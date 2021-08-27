The best Genshin Impact Xinyan build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Xinyan in Genshin Impact? Rock-and-roll musician and Pyro Claymore wielder Xinyan is at her happiest when she's performing to a huge audience. Appropriately enough, she does well in your Genshin Impact party as a DPS character, dealing area-of-effect damage to a crowd of enemies with every attack. She's also possessed of good shielding capabilities, meaning that she's versatile enough to play a support role as well... if she can handle stepping out of the limelight, that is. Read on for everything you need to know about putting together the best possible build for Xinyan.

Best Xinyan build: Weapons

When putting together your Xinyan build, her elemental abilities should be the star of the show. Therefore, you want to equip her with a weapon that deals a decent chunk of damage so she can pull her weight and protect herself, but perhaps don't want to focus on pulling a 5* Claymore for a character who won't make the best use of it.

Since Xinyan makes for such a good crowd control character, I recommend giving her the Prototype Aminus to slash away with between elemental attacks. With this weapon, there's a 50% chance that her normal and charged attacks will deal a huge (minimum 240%) additional attack damage to enemies within a small radius.

Best Xinyan build: Artifacts

The three best Artifact sets to mix-and-match for Xinyan are Gladiator's Finale, Bloodstained Chivalry, and Noblesse Oblige. Equipping two items each from any two of these sets will grant Xinyan a hefty increase to, respectively, her attack damage, physical damage, or Elemental Burst damage (basically, pick the one you want to cut loose and focus on the other two).

If you decide you want to go all-in on one set instead, choose four pieces from Gladiator's Finale. The next level of bonuses from this set grant Xinyan an extra 35% normal attack damage with her Claymore.

Best Xinyan build: Ascension Materials

In order to fully ascend Xinyan, you'll need the following materials: 168 Violetgrass, 46 Everflame Seeds, 36 Golden Raven Insignias, 30 Silver Raven Insignias, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, and 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver.

Violetgrass can only be obtained in and around Xinyan's native Liyue, either by foraging around the region's cliffs or by purchasing from vendors in the town. The rest of Xinyan's ascension materials are dropped by defeated enemies, primarily Treasure Hoarders and Pyro Regisvines.

Best Xinyan build: Talents

Both of Xinyan's Elemental Talents should be priority in her build, though which you put first depends on exactly how you want to deploy her within your party. Her Sweeping Fervor Elemental Skill creates a shield that's most useful in her support capacity, while her Riff Revolution Elemental Burst is a more purely offensive move if you have Xinyan focusing on DPS.

Xinyan's full list of Talents is as follows:

Normal Attack: Dance on Fire

Normal Attack - Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack - Drains Xinyan's Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At end of the sequence, Xinyan performs a more powerful slash.

Plunging Attack - Xinyan plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Xinyan plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Sweeping Fervor - Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents and forming a shield. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan's Defense and on the number of opponents hit. When unleashed, the shield infuses Xinyan with Pyro and has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro DMG.

- Xinyan brandishes her instrument, dealing Pyro DMG on nearby opponents and forming a shield. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Xinyan's Defense and on the number of opponents hit. When unleashed, the shield infuses Xinyan with Pyro and has 250% DMG Absorption effectiveness against Pyro DMG. Shield Level 1: Ad Lib - Hit 0-1 opponents.

Shield Level 2: Lead-In - Hit 2 opponents.

Shield Level 3: Rave - Hit 3+ opponents. At this level, the shield will also deal intermittent Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

- Hit 3+ opponents. At this level, the shield will also deal intermittent Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. Elemental Burst: Riff Revolution - Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents.

- Strumming rapidly, Xinyan launches nearby opponents and deals Physical DMG to them, hyping up the crowd. The sheer intensity of the atmosphere will cause explosions that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents. 1st Ascension Passive: "The Show Goes On, Even Without an Audience..." - Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding.

- Decreases the number of opponents Sweeping Fervor must hit to trigger each level of shielding. Shield Level 2: Lead-In - Requirement reduced to 1 opponent hit.

- Requirement reduced to 1 opponent hit.

Shield Level 3: Rave - Requirement reduced to 2+ opponents hit.

- Requirement reduced to 2+ opponents hit. 4th Ascension Passive: "...Now That's Rock 'N' Roll!" - Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG.

- Characters shielded by Sweeping Fervor deal 15% increased Physical DMG. Utility Passive: A Rad Recipe - When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a Defense-boosting dish, Xinyan has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Best Xinyan build: Constellations

Xinyan's Constellations focus primarily on her normal weapon attacks and the damage dealt by her elemental Talents. Whether you want to focus on levelling up her Constellations will, therefore, largely depend on what role you have her playing in your party, since they make much more of her DPS than her shield support capabilities.

Below is a full list of Xinyan's Constellations:

Fatal Acceleration (Lvl 1) : Upon scoring a Critical Hit, the Attack Speed of Xinyan's Normal and Charged Attacks increase by 12% for 5s. (Can only occur once every 5s.)

: Upon scoring a Critical Hit, the Attack Speed of Xinyan's Normal and Charged Attacks increase by 12% for 5s. (Can only occur once every 5s.) Impromptu Opening (Lvl 2) : Riff Revolution's Physical DMG has its Crit Rate increased by 100%, and will form a shield at Shield Level 3: Rave when cast.

: Riff Revolution's Physical DMG has its Crit Rate increased by 100%, and will form a shield at Shield Level 3: Rave when cast. Double-Stop (Lvl 3) : Increases the level of Sweeping Fervor by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the level of Sweeping Fervor by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Wildfire Rhythm (Lvl 4) : Sweeping Fervor's swing DMG decreases opponent's Physical Resistance by 15% for 12s.

: Sweeping Fervor's swing DMG decreases opponent's Physical Resistance by 15% for 12s. Screamin' for an Encore (Lvl 5) : Increases the level of Riff Revolution by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the level of Riff Revolution by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Rockin' in a Flaming World (Lvl 6): Decreases the Stamina Consumption of Xinyan's Charged Attacks by 30%. Additionally, Xinyan's Charged Attacks gain an Attack Bonus equal to 50% of her Defense.

How to get Xinyan in Genshin Impact

Since her introduction in Version 1.2, Xinyan has been available to pull from the gacha any time you Wish on the Wanderlust Invocation banner (standard wish). She's also included in the wish pool of all Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes, and has quite frequently been featured as a promoted character with an increased drop rate as part of these.

Whether you choose to put her centre-stage or have her playing back-up, you now know everything you need to put together your Xinyan build in Genshin Impact. Xinyan is just one of nearly forty heroes available in the game (at the time of writing, and the roster grows in number with every monthly update), so you'll benefit from checking out our Genshin Impact character tier list to see who else you want for your party.