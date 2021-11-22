The best Genshin Impact Albedo build

Want to learn how to create the best Albedo build in Genshin Impact? As the reclusive Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius, Albedo’s alchemical skills are incredibly powerful — so powerful, in fact, that he often isolates himself in Dragonspine out of fear for the safety of others. When built well, the Geo Sword user can use these skills to give you the lead in almost any battle thanks to his incredible abilities as a sub DPS.

This guide will show you how to create the best Albedo build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Albedo, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

Best Albedo build: Weapons

It might seem counterintuitive to pair a 3-star weapon with a 5-star character, but you’re in luck: Albedo’s best weapon is something you probably already have a few of. The Harbinger of Dawn will work wonders with Albedo, as he doesn’t really have a need for ATK and instead will benefit from this sword’s 10.2% CRIT DMG increase. In addition, when Albedo’s HP is above 90%, his CRIT Rate will increase by 14% with this sword equipped, giving him a well-rounded balance of CRIT Rate and DMG.

If you’re determined to equip Albedo with a fancier weapon, Primordial Jade Cutter and Festering Desire (or any other sword with a CRIT buff) can also work, though we’d recommend the Harbinger of Dawn above these two as it provides a higher buff to his CRIT stats.

Best Albedo build: Artifacts

As a versatile character, Albedo’s best artifacts vary depending on what aspect of his build you’re looking to improve. If you need to add more shield strength to your team, the Tenacity of the Millelith 4-piece set is your best friend, increasing both shield strength and ATK when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. On the other hand, if you’re looking to improve your team’s damage output, try equipping Albedo with the Archaic Petra 4-piece set, which will give him a 15% Geo DMG Bonus and grant the applicants of a Crystallize reaction an Elemental DMG Bonus.

In either circumstance, you’re going to want to pay close attention to the stats and substats on Albedo’s artifacts. Aim for a nice balance between DEF%, Energy Recharge, Geo DMG Bonus, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG.

Best Albedo build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Albedo, you’ll need to gather 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 46 Basalt Pillars, 168 Cecilias, 18 Divining Scrolls, 30 Sealed Scrolls, and 36 Forbidden Curse Scrolls.

Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillars can be obtained by defeating the Geo Hypostasis. You’ll have to kill a hefty number of Samachurls to save up enough Scrolls for Albedo as well. Finally, be sure to stop at Starsnatch Cliff whenever possible to pick it clean of Cecilias — these only spawn here, and you’ll need to make quite a few trips to gather Albedo’s required 168.

Best Albedo build: Talents

Looking to fully level Albedo’s talents? You’ll need 9 Teachings of Ballad, 63 Guides to Ballad, 114 Philosophies of Ballad, 18 Divining Scrolls, 66 Sealed Scrolls, 93 Forbidden Curse Scrolls, 18 Tusks of Monoceros Caeli, and 3 Crowns of Insight.

You’ll be able to pick up Ballad books at the Forsaken Rift domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, while Scrolls can be earned by defeating Samachurls. The Childe boss drops Tusks of Monoceros Caeli, meaning you’ll need to fight Childe more than a few times to save for Albedo. Finally, if you’re looking to fully level Albedo’s talents by crowning them, you can do so with Crowns of Insight, obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

When choosing which talents of Albedo’s to level first, your priority should fall on his Elemental Skill. When leveled enough, Albedo’s Solar Isotomas can deal massive amounts of damage to keep your team in the lead. Albedo’s Elemental Burst is strong as well, so don’t let it trail too far behind his Skill. On the other hand, as a sub DPS character, Albedo’s Normal Attack is his weakest, so don’t prioritize this talent unless you’re determined to fully build him for any situation. Here’s what all of Albedo’s talents have to offer:

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

- Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

- Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

- Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma - Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. Solar Isotoma has the following properties: When opponents within the Solar Isotoma field take DMG, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off Albedo's DEF. Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s. When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time. Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct. Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself can exist at a time. Hold to designate the location of the skill.

- Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo DMG on appearance. Solar Isotoma has the following properties: When opponents within the Solar Isotoma field take DMG, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo DMG. DMG dealt scales off Albedo's DEF. Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s. When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time. Solar Isotoma is considered a Geo construct. Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself can exist at a time. Hold to designate the location of the skill. Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide - Under Albedo's command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms.

- Under Albedo's command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo DMG in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo DMG. Tectonic Tide DMG and Fatal Blossom DMG will not generate Transient Blossoms. Passive Talent 1 - Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%.

- Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more DMG to opponents whose HP is below 50%. Passive Talent 2 - Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.

- Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s. Passive Talent 3 - When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.

Best Albedo build: Constellations

Albedo is already pretty strong at Constellation 0, though if you’re looking to go the extra mile (and possibly shell out a little money in the process), Constellation 2 Albedo is a good goal to have. Constellation 1 will increase his Energy Recharge while Constellation 2 will create a massive DMG boost. These two Constellations create an excellent, well-rounded kit that keeps Albedo dealing consistent amounts of damage. If you’re looking to go even further, here’s what the rest of his Constellations will get you:

Constellation Lv. 1: Flower of Eden - Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo's Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo.

- Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo's Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 Energy for Albedo. Constellation Lv. 2: Opening of Phanerozoic - Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s: Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning. Each stack of Fatal Reckoning consumed increases the DMG dealt by Fatal Blossoms and Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide's burst DMG by 30% of Albedo's DEF. This effect stacks up to 4 times.

- Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s: Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning. Each stack of Fatal Reckoning consumed increases the DMG dealt by Fatal Blossoms and Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide's burst DMG by 30% of Albedo's DEF. This effect stacks up to 4 times. Constellation Lv. 3: Grace of Helios - Increases the Level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Descent of Divinity - Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field have their Plunging Attack DMG increased by 30%.

- Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field have their Plunging Attack DMG increased by 30%. Constellation Lv. 5: Tide of Hadean - Increases the Level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Dust of Purification - Active party members within the Solar Isotoma field who are protected by a shield created by Crystallize have their DMG increased by 17%.

Best Albedo build: Team composition

While almost any character can be built as a DPS character, most Geo characters work best in a sub DPS role (excluding Ningguang), meaning you’ll want a DPS alongside your Albedo. Many Pyro characters like Hu Tao, Klee, and Diluc fill the DPS role perfectly while also triggering the Crystallize Elemental Reaction, though this can also be triggered by Hydro, Cryo, and Electro.

Finally, if you’re on the hunt for a better defense strategy, pairing Albedo with another shield-wielding Geo character like Zhongli or Noelle will grant you the Enduring Rock Elemental Resonance perk, which increases shield strength by 15% and buffs the damage dealt by characters actively using a shield.

How to get Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo is a limited character, meaning you’ll only be able to wish for him at certain times. His last banner ran from December 2020 to January 2021, so he’s not obtainable at the moment. Luckily for Albedo fans, the elusive alchemist will be returning on November 24 for a rerun banner alongside Eula! This will mark the start of Genshin’s new double banner system.

If you're planning on wishing for Albedo, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Albedo! Why not check out our character tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?