Starfield's Shattered Space expansion looks to amp up the horror later this year

We've known for a while that Starfield was getting its first expansion later this year, but tonight's Xbox Games Showcase gave us its first trailer. My main takeaway? That Bethesda are leaning into cosmic horror, as the trailer features landscapes that look like they're on the other side of an Oblivion gate than anything I saw during my time with Starfield.

"A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va'Ruun's hidden homeworld," says the blurb on the Starfield site. "Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure."

I think there's probably an inverse relationship between how interesting a piece of DLC is, and how quickly a description of it mentions new "gear".

The same reveal during the show also included mention of a new update for the base game, which releases later today. It includes a new questline, and a bundle of new items made by the Starfield creator community. It's not the update I was hoping for - the one that would finally add new vehicles to Starfield - but that one is still due to arrive sometime later this year.

