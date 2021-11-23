The best Genshin Impact Jean build

Want to learn how to create the best Jean build in Genshin Impact? As the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, Jean devotes herself to helping those around her, often prioritizing others over herself in an effort to make Mondstadt a better place. It makes sense, then, that the Anemo Sword user can be both a healer and a sub DPS character who will aid your team in any way she can.

This guide will show you how to create the best Jean build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Jean, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Jean build: Weapons

If you’re looking to do a lot of damage with Jean as a sub DPS, try to get your hands on the Aquila Favonia, which increases ATK and will regenerate HP and deal DMG when hit by an enemy. Otherwise, for a healer build, seek out the Skyward Blade, which increases Energy Recharge and provides a myriad of buffs upon using an Elemental Burst (which you’ll use a lot for healing).

While Jean’s best weapons are these 5-stars, using a 4-star weapon with Jean isn’t the end of the world. Missing the Aquila Favonia? Try the Sacrificial Sword or The Black Sword, two great picks that will also increase the damage Jean’s able to do. Can’t get a hold of the Skyward Blade? Try the Favonius Sword, which also increases Energy Recharge.

Best Jean build: Artifacts

As an Anemo wielder, Jean works excellently with the Viridescent Venerer set, which provides a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus and increases Swirl DMG by 60% while decreasing opponents’ Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40%. However, the way you use Viridescent Venerer in your Jean build differs based on Jean’s role in your team.

If you’re relying on Jean as a sub DPS, you’ll likely want to equip her with a 2-piece Viridescent Venerer set alongside a 2-piece Gladiator’s Finale set, which will provide an 18% ATK Bonus alongside the Anemo DMG bonus. For this build, you’ll want to prioritize the ATK%, Anemo DMG Bonus, Energy Recharge, and CRIT Rate/DMG stats and substats.

Otherwise, if your Jean is a healer, you’ll want to have the full 4-piece Viridescent Venerer set. Jean’s healing scales off of her ATK, so you’ll want to prioritize ATK% stats and substats while sprinkling some Anemo DMG Bonus, Energy Recharge, and CRIT DMG/Rate into the mix as well.

Best Jean build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Jean, you’ll need 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones, 46 Hurricane Seeds, 168 Dandelion Seeds, 18 Damaged Masks, 30 Stained Masks, and 36 Ominous Masks.

You’ll be able to earn Vayuda Turquoise and Hurricane Seeds by defeating the Anemo Hypostasis in Stormbearer Mountains while Masks can be won by defeating Hilichurls throughout Teyvat. Finally, as the Dandelion Knight, it’s only fitting that Jean’s ascensions will require Dandelion Seeds — these can be obtained by using Anemo abilities on Dandelions found throughout Mondstadt (especially around the city’s walls).

Best Jean build: Talents

To fully level Jean’s talents, you’ll need 9 Teachings of Resistance, 63 Guides to Resistance, 114 Philosophies of Resistance, 18 Damaged Masks, 66 Stained Masks, 93 Ominous Masks, 18 Dvalin’s Plumes, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

The Resistance Books can be picked up at the Forsaken Rift domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays while Dvalin’s Plumes are earned by completing the Stormterror Challenge at Stormterror’s Lair. You’ll need to defeat even more Hilichurls for Masks, and, if you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can crown Jean’s talents with Crowns of Insight obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

As with most characters, Jean’s talent priority falls on the talent of hers you’ll be using the most. For almost any build, this will be her Elemental Burst, which provides both healing and damage. Her Elemental Skill shouldn’t fall too far behind her Burst in terms of level, though, as this is also useful for any build. Regardless, you’ll be using her Normal Attack sparsely (if ever), so keep this talent’s level low or fully ignore it. Here are all of Jean’s nifty talents:

Normal Attack - Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes.

- Performs up to 5 consecutive strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to launch an opponent using the power of wind. Launched opponents will slowly fall to the ground.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to launch an opponent using the power of wind. Launched opponents will slowly fall to the ground. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Gale Blade - Focusing the might of the formless wind around her blade, Jean releases a miniature storm, launching opponents in the direction she aims at, dealing massive Anemo DMG. Hold: At the cost of continued stamina consumption, Jean can command the whirlwind to pull surrounding opponents and objects towards her front. Direction can be adjusted. Character is immobile during skill duration.

