All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld's mashup of Pokémon and machineguns will enter early access in 2024

To shoot them is my cause

Some sheep-style creatures man machinegun turrets in Palworld.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

We've been writing about Palworld for a couple of years, but soon we'll be able to play its unusual combination of Pokémon-like creature taming with machinegun combat. There's a new trailer below that reveals it'll launch in early access in January 2024.

Watch on YouTube

As Palworld trailers go, this is pretty tame (pun intended), given that previous trailers seemed to suggest you could put your not-Poké pals to work in a sweatshop to produce guns for you. The trailer above only hints a little at its crafting or management aspects in favour of focusing on the cute pals and the shooty combat, such as a shot of what look like Wooloo manning what look like military gun turrets.

Palworld is the work of Pocket Pair, Japanese developers who are also responsible for the similarly ambitious early access mash-up Craftopia and the similarly over-the-top Overdungeon. Pocket Pair recently returned to updating the latter after getting the rights back from their publisher.

Honestly, it's easy to make too much of how odd PalWorld seems. It's not like Pokémon itself, with its ten-year-olds who leave home to seek a career as professional cockfight trainers, isn't weird already. (Plus, if you're a parent, there's a decent chance that you're already interacting with knock-off Pokéstuff by buying unofficial toys and cards from eBay, so...). I'm looking forward to giving Palworld a chance.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch