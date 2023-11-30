If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fallout 76 - Season 15: The Big Score Trailer

It's time for another season of content in Bethesda's online Fallout adventure.

Tom Orry
Video by Tom Orry Contributor
Published on

Fallout 76 continues to add more new content to the experience. On December 5, 2023, the game will receive Season 15: The Big Score.

In Season 15 players will be able to earn S.C.O.R.E. by completing in-game challenges, with new cosmetics on the table for those who can climb up through the rank - such as the Diamond Dress Outfit or the Conqueror Power Armor Paint. Plus get new items for your C.A.M.P.

Fallout 76

PS4, Xbox One, PC

