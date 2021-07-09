Genshin Impact pity system: what is pity and how does it work?

Like many other gacha games, Genshin Impact’s gambling system (also known as wishing) contains a pity system. While wishing in Genshin Impact can feel painfully uneventful at times due to the game’s low drop rates, the pity system is your friend. Before investing your Primogems and Fates into Genshin Impact’s variety of banners, you should become acquainted (ha!) with the pity system.

How does the Genshin Impact pity system work?

The pity systemin Genshin Impact essentially ensures that you receive certain ranks of characters after wishing a certain number of times. Pity can be tracked by clicking the History button on the Wish page. From there, just count the number of pulls since your last 5-star character. The number of wishes changes between banners, though, so let’s take a look at the pity system in place for each banner.

Character Event Wish pity

Genshin Impact’s 5-star characters have some of the worst drop rates, with a measly 0.6% chance of being pulled. Thankfully, if you’re out of luck and can’t seem to pull one, you'll be pleased to hear that you’re guaranteed to win a 5-star character on your 90th wish on the Character Event banner.

Weapon Event Wish pity

The Weapon Event Wish banner gives players a guaranteed 5-star weapon on their 80th wish instead of their 90th. This is Genshin Impact’s most generous banner, although we don’t blame you if you want to save your hard-earned Primogems for more characters instead.

Standard Wish pity

The Standard Wish banner has the same pity rates as the Character Event Wish banner, although you’ll be able to receive both weapons and characters by hitting pity on your 90th wish. We recommend staying away from the Standard Wish banner because it’s harder to get certain items on.

What is soft pity?

While the base probability for obtaining a 5-star character is 0.6%, players have found a hidden pity system called soft pity that increases this probability after a certain number of pulls. At 75 pulls on the Character Event Wish banner and the Standard Wish banner, this 0.6% chance will slowly increase until it hits 100% on your 90th pull, meaning from pull number 75 and on, you’ll have an increased chance of getting a 5-star. The same goes for the Weapon Event Wish banner, although soft pity starts at around 65 wishes instead.

What is the 50/50?

If you’ve ever looked into the Genshin Impact side of social media, you’ve probably heard of the 50/50. Essentially, it means you have a 50/50 chance of getting the promoted 5-star character on a Character Event Wish banner. If you’re lucky enough to win the 50/50 chance on your first try, you’ll still have a 50/50 chance of receiving the promoted 5-star the next time you pull a 5-star. However, if you lose the 50/50 chance to a standard character, you’ll have a guaranteed promoted character the next time you pull a 5-star. So if you lost the 50/50 last time, congrats! At most, you’ve only got 90 wishes to go (sigh...).

Although players don’t get nearly as excited about weapons, the Weapon Event Banner has its own 50/50 as well, although it’s a bit more generous. On the Weapon Event Banner, you’ll have a 75% chance of obtaining one of the featured weapons, so the 50/50 on this banner is really a 75/25. And yes, if you receive another 5-star weapon that’s not featured on the banner, the next 5-star weapon is guaranteed to be one of the 5-star weapons promoted on the banner.

Just be careful with your wishes — there are typically multiple weapons featured on the Weapon Event Wish banner, so in this case, you’re never guaranteed any single weapon.

Does pity carry over between banners?

Pity in Genshin Impact doesn’t carry over between different types of banners. For example, the Weapon Event Wish and the Character Event Wish banners both have different pity counts, meaning you’ll have to build pity on both banners if you want a guaranteed five-star character.

However, pity carries over between event banners of the same type. For example, if you wish 10 times on Klee’s Character Event Wish banner, your 10 pity will carry over to Kazuha’s stay on the Character Event Wish banner.

The 50/50 carries over as well. For example, if you lose the 50/50 on Klee’s banner, your next 5-star character pull is guaranteed to be the featured character, so you’ll be able to guarantee Kazuha as long as you have enough wishes.

That's everything you need to understand Genshin Impact's pity system!