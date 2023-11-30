Fallout 76 - Season 15: The Big Score Trailer
It's time for another season of content in Bethesda's online Fallout adventure.
Fallout 76 continues to add more new content to the experience. On December 5, 2023, the game will receive Season 15: The Big Score.
In Season 15 players will be able to earn S.C.O.R.E. by completing in-game challenges, with new cosmetics on the table for those who can climb up through the rank - such as the Diamond Dress Outfit or the Conqueror Power Armor Paint. Plus get new items for your C.A.M.P.