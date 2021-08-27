The best Genshin Impact Diona build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Diona in Genshin Impact? Cryo Bow-wielding cat person Diona was one of the first new heroes added in Genshin Impact's regular content updates. Though she appears cute and fluffy, she's actually very standoffish, and her sweet aesthetic likely has something to do with her job as a bartender at the Cat's Tail in Mondstadt — which she hates, incidentally, as a committed teetotaller.

Considering that Diona dislikes her job and harbours a desire to destroy Mondstadt's wine industry from the inside (and seemingly doesn't care if she has to take the local economy down with her to do it), you might be doing everyone a favour by adding her to your adventuring party. Diona is suited to a supporting role, and is particularly useful as a healer, so read on below for everything you need to know about putting together the best build for her.

Best Diona build: Weapons

Between her utility as a healer and her potential for powerful elemental attacks, Diona's weapon is really the least important part of her build, so don't go out of your way to equip her with any 5* bows. The Sacrificial Bow is surely the best fit for Diona, as its effects come into play only after she attacks with her Elemental Skill (see Talents, below). After Diona unleashes Icy Paws, loosing a follow-up shot with the Sacrificial Bow has a high chance to end the skill's cooldown, allowing Diona to quickly get back to doing what she does best.

Best Diona build: Artifacts

Two Artifact sets have a claim to being the best for Diona, as both support her utility as a healer, though in very different ways.

The Maiden Beloved set is designed specifically with healer builds in mind. Equipping two pieces increase Diona's Healing Effectiveness by 15%, while equipping four pieces causes using either of her Elemental Talents to increase all party member healing by 20% for 10 seconds.

The Noblesse Oblige set is a less obvious choice for a healer build, but in Diona's capable paws it can be very useful as such. Both levels of Noblesse Oblige's bonuses boost Elemental Burst, which in Diona's case is her healing talent. With two pieces equipped, Signature Mix will deal an additional 20% damage, while with four pieces equipped all party members will enjoy a 20% increase in their attacks for 12 seconds — all while the talent's base benefits heal them at the same time.

Best Diona build: Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Diona you'll need the following materials: 168 Calla Lilies, 46 Hoarfrost Cores, 36 Weathered Arrowheads, 30 Sharp Arrowheads, 18 Firm Arrowheads, 9 Shivada Jade Chunks, 9 Shivada Jade Fragments, 6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, and 1 Shivada Jade Sliver.

Many of these materials can be easily obtained by shopping in Mondstadt and/or foraging in the countryside around the town. For the rest, taking on plenty of Hilichurls, Cryo Regisvines, and Cryo Hypostasis enemies should furnish you with everything you need over time.

Best Diona build: Talents

Diona's Icy Paws Elemental Skill is her most powerful attack, and should be your main priority when levelling up her talents. However, if you're focusing on building Diona as a healer, you definitely shouldn't neglect her Signature Mix Elemental Burst either.

Below is a full list of Diona's Talents and what they do:

Normal Attack: Kätzlein Style

Normal Attack - Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

- Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged Attack - Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo Damage.

- Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo Damage.

Plunging Attack - Diona fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG on impact.

- Diona fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG on impact. Elemental Skill: Icy Paws - Press to rapidly fire off 2 Icy Paws, which deal Cry DMG to opponents and form a shield upon on striking a target. Hold to dash back quickly before rapidly firing off 5 Icy Paws and create a shield with 75% extra DMG Absorption Bonus (duration scaled to the number of Icy Paws that hit a target).

- Press to rapidly fire off 2 Icy Paws, which deal Cry DMG to opponents and form a shield upon on striking a target. Hold to dash back quickly before rapidly firing off 5 Icy Paws and create a shield with 75% extra DMG Absorption Bonus (duration scaled to the number of Icy Paws that hit a target). Elemental Burst: Signature Mix - Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Every 2 seconds for 12 seconds, Drunken Mist deals Cryo DMG to opponents within the field and regenerates the HP of characters within the field.

- Tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Every 2 seconds for 12 seconds, Drunken Mist deals Cryo DMG to opponents within the field and regenerates the HP of characters within the field. 1st Ascension Passive: Cat's Tail Secret Menu - Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%.

- Characters shielded by Icy Paws have their Movement SPD increased by 10% and their Stamina Consumption decreased by 10%. 4th Ascension Passive: Drunkards' Farce - Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased Attack for 15s.

- Opponents who enter the AoE of Signature Mix have 10% decreased Attack for 15s. Utility Passive: Complimentary Bar Food - When Perfect Cooking is achieved on a dish with restorative effects, Diona has a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Best Diona build: Constellations

If you've decided to commit to Diona as your party's support character and healer, it's well worth investing in all of her Constellations up to Level 6, as at higher levels the whole party will benefit from her improved skills.

Below is a full list of Diona's Constellations:

A Lingering Flavor (Lvl 1) : Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end.

: Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end. Shaken, Not Purred (Lvl 2) : Increases Icy Paws' DMG by 15%, and increases its shield's Damage Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when Paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield's Damage Absorption for 5s.

: Increases Icy Paws' DMG by 15%, and increases its shield's Damage Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when Paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield's Damage Absorption for 5s. A-Another Round? (Lvl 3) : Increases the level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Wine Industry Slayer (Lvl 4) : Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona's charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60%.

: Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona's charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60%. Double Shot, On The Rocks (Lvl 5) : Increases the level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Cat's Tail Closing Time (Lvl 6): Characters within Signature Mix's radius will gain a 30% increase to incoming Healing Bonus when their HP falls below or is equal to 50%, and 200 increase to Elemental Mastery when their HP is above 50%.

How to get Diona in Genshin Impact

Since her introduction as a playable character in Version 1.2, Diona has been available to pull from the gacha any time you Wish on the Wanderlust Invocation banner (standard wish). She's also included in the wish pool of all Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes, and has quite frequently been featured as a promoted character with an increased drop rate as part of these.

Diona was previously available for free in the Energy Amplifier Initiation (1.5) event, where she could be claimed in exchange for 1,000 Fractured Fruit Data. The event shop has now closed, but characters who are free once in Genshin Impact are sometimes made free again later, so keep an eye out for future events if you want an alternative way to get hold of Diona without Wishing.

Now you know how to turn Diona into a highly useful healer in Genshin Impact, you might want to know which characters belong in her party. Check out our Genshin Impact character tier list to look over all the potential candidates. If you end up with your heart set on a particular character, you'll probably want to know how to improve your chances of pulling them from the gacha. Have a look at our guide to getting more characters in Genshin Impact to help you out.