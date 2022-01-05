The best Genshin Impact Yun Jin build

Want to learn how to create the best build for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact? Geo Polearm wielder Yun Jin made her Genshin Impact debut in January 2022, the first 4* addition of the new year. With the Geo meta currently riding high in Genshin Impact tier lists, Yun Jin is definitely one to watch, especially since her rarity makes her an easy pull. While she's not the 4* Geo DPS alternative that many were perhaps hoping for, she makes for a valuable addition to a team thanks to her ability to juggle shield and support duties.

Best Genshin Impact Yun Jin build for shield/support

Best weapon: Deathmatch

Alternative: Staff of Homa

While Yun Jin isn't a DPS character in this build, she is often called upon to run around the field playing her various support roles, and so a sturdy weapon is a good investment. The Deathmatch is an excellent choice here: in the presence of two or more enemies, it increases Yun Jin's ATK and DEF by a minimum of 16% each. With fewer than two enemies around, the effect is instead a minimum 24% increase to ATK alone. Either way, Yun Jin will be far from defenceless while providing the team with support, and will be able to acquit herself admirably with normal attacks.

Because Yun Jin isn't primarily a damage dealer in this build, I haven't recommended equipping her with a 5* weapon. However, if you do decide to equip her with a rarer piece, the Staff of Homa is a great alternative choice for her. Its main advantage is the 20% minimum boost it provides to Yun Jin's HP, a very desirable aid for a support character who can sometimes find herself in vulnerable positions. Furthermore, the Staff of Homa provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder's HP, increasing to 1% if her health drops below half.

Best artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams

Set bonuses:

2 pieces: DEF +30%

DEF +30% 4 pieces: Enables the Curiosity effect, which provides 6% increases to both DEF and Geo DMG, and can stack up to four times. Curiosity is gained on the field by hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, and off the field it accumulates every 3 seconds.

Alternative: Archaic Petra/Noblesse Oblige split set

Defense and elemental damage are the cornerstones of this build, so your first choice if possible should be to go all-in on the Husk of Opulent Dreams set. Equipping just two pieces will give Yun Jin a massive 30% DEF increase, while four pieces trigger the unique Curiosity effect. Curiosity stacks cumulative increases onto both Defense and Geo DMG, and can be triggered by performing Geo attacks, or accumulates passively while Yun Jin is off the field. In other words, the rewards are huge for very little effort invested during battle, and perfectly targeted towards Yun Jin's best skills.

If you're unable to equip four pieces from the Husk of Opulent Dreams, a good alternative is to give Yun Jin two pieces each from the Archaic Petra and Noblesse Oblige sets. At the cost of leaving her without further DEF boosts, this combo does a lot for her elemental attacks. Archaic Petra provides a 15% increase to all outgoing Geo DMG, while Noblesse Oblige adds 20% DMG to Yun Jin's Elemental Burst attacks — which, as we'll go into below, should be treated as her primary talent.

When choosing stat priorities for Yun Jin's artifacts, focus on the following stats and substats for maximum effectiveness:

Circlet of Logos: CRITs

CRITs Sands of Eon: DEF

DEF Goblet of Eonothem: DEF or Geo DMG Bonus

DEF or Geo DMG Bonus Substats: DEF and CRITs

Talent priority: Cliffbreaker's Banner (Elemental Burst)

Secondary: Opening Flourish (Elemental Skill)

Both of Yun Jin's elemental talents are a pivotal part of this build, and it's worth neglecting improving her normal attack in order to focus on them. Her Elemental Burst Cliffbreaker's Banner provides key support buffs that benefit the entire party individually, raising their attack damage based on her DEF. Meanwhile, her Elemental Skill Opening Flourish is responsible for setting up powerful shields. We did say at the top of this guide that Yun Jin would be called upon to multi-task, after all!

Here's a full list of Yun Jin's talents and what they do:

Normal Attack: Cloud-Grazing Strike

Normal Attack: Yun Jin performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Yun Jin performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Yun Jin consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Yun Jin consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack: Yun Jin plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Yun Jin plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Elemental Skill: Opening Flourish - Press for Yun Jin to flourish her polearm in a cloud-grasping stance, dealing Geo DMG. Hold and Yun Jin takes up the Opening Flourish stance and charges up, forming a shield. DMG Absorption is based on Yun Jin's Max HP and has 150% effectiveness against all Elemental DMG and Physical DMG. The shield lasts until she finishes unleashing her Elemental Skill. When the skill is released, when its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the charged energy as an attack, dealing Geo DMG. Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or Level 2.

