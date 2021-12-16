The best Genshin Impact Ningguang build

Want to learn how to create the best Ningguang build in Genshin Impact? As the owner of the Jade Chamber, which floats amid the skies of Liyue, Ningguang is a highly influential (and rich!) businesswoman that seems to have a hold on most of Liyue — perhaps that’s why she’s such a great DPS despite her 4-star rarity.

This guide will show you how to create the best Ningguang build in Genshin Impact. Below we'll cover everything you need to know about Ningguang, including wishing, weapons, artifacts, ascension materials, talents, abilities, and constellations.

How to build Ningguang as main DPS/sub DPS in Genshin Impact

Best weapon: Memory of Dust

Alternatives: Skyward Atlas, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, Solar Pearl, The Widsith

Whether Ningguang will be taking the field as a main DPS or a sub DPS, you’ll want a weapon that focuses on increasing her damage output. Memory of Dust is great for this — it increases Shield Strength while also increasing ATK after scoring a hit on an opponent. Skyward Atlas and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds are also great 5-star Catalysts for Ningguang, as they both provide Elemental DMG Bonuses.

However, Ningguang is a beast with 4-star Catalysts as well. Can’t get a hold of her 5-star weapons? Aim for Solar Pearl if you’ve got the Battle Pass or The Widsith otherwise. Solar Pearl will increase your Normal Attack DMG upon using an Elemental Skill or Burst and your Skill/Burst DMG upon using a Normal Attack, allowing for a well-rounded DMG increase. The Widsith grants new characters taking the field a random ATK, Elemental DMG, or Elemental Mastery Bonus.

Best artifacts for main DPS: 2-piece Archaic Petra and 2-piece Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Alternative: Retracing Bolide

With our recommended setup, Archaic Petra will provide a 15% Geo DMG Bonus while either Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (both have the same stats as a 2-piece set!) will increase your ATK by 18%, leaving your Ningguang with a well-rounded build. Alternatively, the Retracing Bolide 4-piece set will increase your Shield Strength by 35% and grant you a 40% bonus to your Normal and Charged Attack DMG when protected by a shield. Regardless of which setup you’re going for, you’re going to want to prioritize the following stats and substats for a DPS Ningguang:

Circlet of Logos: ATK%

ATK% Sands of Eon: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Goblet of Eonothem: Geo DMG

Geo DMG Substats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, Energy Recharge

Best artifacts for sub DPS: 2-piece Archaic Petra and 2-piece Noblesse Oblige

Alternative: 2-piece Archaic Petra and 2-piece Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

With our recommended sub DPS setup, your Ningguang will have a 15% Geo DMG Bonus and a 20% Elemental Burst DMG boost, which is great if you’re mostly going to be using Ningguang’s Burst and not much else. Alternatively, swapping out Noblesse Oblige for a Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Reminiscence will grant you an 18% ATK bonus, making her Normal Attacks much more viable. Here are our recommended stats and substats for a sub DPS Ningguang:

Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate/DMG

CRIT Rate/DMG Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Geo DMG

Geo DMG Substats: CRIT Rate/DMG, ATK%, Energy Recharge

Talent priority for main DPS: Normal Attack

As with almost every main DPS, if Ningguang is the party member you’ll be utilizing the most, level up her Normal Attack first, and only level her Elemental Burst and then Skill with any spare materials.

Talent priority for sub DPS: Starshatter (Elemental Burst)

If Ningguang is your sub DPS, prioritize her Elemental Burst first and then her Elemental Skill. You likely won’t need to focus on her Normal Attack much, so this can mostly be ignored. Here are the rest of Ningguang’s talents:

Normal Attack: Sparkling Scatter - Shoots gems that deal Geo DMG. Upon hit, this grants Ningguang 1 Star Jade.

- Shoots gems that deal Geo DMG. Upon hit, this grants Ningguang 1 Star Jade. Charged Attack - Consumes a certain amount of stamina to fire off a giant gem that deals Geo DMG. If Ningguang has any Star Jades, unleashing a Charged Attack will cause the Star Jades to be fired at the enemy as well, dealing additional DMG.

- Consumes a certain amount of stamina to fire off a giant gem that deals Geo DMG. If Ningguang has any Star Jades, unleashing a Charged Attack will cause the Star Jades to be fired at the enemy as well, dealing additional DMG. Plunging Attack - Gathering the might of Geo, Ningguang plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Geo DMG upon impact with the ground.

