The best Genshin Impact Qiqi build

Want to learn how to create the best Qiqi build in Genshin Impact? The quiet, tiny Qiqi can barely reach the counter at Bubu Pharmacy, where she works as a herb gatherer. Don’t be fooled by her size, though — the Cryo Sword user is actually a zombie who’s a hundred or so years old. Despite her forgetfulness and undead status, she makes a great addition to any team as a healer.

This guide will show you how to create the best Qiqi build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Qiqi, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, team composition, and constellations.

How to build Qiqi as healer support in Genshin Impact

Best weapon: Sacrificial Sword

Alternatives: Skyward Blade, The Flute, Favonius Sword

If you’ve pulled enough times to have Qiqi on your team, chances are you’ll have pulled at least one Sacrificial Sword along the way. This easily obtainable 4-star Sword just so happens to be Qiqi’s best weapon thanks to its Energy Recharge and its chance of ending Qiqi’s Elemental Skill cooldown. If you don’t have the Sacrificial Sword, though, you’ll be able to gain Energy Recharge through the Favonius Sword (or the 5-star Skyward Blade if you’re feeling fancy!) as well.

Qiqi’s healing capacity scales off of her ATK, meaning that equipping Qiqi with an ATK-oriented weapon can help heal your team. The Flute is a great option for this, as it’s relatively obtainable and also deals a great amount of ATK DMG to enemies after landing 5 hits.

Best artifacts: Tenacity of the Millelith

Alternatives: Ocean Hued Clam, Maiden Beloved

Equipping Qiqi with a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set is your best bet, as it will boost Qiqi’s HP by 20% and grant a 20% ATK bonus to all party members upon hitting an opponent with an Elemental Skill. However, it’s worth noting that this set doesn’t focus on Qiqi’s healing, so only equip the Tenacity of the Millelith set if you’re willing to trade out a potential increase in Qiqi’s healing for an ATK boost.

The Ocean Hued Clam set is a much better alternative if you’re looking to increase Qiqi’s healing abilities while also dealing some bonus damage. As a 4-piece set, the Ocean Hued Clam will grant you a 15% Healing Bonus. Additionally, healing a character in your party with Qiqi will summon a Sea-Dyed Foam, which will explode and deal DMG based on the amount of HP recovered by Qiqi’s healing.

Finally, if you’re looking to exclusively focus on Qiqi’s healing, the Maiden Beloved set is the way to go. This healing-focused set boosts your Healing Effectiveness by 15% and increases healing by 20% upon using a Skill or Burst as a 4-piece set. Regardless of what set you’re using, here are our recommended stats and substats for a healer support Qiqi build:

Circlet of Logos: Healing Bonus, ATK%

Healing Bonus, ATK% Sands of Eon: ATK%, Energy Recharge

ATK%, Energy Recharge Goblet of Eonothem: ATK%

ATK% Substats: ATK%, Energy Recharge, Flat ATK

Talent priority: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune (Elemental Burst)

Qiqi’s Elemental Burst will be carrying the weight of her healing and DMG, so you’ll want to prioritize leveling this talent up first. Her Elemental Skill, however, also heals and deals DMG and proves to be a very useful talent, so let this one closely follow her Burst in level. On the other hand, feel free to mostly ignore her Normal Attack — it isn’t likely you’ll be using this talent unless you’re up for the challenge of building Qiqi as a main DPS. Here are all of Qiqi’s talents:

Normal Attack: Ancient Sword Art - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost - Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding opponents. Herald of Frost: On hit, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks regenerate HP for your own party members and nearby teammates. Healing scales based on Qiqi's ATK. Periodically regenerates your active character's HP. Follows the character around, dealing Cryo DMG to opponents in their path.

- Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding opponents. Herald of Frost: On hit, Qiqi's Normal and Charged Attacks regenerate HP for your own party members and nearby teammates. Healing scales based on Qiqi's ATK. Periodically regenerates your active character's HP. Follows the character around, dealing Cryo DMG to opponents in their path. Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune - Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby opponents with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG. Fortune-Preserving Talisman: When opponents affected by this Talisman take DMG, the character that dealt this DMG regenerates HP.

- Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby opponents with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG. Fortune-Preserving Talisman: When opponents affected by this Talisman take DMG, the character that dealt this DMG regenerates HP. Passive Talent 1: Life-Prolonging Methods - When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8s.

- When a character under the effects of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, their Incoming Healing Bonus is increased by 20% for 8s. Passive Talent 2: A Glimpse Into Arcanum - When Qiqi hits opponents with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 30s.

- When Qiqi hits opponents with her Normal and Charged Attacks, she has a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman to them for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 30s. Passive Talent 3: Former Life Memories - Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the mini-map.

