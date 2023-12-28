Every last RPS Bestest Best review of 2023

Cor, there's been a lot of games this year, haven't there? While I've only slapped one Bestest Best badge down in 2023 (woe is me), our lovely freelancers, current RPSers, and former RPSers have done a whole lot more badge-slapping. A grand total of 26 Bestest Bests have graced our monitors this year, which makes it three more than last year's Bestest Best round-up. And I'd say it's a nice mixture of big budget open worlders, puzzle gems, and indie delights that make up our roster for 2023, too.

So yeah, I'd encourage you to have a flick through the list below and see if there's anything you can add to the wishlist. Even as the person with "Reviews" in their job title, I can confirm I literally have loads of these Bestest Bests in my backlog. I will endeavour to play a handful over this Christmas break on my Steam Deck, maybe combining the experience with a nibble on a mince pie. Anyway, enjoy! And Merry Reviewsmas!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Toge Productions

A Space For The Unbound's world-ending coming-of-age adventure holds incredible weight while also being sentimental and heartfelt.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Scavengers Studio

A gorgeous cycling road trip about documenting your travels through a melancholy post-war world that'll soon be washed away in a great flood. An adventure with a poetic outlook and deliberately slow pace, Season keeps pulling you in deeper and deeper.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/ PlayStation

As long as your PC is up to the job, Returnal is a top-notch conversion of PlayStation 5’s finest, combining razor-sharp shooting with dense atmosphere and a captivating story.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/The Pixel Hunt

An affecting and powerful visual novel, The Wreck takes a long hard look at grief, guilt and family relationships to deliver a cathartic gut punch to the senses.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Square Enix

A gripping tale of rites, rituals, and revenge, Paranormasight has turned out to be one of this year's biggest surprises. Its subversive approach to both horror and visual novels is as refreshing as it is chilling. A must-play for Zero Escape and Danganronpa fans.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Part reimagining, part dutiful modernisation, the Resident Evil 4 remake is silly, bold and brash, sure, but unashamed of its past and happy to relish in its inspirations. The scale of what Capcom has achieved here is remarkable.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kelper Interactive

Tchia's gorgeous archipelago is bursting with character and exploration potential. Together with a heartfelt story and authentic New Caledonian inspirations, this adventure is an impressive debut from developers Awaceb.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Team 17

Dripping with atmosphere and armed with several compelling story hooks, Dredge is an eldritch fishing tale that will have you hooked from the word go.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Prime Matter

While its refusal to let you cheat the exam will prove too punishing for some, the new System Shock is a breathtakingly beautiful and astonishingly faithful remake that proves the enduring power of Looking Glass design.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Capcom

A beautiful remaster of one of the greatest murder mystery puzzle games of the last two decades, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective feels every bit as fresh and lively today as it did back in 2011.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Thunderful Publishing

Viewfinder is a puzzle game like no other. Its reality-shifting, mind-bending hook is constantly fascinating, and the directions it takes will leave your head spinning in the best way possible.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Buck/Hawthorn Games

Superbly presented with oceans of strategic depth, Let's! Revolution! is a spirited fantasy roguelite that gives Minesweeper a vibrant new lease of life.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Gearbox Publishing

A staggering improvement upon a solid foundation, Remnant 2 is an engrossing Soulslike that brings all the horror and joy of alien world exploration to wonderfully dark fruition.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun / Kodera Software

Physics and realism offer flavour rather than undermine the raw joy of flight and space hoovering. ΔV: Rings Of Saturn is a sim for players who didn’t even know this was their niche.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kinmoku

A thoughtful and beautifully-written tale about online friendships and the communities that bring people together, Videoverse makes every interaction and dialogue choice count as you navigate its interpersonal dramas.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Larian's RPG is an incredible world to get lost in, and though it may take you 100 hours, you will want to play again. It's the best Dungeons & Dragons game anyone has made, and probably will ever make. Unless there's a sequel in another 20 years.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mimimi Games

A crowning achievement of open world stealth puzzling, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is fiendishly good fun. Easily Mimimi's best stealth strategy game yet.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kitfox Games

Another solid entry in a unique story-generator series that rewards a fascination with human cultures, but demands acceptance of failure and misfortune.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/CD Projekt Red

A brilliantly written and performed spy-thriller set in the middle of Night City and of Cyberpunk 2077's overarching story.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Annapurna Interactive

Masterful geography makes this world-hopping puzzler not only a series of clever problems, but a grand exploration of a wonderfully realised cosmic universe.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Prismatika

Station To Station is a short but lovely train-themed puzzle game, perfectly balanced, and you'll play it in pursuit of a more beautiful engine.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

A very satisfying tower defence roguelike, except the "tower" has legs.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ysbryd Games

Repetitive combat in World Of Horror can't entirely mar a unique, stylish and layered horror adventure that makes you want to play more the more that you play.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Don't Nod

Jusant's tale unravels through concrete, satisfying climbing that contrasts with ephemeral hints at the past, in a game that marries function, form and story in a most beautiful way.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Devolver Digital

Reprising its engrossing mix of chewy puzzles and deep philosophising about the nature of human experience, The Talos Principle 2 raises the bar yet again with its playful approach to problem-solving, and asks how we fit into the wider machinations of the world at large.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

An inventive roguelite citybuilder brimming with challenge and excitement, making it a bold step forward for both genres.

What are some of your bestest bests from 2023? Let us know in the comments!