- Gathering the might of Geo, Ningguang plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Geo DMG upon impact with the ground. Elemental Skill: Jade Screen - Ningguang creates a Jade Screen out of gold, obsidian and her great opulence, dealing AoE Geo DMG. Jade Screen: Blocks opponents' projectiles. Endurance scales based on Ningguang's Max HP. Jade Screen is considered a Geo Construct and can be used to block certain attacks, but cannot be climbed. Only one Jade Screen may exist at any one time.

- Ningguang creates a Jade Screen out of gold, obsidian and her great opulence, dealing AoE Geo DMG. Jade Screen: Blocks opponents' projectiles. Endurance scales based on Ningguang's Max HP. Jade Screen is considered a Geo Construct and can be used to block certain attacks, but cannot be climbed. Only one Jade Screen may exist at any one time. Elemental Burst: Starshatter - Gathering a great number of gems, Ningguang scatters them all at once, sending homing projectiles at her opponents that deal massive Geo DMG. If Starshatter is cast when a Jade Screen is nearby, the Jade Screen will fire additional gem projectiles at the same time.

- Gathering a great number of gems, Ningguang scatters them all at once, sending homing projectiles at her opponents that deal massive Geo DMG. If Starshatter is cast when a Jade Screen is nearby, the Jade Screen will fire additional gem projectiles at the same time. Passive Talent 1: Backup Plan - When Ningguang is in possession of Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina.

- When Ningguang is in possession of Star Jades, her Charged Attack does not consume Stamina. Passive Talent 2: Strategic Reserve - A character that passes through the Jade Screen will gain a 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s.

- A character that passes through the Jade Screen will gain a 12% Geo DMG Bonus for 10s. Passive Talent 3: Trove of Marvelous Treasures - Displays the location of nearby ore veins used in forging on the mini-map.

Party composition: Main DPS build

Main DPS: Ningguang

Ningguang Sub DPS: Xiangling

Xiangling Support/Healer: Bennett

Bennett Support: Geo Traveler

5* alternative: Zhongli replacing Geo Traveler as support

Geo can react with Electro, Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo to form the Crystallize reaction, allowing Ningguang to effectively be paired with characters of any of these elements. With this setup, Xiangling can help deal damage while Bennett buffs your team's damage and provides heals. You'll also receive the Pyro Elemental Resonance buff if you go with this setup, which increases your team's overall ATK by 25%.

Finally, adding a Geo character like Geo Traveler into the mix will help you out by providing the Geo Elemental Resonance buff, which boosts your Geo DMG. Of course, this Geo role can be filled by 5-stars like Zhongli and Albedo as well.

Party composition: Sub DPS build

Main DPS: Noelle

Noelle Sub DPS: Ningguang

Ningguang Sub DPS: Xiangling

Xiangling Support/Healer: Bennett

5* alternative: Arataki Itto replacing Noelle as main DPS

If you’re going to pair any element with Ningguang, another Geo character is your best bet. Aside from granting Ningguang a Geo buddy, you’ll also get the Geo Elemental Resonance buff, which increases your team’s overall Geo DMG. Letting Noelle (who's great at Constellation 6 in this particular team composition) fill the main DPS role on your team is great for this reason. However, if you pulled Arataki Itto, he's also a great Geo main DPS that'll fill this role nicely.

Since Geo can react with most other elements, the last two spots on your team are pretty flexible. However, setting Noelle up with Xiangling and Bennett as well allows for the Pyro Elemental Resonance Buff, which provides a pretty nice ATK bonus of 25%.

How to level up Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Ningguang, you’ll need:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 3 Glaze Lilies, 3 Recruit's Insignias, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 2 Basalt Pillars, 10 Glaze Lilies, 15 Recruit's Insignias, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 4 Basalt Pillars, 20 Glaze Lilies, 12 Sergeant's Insignias, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 8 Basalt Pillars, 30 Glaze Lilies, 18 Sergeant's Insignias and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 12 Basalt Pillars, 45 Glaze Lilies, 12 Lieutenant's Insignias, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 20 Basalt Pillars, 60 Glaze Lilies, 24 Lieutenant's Insignias, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz, 46 Basalt Pillars, 168 Glaze Lilies, 18 Recruit's Insignias, 30 Sergeant's Insignias, 36 Lieutenant's Insignias, and 420,000 Mora

To gather all of these materials, you’ll want to start by fighting the Geo Hypostasis for its Prithiva Topaz and Basalt Pillars. Head to Qingce Village and Liyue Harbor to pick some Glaze Lilies, and don’t forget to fight Fatui enemies on your way there (these guys will drop Insignias).