- Press for Yun Jin to flourish her polearm in a cloud-grasping stance, dealing Geo DMG. Hold and Yun Jin takes up the Opening Flourish stance and charges up, forming a shield. DMG Absorption is based on Yun Jin's Max HP and has 150% effectiveness against all Elemental DMG and Physical DMG. The shield lasts until she finishes unleashing her Elemental Skill. When the skill is released, when its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the charged energy as an attack, dealing Geo DMG. Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or Level 2. Elemental Burst: Cliffbreaker's Banner - Deals AoE Geo DMG and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation: when Normal Attack DMG is dealt to opponents, Bonus DMG will be dealt based on Yun Jin's current Defense. The effects of this skill will be cleared after a set duration or after being triggered a specific number of times. When one Normal Attack hits multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times according to the number of opponents hit. The number of times that the effect is triggered is counted independently for each member of the party with Flying Cloud Flag Formation.

- Deals AoE Geo DMG and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation: when Normal Attack DMG is dealt to opponents, Bonus DMG will be dealt based on Yun Jin's current Defense. The effects of this skill will be cleared after a set duration or after being triggered a specific number of times. When one Normal Attack hits multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times according to the number of opponents hit. The number of times that the effect is triggered is counted independently for each member of the party with Flying Cloud Flag Formation. 1st Ascension Passive: True to Oneself - Using Opening Flourish at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged form.

- Using Opening Flourish at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charged form. 4th Ascension Passive: Breaking Conventions - The Normal Attack DMG Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Flag Formation is further increased by 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% of Yun Jin's DEF when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, respectively.

- The Normal Attack DMG Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Flag Formation is further increased by 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% of Yun Jin's DEF when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, respectively. Utility Passive: Light Nourishment - When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% chance to obtain double the product.

Party composition

Main DPS: Yanfei

Yanfei Sub DPS: Xingqiu

Xingqiu Shield/Support: Yun Jin

Yun Jin Healer/Support: Bennett

5* alternative: Hu Tao replacing Yanfei as main DPS

This team composition ideally requires a Pyro main DPS, but there's a lot of wiggle room within that as to who exactly you choose for this role. I've gone with Yanfei because she's the best 4* Pyro character suited to the DPS role, but if you have a 5* Pyro DPS candidate — like the recently re-run Hu Tao, for example — this is a perfect opportunity to deploy them. If you don't have either of these, 5* Yoimiya or even (in a pinch) 4* Xiangling make perfectly good substitutes; the important thing is just to have a Pyro character filling the DPS role.

Like Yun Jin, Bennett is a support character capable of double specialising, which makes them extremely complementary teammates. Bennett provides both attack and healing buffs that work well alongside Yun Jin's attack and shield buffs, and he'll also trigger a Pyro resonance with your DPS main for a 25% increase to the team's attack.

Last but by no means least, place Xingqiu in the team's sub-DPS role. His Elemental Burst can continuously affect enemies with Hydro, which makes it especially easy for your main DPS to hit them with Pyro and create the Vaporize reaction for extra damage. He's also just generally one of the best sub-DPS characters going, and perhaps the best 4* sub-DPS in the game right now, so rounding out your team with him if at all possible is a no-brainer.

How to level up Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Ascension Materials

To fully ascend Yun Jin you need the following materials:

Ascension Level Materials 1 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 3 Glaze Lilies, 3 Damaged Masks, and 20,000 Mora 2 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 2 Riftborn Regalias, 10 Glaze Lilies, 15 Damaged Masks, and 40,000 Mora 3 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 4 Riftborn Regalias, 20 Glaze Lilies, 12 Stained Masks, and 60,000 Mora 4 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 8 Riftborn Regalias, 30 Glaze Lilies, 18 Stained Masks, and 80,000 Mora 5 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 12 Riftborn Regalias, 45 Glaze Lilies, 12 Ominous Masks, and 100,000 Mora 6 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 20 Riftborn Regalias, 60 Glaze Lilies, 24 Ominous Masks, and 120,000 Mora Total 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 46 Riftborn Regalias, 168 Glaze Lilies, 18 Damaged Masks, 30 Stained Masks, 36 Ominous Masks, and 420,000 Mora

Obtaining all of Yun Jin's ascension materials requires a bit of travel, since many of them are exclusive to different nations around Teyvat. Masks are the easiest to find, as they're dropped by defeated Hilichurl enemies found throughout the world. Prithiva gems are obtainable from a number of sources, but are most abundant as rewards for defeating Geo enemies; Riftborn Regalias, meanwhile, are exclusively dropped by the Lvl 30+ Golden Wolflord enemies found on Tsurumi Island in Inazuma. Glazed Lilies are native to Liyue and can be foraged from the Liyue Harbor or Quingce Village areas, or bought from the Quingce Village vendor.