- Focusing the might of the formless wind around her blade, Jean releases a miniature storm, launching opponents in the direction she aims at, dealing massive Anemo DMG. Hold: At the cost of continued stamina consumption, Jean can command the whirlwind to pull surrounding opponents and objects towards her front. Direction can be adjusted. Character is immobile during skill duration. Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze - Calling upon the wind's protection, Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field, launching surrounding opponents and dealing Anemo DMG. At the same time, she instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for all party members. The amount of HP restored scales off Jean's ATK. Dandelion Field: Continuously regenerates HP of characters within the AoE and continuously imbues them with Anemo. Deals Anemo DMG to opponents entering or exiting the Dandelion Field.

- Calling upon the wind's protection, Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field, launching surrounding opponents and dealing Anemo DMG. At the same time, she instantly regenerates a large amount of HP for all party members. The amount of HP restored scales off Jean's ATK. Dandelion Field: Continuously regenerates HP of characters within the AoE and continuously imbues them with Anemo. Deals Anemo DMG to opponents entering or exiting the Dandelion Field. Passive Talent 1 - Hits by Jean's Normal Attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean's ATK for all party members.

- Hits by Jean's Normal Attacks have a 50% chance to regenerate HP equal to 15% of Jean's ATK for all party members. Passive Talent 2 - Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of its Energy.

- Using Dandelion Breeze will regenerate 20% of its Energy. Passive Talent 3 - When a Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, Jean has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Best Jean build: Constellations

Jean is very versatile at Constellation 0, and as a 5-star character, acquiring more than a few of her Constellations might set you back a few hundred dollars or hours spent hunting for spare Primogems. However, if you’re up for the daunting task of repeatedly wishing for Jean, we’d recommend wishing for Constellation 4, which is able to decrease opponents’ Anemo RES within the field of Dandelion Breeze by an impressive 40%. Constellation 6 adds another incredible buff to Jean’s Burst, decreasing DMG done by enemies within the field. Here’s what the rest of Jean’s Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Spiraling Tempest - Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than 1s, and increases the DMG dealt by 40%.

- Increases the pulling speed of Gale Blade after holding for more than 1s, and increases the DMG dealt by 40%. Constellation Lv. 2: People’s Aegis - When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb/Particle, all party members have their Movement SPD and ATK SPD increased by 15% for 15s.

- When Jean picks up an Elemental Orb/Particle, all party members have their Movement SPD and ATK SPD increased by 15% for 15s. Constellation Lv. 3: When the West Wind Arises - Increases the Level of Dandelion Breeze by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Dandelion Breeze by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Lands of Dandelion - Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all opponents have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%.

- Within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze, all opponents have their Anemo RES decreased by 40%. Constellation Lv. 5: Outbursting Gust - Increases the Level of Gale Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Gale Blade by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Lion’s Fang, Fair Protector of Mondstadt - Incoming DMG is decreased by 35% within the Field created by Dandelion Breeze. Upon leaving the Dandelion Field, this effect lasts for 3 attacks or 10s.

Best Jean build: Team composition

Although many Anemo characters serve the same role by dealing with crowd control, adding another Anemo wielder like Venti, Xiao, or Kazuha to your team with Jean is a great move thanks to the Elemental Resonance bonus it provides. This bonus will grant you cooldown time and stamina consumption decreases, allowing for your team to become much more efficient both in and out of battle.

It’s also important to note that the majority of Jean’s damage doesn’t come from her Anemo attacks alone, but instead the elements absorbed by the Swirl reactions she provides. Because of this, when selecting a team for Jean, pay close attention to your team’s elements and how they’ll react. Pairing Jean with a Pyro character like Klee, for example, can be effective if you’re looking to defeat enemies with shields — letting the Swirl reaction absorb Pyro can deal Pyro DMG to multiple characters at once.

How to get Jean in Genshin Impact

Jean is a permanent character on the Standard Wish Banner, meaning you’ll be able to get her at any time despite her 5-star rarity. Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee you’ll be able to get Jean — your best bet is just to keep track of your pity and to keep wishing on the Standard Wish Banner or the Character Event Wish Banner.

If you're planning on wishing for Jean, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Jean! Why not check out our character tier list or our next banner guide to plan your next wishing spree?