Talents

To fully level up one of Ningguang’s talents, you’ll need:

Talent Level (+ required Ascension Level) Materials 2 (2) 6 Recruit's Insignias, 3 Teachings of Prosperity, and 12,500 Mora 3 (3) 3 Sergeant's Insignias, 2 Guides to Prosperity, and 17,500 Mora 4 (3) 4 Sergeant's Insignias, 4 Guides to Prosperity, and 25,000 Mora 5 (4) 6 Sergeant's Insignias, 6 Guides to Prosperity, and 30,000 Mora 5 (4) 9 Sergeant's Insignias, 9 Guides to Prosperity, and 37,500 Mora 7 (5) 4 Lieutenant's Insignias, 4 Philosophies of Prosperity, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas, and 120,000 Mora 8 (5) 6 Lieutenant's Insignias, 6 Philosophies of Prosperity, 1 Spirit Locket of Boreas, and 260,000 Mora 9 (6) 9 Lieutenant's Insignias, 12 Philosophies of Prosperity, 2 Spirit Lockets of Boreas, and 450,000 Mora 10 (6) 12 Lieutenant's Insignias, 16 Philosophies of Prosperity, 2 Spirit Lockets of Boreas, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora Total 3 Teachings of Prosperity, 21 Guides to Prosperity, 38 Philosophies of Prosperity, 6 Recruit's Insignias, 22 Sergeant's Insignias, 31 Lieutenant's Insignias, 6 Spirit Lockets of Boreas, 1 Crowns of Insight, and 1,652,500 Mora

To triple crown Ningguang’s talents, you’ll need to collect all of these materials three times over. You’ll be able to pick up Prosperity books by completing the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Insignias can be obtained by fighting Fatui enemies throughout Teyvat, and Spirit Lockets of Boreas are dropped by Andrius in Wolvendom. If you’re looking to crown Ningguang’s talents, you’ll be able to do so with Crowns of Insight earned through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Constellations

Even at Constellation 0, Ningguang is pretty strong considering her 4-star rarity. However, at Constellation 2, Ningguang’s Jade Shield gains much more time on the field, giving your team a much stronger shield as well as a great source of damage. At Constellation 6, Ningguang gains 7 Star Jades upon using her Burst, which greatly increases the damage her Charged Attacks are able to do. Here’s what the rest of Ningguang’s Constellations have in store:

Constellation Lv. 1: Piercing Fragments - When a Normal Attack hits, it deals AoE DMG.

- When a Normal Attack hits, it deals AoE DMG. Constellation Lv. 2: Shock Effect - When Jade Screen is shattered, its CD will reset. Can occur once every 6s.

- When Jade Screen is shattered, its CD will reset. Can occur once every 6s. Constellation Lv. 3: Majesty be the Array of Stars - Increases the Level of Starshatter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Starshatter by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 4: Exquisite be the Jade, Outshining All Beneath - Jade Screen increases nearby characters' Elemental RES by 10%.

- Jade Screen increases nearby characters' Elemental RES by 10%. Constellation Lv. 5: Invincible be the Jade Screen - Increases the Level of Jade Screen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases the Level of Jade Screen by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation Lv. 6: Grandeur be the Seven Stars - When Starshatter is used, Ningguang gains 7 Star Jades.

How to get Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Ningguang is a 4-star character, meaning she can be added to your team at any time. While she can be earned by wishing on any banner, your chances of pulling Ningguang will be raised if she’s featured on a 5-star character’s banner with a boosted drop rate. She was last featured on Childe’s rerun banner, which ended in November of 2021, and it’s likely she’ll be back within a few months for another drop rate boost.

Additionally, Ningguang is part of the Paimon’s Bargains lineup, which allows you to exchange Starglitter for characters. The Paimon’s Bargains lineup changes monthly, so make sure to check in at the start of each new month if you’re planning on wishing for Ningguang!

If you're planning on wishing for Ningguang, check out our guide on getting characters to learn the best ways to prep, or our Genshin Impact codes list to get some free Primogems!

That’s all the info we’ve got on Ningguang! Why not check out our Genshin Impact best characters tier list to see which other characters are good to wish for?