Remnant 2's new trailer teases more co-op blasting and bloodthirsty gods

Seems like there'll be plenty more bloodthirsty creatures and god-like monsters to get a'brawling with in Remnant 2 - that's the case from the looks of the new trailer revealed during this year's Summer Game Fest, at least. We've already seen a teaser of Gearbox Publishing's upcoming action-survival sequel, but this one seriously pulls out all the stops. You can cast your peepers over the new trailer below.

My eyeballs feel like they're melting after watching that, and I have so many questions. What were those weird flying UFO things? Why does that fleshy monster have so many tentacles? And, more of a request, but please don't make me fight those machines with laser eyes that look like they've been snatched straight from The Matrix films.

A sequel to Remnant: From The Ashes, Remnant 2 chucks you into what developers Gunfire have called a "dynamically generated world" and although I'm not really sure what that means just yet, I know for sure that it'll be filled with a bunch of nasties. You can either play solo or grab two friends for some co-op blasting as you shoot up evil beings, complete side quests, and scrounge for loot - all your action RPG staples.

You can nab Remnant 2 over on Steam or the Epic Games Store on July 25, 2023. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles too.

