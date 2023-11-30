Fallout 76 - Season 15: The Big Score Trailer

Fallout 76 continues to add more new content to the experience. On December 5, 2023, the game will receive Season 15: The Big Score.

In Season 15 players will be able to earn S.C.O.R.E. by completing in-game challenges, with new cosmetics on the table for those who can climb up through the rank - such as the Diamond Dress Outfit or the Conqueror Power Armor Paint. Plus get new items for your C.A.M.P.