Party composition

Main DPS: Razor

Razor Sub DPS: Kaeya

Kaeya Sub DPS: Fischl

Fischl Support/Healer: Qiqi

5* alternative: Keqing replacing Razor as main DPS

Qiqi is a healer, so it isn’t likely that you’ll be building a team around her — she can fit into almost any team. However, this team composition is a great option for Qiqi if you’re looking to take advantage of Elemental Resonance buffs. Having two Cryo characters (Qiqi and Kaeya) will cause your team to be affected by Electro for 40% less time and increase CRIT Rate against enemies affected by Cryo for 15%. On the other hand, having two Electro characters (Razor and Fischl) will allow your team to be affected by Hydro for 40% less time and allow the Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged reactions to generate Electro Elemental Particles.

If you’re looking to spice up this team a bit, swapping out Razor for a 5-star DPS can work as well — any DPS is great, but we’d recommend Keqing or Raiden Shogun so you can keep that handy Electro Elemental Resonance bonus. Don't worry about this too much, though, as Razor is a great DPS despite his 4-star rarity.

How to level up Qiqi in Genshin Impact

Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Qiqi, you’ll need:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Violetgrass, 3 Divining Scrolls, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Shivada Jade Fragments, 2 Hoarfrost Cores, 10 Violetgrass, 15 Divining Scrolls, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Shivada Jade Fragments, 4 Hoarfrost Cores, 20 Violetgrass, 12 Sealed Scrolls, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Shivada Jade Chunks, 8 Hoarfrost Cores, 30 Violetgrass, 18 Sealed Scrolls and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Shivada Jade Chunks, 12 Hoarfrost Cores, 45 Violetgrass, 12 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, 20 Hoarfrost Cores, 60 Violetgrass, 24 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragments, 9 Shivada Jade Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz, 46 Hoarfrost Cores, 168 Violetgrass, 18 Divining Scrolls, 30 Sealed Scrolls, 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, and 420,000 Mora

Looking to round up these materials? Fighting the Cryo Regisvine will grant you Shivada Jade and Hoarfrost Cores, while fighting Samachurls will grant you Scrolls. As for Violetgrass, you’ll be able to find these flowers growing on cliffs in Liyue.

Talents

To fully level up one of Qiqi’s talents, you’ll need:

Talent Level (+ required Ascension Level) Materials 2 (2) 6 Divining Scrolls, 3 Teachings of Prosperity, and 12,500 Mora 3 (3) 3 Sealed Scrolls, 2 Guides to Prosperity, and 17,500 Mora 4 (3) 4 Sealed Scrolls, 4 Guides to Prosperity, and 25,000 Mora 5 (4) 6 Sealed Scrolls, 6 Guides to Prosperity, and 30,000 Mora 5 (4) 9 Sealed Scrolls, 9 Guides to Prosperity, and 37,500 Mora 7 (5) 4 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 1 Tail of Boreas, and 120,000 Mora 8 (5) 6 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 1 Tail of Boreas, and 260,000 Mora 9 (6) 9 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 2 Tails of Boreas, and 450,000 Mora 10 (6) 12 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 2 Tails of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora Total 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 21 Guides to Prosperity, 38 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Divining Scrolls, 22 Sealed Scrolls, 31 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 6 Tails of Boreas, 1 Crowns of Insight, and 1,652,500 Mora

To triple crown Qiqi’s talents, you’ll need to collect all of these materials three times over. Good luck! You’ll be able to pick up Prosperity books at the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. As always, Scrolls can be obtained by fighting Samachurls. You’ll also be able to gain Tails of Boreas by defeating Andrius in Wolvendom’s Wolf of the North Challenge. Finally, if you’re hoping to crown any of Qiqi’s talents, you can do so with Crowns of Insight earned through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Constellations

Unfortunately, Qiqi’s only strong Constellation is her Constellation 6, so we’d either recommend leaving Qiqi without any Constellations or, if you’re dedicated enough to go through the turmoil of wishing for a standard banner 5-star character, wishing all the way to Constellation 6. If you’re dedicated enough to choose the latter route, Qiqi will gain the ability to resurrect her teammates. Admittedly, it’s easier to use Barbara to fill this role — her Constellation 6 also unlocks resurrection and she’s a lot easier to obtain — but if you decide to go for Qiqi’s Constellations instead, here’s what you’ll get:

Constellation Lv. 1: Ascetics of Frost - When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy.

- When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy. Constellation Lv. 2: Frozen to the Bone - Qiqi's Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.

- Qiqi's Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%. Constellation Lv. 3: Ascendant Praise - Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Divine Suppression - Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%.

- Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%. Constellation Lv. 5: Crimson Lotus Bloom - Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Rite of Resurrection - Using Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives all fallen party members nearby and regenerates 50% of their HP. This effect can only occur once every 15 mins.

How to get Qiqi in Genshin Impact

Qiqi is a permanent character on the Standard Wish banner, meaning you’ll be able to get her at any time despite her 5-star rarity. Sadly, there’s no way to guarantee you’ll be able to add her to your team — your best bet is just to keep track of your pity and to keep wishing on the Standard Wish Banner or the Character Event Wish Banner.

If you're planning on wishing for Qiqi, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our Genshin Impact codes list to get some free Primogems!

