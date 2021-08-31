The best Genshin Impact Rosaria build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Rosaria in Genshin Impact? Cryo Polearm wielder Rosaria joined Genshin Impact's hero line-up with the v1.5 update in April 2021. A member of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt, Rosaria is extremely bored by her religious devotions and would much rather be following her own path instead. In-story she's not much of a team player, but nevertheless she'd probably jump at the chance to join your adventuring party if it means getting out of daily prayers and choir practice.

Since Rosaria isn't a big fan of teamwork, unsurprisingly she works pretty well as a self-reliant DPS main. However, her Cryo elemental skills actually mean she's also quite well-suited to a more supporting offensive role if you prefer. Read on below for our suggestions on the best Rosaria build in Genshin Impact.

Best Rosaria build: Weapons

Rosaria's weapon focus should be on dealing critical damage with her polearm, and there's no better weapon for her purposes than the Staff of Homa. While wielding this, Rosaria will enjoy an increase of 20-40% in her HP, as well as a scaled Attack bonus based on her max health. She'll gain a further Attack bonus if her health slips below 50%, so this is an excellent weapon choice if you're putting her at the forefront of your party.

If this 5* weapon is proving a tall order to get hold of, consider substituting it with the Crescent Pike, at least for the time being. It's less spectacular than the Staff of Homa, since its special effects require you to pick up an Elemental Particle or Orb to trigger them. But once this happens, Rosaria gets five seconds of an impressive 25% increased DMG to her Normal and Charged Attacks.

Best Rosaria build: Artifacts

The Artifacts you should select for Rosaria depend on which of her damage-dealing abilities you want to focus on. If you're building her as your DPS main, go half-and-half between the Bloodstained Chivalry and Gladiator's Finale sets. Equipping two pieces from each set will grant Rosaria a 25% increase to her Physical Damage and an 18% increase to her Attack, providing her with a fine balance of extra benefits to her offensive weaponry attacks.

On the other hand, if you're focusing on Rosaria's aptitude for providing Cryo damage support, stick to the tried-and-true combination of general elemental improvements via Noblesse Oblige and Cryo-specific boosts with Blizzard Strayer. Two pieces from Noblesse Oblige will together grant Rosaria a 20% bonus on her Elemental Burst attacks, while equipping two Blizzard Strayer pieces adds another 15% to all Cryo Damage she deals as part of any of her attacks.

Best Rosaria build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Rosaria you will need the following materials: 168 Valberries, 46 Hoarfrost Cores, 36 Lieutenant's Insignias, 30 Sergeant's Insignias, 18 Recruit's Insignias, 9 Shivada Jade Chunks, 9 Shivada Jade Fragments, 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, and 1 Shivada Jade Sliver.

The majority of Rosaria's ascension materials can be picked up from Cryo-type enemies. The exceptions are Valberries, which can easily be foraged but only in one specific sub-region (the Stormbearer Mountains); and the various Insignias, which are gained from defeating Fatui enemies.

Best Rosaria build: Talents

As ever, consider exactly what you want from your Rosaria build before deciding which Talent to prioritise. For tanky DPS main Rosaria, her Spear of the Church Normal Attack skill is definitely the one to focus on. For Cryo back-up fighter Rosaria, her Rites of Termination Elemental Burst (especially when combined with the Noblesse Oblige Artifact set) is her strongest Talent.

Here's a full list of Rosaria's Talents and a quick run-down of what they do:

Normal Attack: Spear of the Church

Normal Attack - Performs up to five rapid strikes.

- Performs up to five rapid strikes.

Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Rosaria's Stamina to have her lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

- Consumes a certain amount of Rosaria's Stamina to have her lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.

Plunging Attack - Rosaria plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Rosaria plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along her path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession - Rosaria swiftly positions herself behind her opponent, then pierces and slashes the enemy with her polearm, dealing Cryo DMG. (Rosaria cannot use this ability to move behind larger opponents.)

- Rosaria swiftly positions herself behind her opponent, then pierces and slashes the enemy with her polearm, dealing Cryo DMG. (Rosaria cannot use this ability to move behind larger opponents.) Elemental Burst: Rites of Termination - First, Rosaria swings her weapon to slash surrounding enemies; then, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground; both actions deal Cryo DMG. While active, the Ice Lance periodically releases a blast of cold air, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies.

- First, Rosaria swings her weapon to slash surrounding enemies; then, she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground; both actions deal Cryo DMG. While active, the Ice Lance periodically releases a blast of cold air, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies. 1st Ascension Passive: Regina Probationum - When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria's Crit Rate increases by 12% for 5 seconds.

- When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria's Crit Rate increases by 12% for 5 seconds. 4th Ascension Passive: Shadow Samaritan - Casting Rites of Termination increases Crit Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria's Crit Rate for 10s. Crit Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.

- Casting Rites of Termination increases Crit Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria's Crit Rate for 10s. Crit Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%. Utility Passive: Night Walk - At night (18:00 - 06:00), increases the Movement Speed of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with other Passives that provide the same effect.

Best Rosaria build: Constellations

Rosaria's Constellations are fairly evenly spread between her various attacks. However, since at higher levels the focus is firmly on her Elemental Burst, you only really need to work all the way through her Constellations if you're building around her Cryo skills. Otherwise, they're nice to have but not nearly as essential.

Unholy Revelation (Lvl 1) : When Rosaria deals a Crit Hit, her Attack Speed increases by 10% and her Normal Attack DMG increases by 10% for 4 seconds.

: When Rosaria deals a Crit Hit, her Attack Speed increases by 10% and her Normal Attack DMG increases by 10% for 4 seconds. Land Without Promise (Lvl 2) : The duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination is increased by 4 seconds

: The duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination is increased by 4 seconds The Wages of Sin (Lvl 3) : Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.)

: Increases the level of Ravaging Confession by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.) Painful Grace (Lvl 4) : Ravaging Confession's Crit Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast.

: Ravaging Confession's Crit Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast. Last Rites (Lvl 5) : Increases the level of Rites of Termination by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.)

: Increases the level of Rites of Termination by 3. (Maximum upgrade level is 15.) Divine Retribution (Lvl 6): Rites of Termination attacks decreases opponents' Physical Resistance by 20% for 10 seconds.

How to get Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Since her introduction in Version 1.5, Rosaria has been available to pull from the gacha any time you Wish on the Wanderlust Invocation banner (standard wish). She's also included in the wish pool of all Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes, and has occasionally been featured as a promoted character with an increased drop rate as part of these.

That's all you need to know about putting together the best build for Rosaria — who, at the time of writing, is Genshin Impact's only Cryo Polearm wielder. You might find that your build for Rosaria leads her to run headfirst into danger, meaning she'll benefit from a dedicated Healer support role in her party — check out our guide to the best Diona build for a teammate who might work well with Rosaria in this capacity. You might also like to see our best Xinyan build, for a strong Shield support for Rosaria.

Or, if you'd rather review other potential party members for yourself, have a look at our Genshin Impact character tier list for an overview of every playable character in the game. Either way, despite her antisocial nature you'll want to pick up some teammates for Rosaria, so see our guide to getting more characters in Genshin Impact to help fill out your roster.