Talents

To fully level up any one of Yun Jin's talents, you'll need the following materials; to fully level up all three, you'll need to collect all of these a total of three times over. However, we can recommend skipping her normal attack skill and focusing instead on her two elemental talents, so in all likelihood you'll only really want to do this twice for Yun Jin.

Talent Level (+ required Ascension Level) Materials 2 (2) 6 Damaged Masks, 3 Teachings of Diligence, and 12,500 Mora 3 (3) 3 Stained Masks, 2 Guides to Diligence, and 17,500 Mora 4 (3) 4 Stained Masks, 4 Guides to Diligence, and 25,000 Mora 5 (4) 6 Stained Masks, 6 Guides to Diligence, and 30,000 Mora 6 (4) 9 Stained Masks, 12 Guides to Diligence, and 37,500 Mora 7 (5) 4 Ominous Masks, 4 Philosophies of Diligence, 1 Ashen Heart, and 120,000 Mora 8 (5) 6 Ominous Masks, 6 Philosophies of Diligence, 1 Ashen Heart, and 260,000 Mora 9 (6) 9 Ominous Masks, 12 Philosophies of Diligence, 2 Ashen Hearts, and 450,000 Mora 10 (6) 12 Ominous Masks, 16 Philosophies of Diligence, 2 Ashen Hearts, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora Total 6 Damaged Masks, 22 Stained Masks, 31 Ominous Masks, 3 Teachings of Diligence, 21 Guides to Diligence, 38 Philosophies of Diligence, 6 Ashen Hearts, 1 Crown of Insight, and 1,652,500 Mora

All masks can be obtained from defeated Hilichurls as detailed above, while all Yun Jin's books can be picked up at the Taishan Mansion domain (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday only). Ashen Hearts are awarded for completing the Narukami Island: Tenshukaku trounce domain at Lvl 70+; and finally, Crowns of Insight can be obtained through limited-time events or by making offerings to the Frostbearing Tree and the Sacred Sakura.

Constellations

Yun Jin's Constellations are extremely useful for this shield/support build, particularly since many of the higher levels increase the effectiveness of her Elemental Burst. Luckily, once her event exclusivity ends and she joins the standard wish pool, odds are good that you'll pull Yun Jin from the gacha fairly regularly, so working your way to Constellation 6 is a very achievable prospect. Below is a full list of Yun Jin's Constellations and what they do:

Thespian Gallop (Lvl 1): Opening Flourish's cooldown is decreased by 18%.

Opening Flourish's cooldown is decreased by 18%. Myriad Mise-En-Scène (Lvl 2): After Cliffbreaker's Banner is unleashed, all nearby party members' Normal Attack DMG is increased by 15% for 12 seconds.

After Cliffbreaker's Banner is unleashed, all nearby party members' Normal Attack DMG is increased by 15% for 12 seconds. Seafaring General (Lvl 3): Increases the level of Cliffbreaker's Banner by 3 (maximum upgrade level is 15).

Increases the level of Cliffbreaker's Banner by 3 (maximum upgrade level is 15). Flower and a Fighter (Lvl 4): When Yun Jin triggers the Crystallize Reaction, her DEF is increased by 20% for 12 seconds.

When Yun Jin triggers the Crystallize Reaction, her DEF is increased by 20% for 12 seconds. Famed Throughout the Land (Lvl 5): Increases the level of Opening Flourish by 3 (maximum upgrade level is 15).

Increases the level of Opening Flourish by 3 (maximum upgrade level is 15). Decorous Harmony (Lvl 6): Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation have their Normal ATK SPD increased by 12%.

How to get Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Despite her 4* rarity, Yun Jin is currently exclusive to The Transcendent One Returns and Invitation to Mundane Life Character Event Wish banners, available to wish on from January 5th to January 25th, 2022. After that she will become briefly unavailable, but will then be permanently added to the standard wish pool with the 2.5 update on or around February 15th. In the meantime, she has a massively increased drop rate as a featured character on the two event wishes, so wishing on either Shenhe or Xiao's banners will likely allow you to pull her with relative ease.

That's everything you need to build Yun Jin as the ideal shield/support character in Genshin Impact! As we mentioned at the top of the page, Geo characters are huge in the meta at the moment, so why not check out our guides to the best Gorou build and the best Noelle build for more information on how this powerful element can be put to use?