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon. When Normal Attacks hit opponents, all nearby party members will heal HP equivalent to 4% of Dori's Max HP; this type of healing can occur once every 0.1 seconds.

How to get Dori in Genshin Impact

Dori is a 4-star character, which means that she'll be joining the standard wish pool with the next major update (Version 3.1), after which you'll potentially be able to pull her from the gacha at any time. Until then, she's exclusively available with an increased drop rate on both Ganyu and Kokomi's rerun banners until they end on September 27th.

If you want to know how Dori stacks up to Genshin Impact's small army of other playable characters, you might want to begin by checking out our Genshin Impact tier list. For particular points of comparison, have a look at Kuki Shinobu — the first Electro healer, who joined the game earlier in the summer. Or, if Dori's Electro-claymore combo is particularly appealing to you, be sure to have a look at Beidou and Razor to see how other characters wielding the same combo stack up against Dori.