The best Genshin Impact Keqing build

Want to learn how to create the best Keqing build in Genshin Impact? Thanks to her position as the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing (the government of Liyue), Keqing is responsible and hard-working despite her young age. She’s definitely a workaholic, but don’t be fooled — she’ll be just as dedicated to serving your team in battle as she is to serving the people of Liyue, making her a great Electro or Physical DPS to lead your party.

This guide will show you how to create the best Keqing build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Keqing, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Keqing build: Weapons

Regardless of what role Keqing is playing in your team, her best weapon is the Primordial Jade Cutter, which increases CRIT Rate and HP and provides an ATK Bonus that scales off of the user’s Max HP. Unfortunately, this sword is a bit tricky to obtain, as it’s a limited weapon only available at certain times. If you can’t get the Primordial Jade Cutter, we’d recommend the 5-star Summit Shaper, which increases ATK, or the 4-star The Black Sword, which increases CRIT Rate. For a Physical DPS Keqing, the Prototype Rancour, which increases Physical DMG, is another obtainable option. Overall, with Keqing, you should aim for any weapon that can provide a CRIT Rate or ATK buff — both of these stats are vital in building Keqing to her full potential.

Best Keqing build: Artifacts

Since Keqing is a versatile character, her best artifacts vary depending on her role. If your Keqing is an Electro DPS (meaning you’ll frequently be using her Elemental Skill and Burst), try equipping her with a 2-piece Thundering Fury set and a 2-piece Gladiator’s Finale set. This nifty combination will increase both your ATK and Electro DMG, allowing for a versatile build. Of course, if you’re going to completely ignore her Normal Attacks, using a 4-piece Thundering Fury is viable, but we wouldn’t recommend this.

For a Physical DPS Keqing (meaning you’ll be relying on her Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks), we’d recommend a 4-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set, which increases ATK and exchanges 15 Energy to increase Normal Attack DMG by a hefty 50% when an Elemental Skill is used. If you’re looking for a more obtainable alternative or don’t want to have to utilize Keqing’s Elemental Skill, the Gladiator’s Finale set is a great option — as a 4-piece set, these artifacts will provide an ATK boost and increase Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

When selecting stats and substats for Keqing's artifacts, you'll want to prioritize ATK% and CRIT Rate/DMG regardless of her role. If she's an Electro DPS in your team, throwing in a bit of Electro DMG Bonus is helpful, while Physical DPS Keqing benefits from the Physical DMG Bonus stat.

Best Keqing build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Keqing, you’ll need a total of 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Fragments, 9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunks, 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones, 46 Lightning Prisms, 168 Cor Lapis, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 30 Shimmering Nectar, and 36 Energy Nectar.

To get enough Vajrada Amethyst and Lightning Prisms, you’ll need to fight the Electro Hypostasis quite a few times. You’ll also need to roam Teyvat in search of some other materials — you’ll find Cor Lapis forming near rocky cliffs in Liyue (check Mt. Aocang and Cujue Slope!) and Whopperflowers hiding throughout Teyvat.

Best Keqing build: Talents

Hoping to fully level up Keqing’s talents? You’ll need 9 Teachings of Prosperity, 63 Guides to Prosperity, 114 Philosophies of Prosperity, 18 Whopperflower Nectar, 66 Shimmering Nectar, 93 Energy Nectar, 18 Rings of Boreas, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll be able to pick up Prosperity books at the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Nectar bottles can be obtained by fighting Whopperflowers while Rings of Boreas are won during the Wolf of the North Challenge in Wolvendom. Finally, if you’re looking to crown any of your Keqing’s talents, you can do so with Crowns of Insight, which are obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Since Keqing is suited as both a physical DPS and an Electro DPS character, her talent priority falls on which role she’s playing in your team. In both cases, you’ll still want to prioritize her Normal Attack first (unless you’re exclusively using her Elemental Skill and Burst). If your Keqing is mainly dealing physical damage, you’re going to want to keep her Normal Attack’s level much higher than her other abilities. On the other hand, if she’s dealing Electro damage, you’re going to want to level her Elemental Skill and Burst as well, with priority falling on her Skill. Here’s what all of her talents have to offer:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration - Hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her opponents like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro DMG to opponents in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time. Lightning Stiletto: If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects: If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG. When blinking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If Keqing uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark's location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

- Hurls a Lightning Stiletto that annihilates her opponents like the swift thunder. When the Stiletto hits its target, it deals Electro DMG to opponents in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. Hold to adjust the direction in which the Stiletto shall be thrown. Stilettos thrown by the Hold attack mode can be suspended in mid-air, allowing Keqing to jump to them when using Stellar Restoration a second time. Lightning Stiletto: If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and produce different effects: If she uses Stellar Restoration again, she will blink to the location of the Mark and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG. When blinking to a Stiletto that was thrown from a Holding attack, Keqing can leap across obstructing terrain. If Keqing uses a Charged Attack, she will ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark's location, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Elemental Burst: Starward Sword - Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AOE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby opponents simultaneously that deal multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG.

- Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AOE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby opponents simultaneously that deal multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG. Passive Talent 1 - After recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's weapon gains an Electro Infusion for 5s.

- After recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present, Keqing's weapon gains an Electro Infusion for 5s. Passive Talent 2 - When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8s.

- When casting Starward Sword, Keqing's CRIT Rate is increased by 15%, and her Energy Recharge is increased by 15%. This effect lasts for 8s. Passive Talent 3 - When dispatched on an expedition in Liyue, time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Best Keqing build: Constellations

Keqing’s Constellations don’t really provide any impressive buffs to her kit, and since she’s a 5-star character whose Constellations will cost hundreds of hours (or dollars), we’d recommend against wishing for these. However, if you’re really dedicated to your Keqing build, Constellations 4 and 6 provide sturdy bonuses to her Electro abilities, which can be especially helpful if she's an Electro DPS on your team. Here’s what all of her Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Thundering Might - Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink.

- Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink. Constellation Lv. 2: Keen Extraction - When Keqing's Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

- When Keqing's Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s. Constellation Lv. 3: Foreseen Reformation - Increases the Level of Starward Sword by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Starward Sword by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Attunement - For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%.

- For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%. Constellation Lv. 5: Beckoning Stars - Increases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Tenacious Star - When initiating a Normal Attack, a Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.

Best Keqing build: Team composition

Looking to increase your team’s efficiency? Teaming Keqing with another Electro user like Fischl or Razor will grant you the High Voltage Elemental Resonance bonus, allowing your team to be affected by Hydro for 40% less time and dropping Electro energy particles when Electro reactions are triggered.

Keqing also thrives with a higher CRIT Rate, and pairing her up with two Cryo users will grant you the Shattering Ice Elemental Resonance bonus, which increases CRIT Rate against Cryo-affected enemies by 15%. Perfect! With this team composition, you’ll need to constantly apply Cryo to enemies to benefit from the CRIT Rate boost, but this is a breeze with Cryo-focused characters like Eula and Chongyun.

How to get Keqing in Genshin Impact

Keqing is a permanent character on the Standard Wish banner, meaning you’ll be able to get her at any time despite her 5-star rarity. In early 2021, Keqing was promoted on the Character Event Wish banner with a boosted drop rate. Sadly, it’s rare for Standard Wish banner characters to be featured on the Character Event Wish banner, so it’s unlikely that Keqing will be back for another promotion in the near future.

You can still obtain Keqing by wishing, but there’s no way to guarantee you’ll be able to add her to your team — your best bet is just to keep track of your pity and to keep wishing on the Standard Wish Banner or the Character Event Wish Banner.

If you're planning on wishing for Keqing, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Keqing! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?