Everything announced and featured at Day Of The Devs 2024 in one place

Seven exclusive announcement and a load more exciting indies!

Day Of The Devs 2024
Image credit: Day Of The Devs
Nic Reuben avatar
Feature by Nic Reuben Staff Writer
Published on
This year’s Day Of The Devs boasted an entire seven exclusives, plus a load of other nifty features and previews for exciting indies we already knew about, but are no less excited to be reminded of. It’s been over ten years now since Tim Schafer and the folks at Double Fine kicked off the non-profit initiative to help shine a spotlight on games what they thought were nice. No way! I love games what I think are nice! Here’s everything from Day Of The Devs 2024, dutifully arranged for your clicking pleasure.

Seeing Stars is the new DLC for A Little To The Left

Cover image for YouTube videoA Little to the Left [PC] Seeing Stars DLC Trailer
Rachel (RPS in peace) really enjoyed this cosy tidying game, and now there's more to come soon!

After Love EP is a shoegazey journey set in Jakarta

Cover image for YouTube videoAfterlove EP - Official Demo Trailer
A heartfelt, music-tinged non-violent game set in modern day Jakarta. Here's a demo.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure looks mind-bending in a nice way

Cover image for YouTube videoArranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure - Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2024
The high concept to this puzzle game makes my head hurt a little, but it's immediately soothed by the very large squirrels in the background.

Battle Vision Network is the PvP follow-up to Grindstone

Cover image for YouTube videoBATTLE VISION NETWORK - Reveal Trailer
I can only imagine that Katharine (RPS in peace) is both overjoyed and utterly horrified at what this means for her free time.

Building Relationships takes a pun and runs with it

Cover image for YouTube videoBuilding Relationships Trailer
As a lover of taking a pun and running with it until the wheels fall off, I fully support this. Here's a demo.

Cairn is a survival climber

Cover image for YouTube videoCairn Reveal Trailer
Looks like a more intense Jusant, which I'm well up for!

Cozy Grove Camp Spirit has some lovely bears in it

Lovely, lovely, lovely bears.

Fear the Spotlight is a Blumhouse teen horror

Cover image for YouTube videoFear The Spotlight [Switch/PS4/PS5/XOne/XSX/PC] Reveal Trailer
All my opinions on Blumhouse come from Red Letter Media, so I won't comment.

Hello Again is the 'world's cosiest time-loop'

Cover image for YouTube videoHello Again — Pre-Alpha Placeholder Trailer
It does look cosy, although surely they can squeeze in a little existential dread, as a treat.

Karma: The Dark World is a dystopian sci-fi journey

Cover image for YouTube videoKarma: The Dark World - Official Down the Rabbit Hole Trailer
Psychological horror set in 1984 East Germany. A grab-bag of dys-tropia, but looks interesting nonetheless.

Koira is about protecting a puppy

Cover image for YouTube videoKOIRA | Reveal Teaser
I mean, you're not going to not help the dog, are you?

Petal Runner is about being a Tamagotchi courier

Cover image for YouTube videoPetal Runner [PC] Reveal
Lovely GBA-style visuals in this one.

Phoenix Springs is a gorgeous point n' clicker

Cover image for YouTube videoPhoenix Springs – New Trailer 2023
A neo-noir adventure game with some seriously arresting visuals.

Psychroma is a striking cyberpunk hell

Cover image for YouTube videoPsychroma - Official Release Window Trailer | Future of Play Direct 2023
Gorgeous and grimy in equal measure. Here's a demo.

Screenbound is so clever it makes my face hurt

Cover image for YouTube videoScreenbound - New '5D' Platformer Developer Overview
Very much a case of a picture (or a picture-within-a-picture) being worth a thousand words here.

Simpler Times is a mediative chill explorer

Cover image for YouTube videoSimpler Times - Official Winter Teaser - Wholesome Snack 2023
The most wholesome game that ever wholesomed? You can decide yourself with this demo.

Tides of Tomorrow has a lot of water in it

Cover image for YouTube videoTides of Tomorrow - Reveal Trailer
Please, insert 40 quarters.

Tom the Postgirl is a surreal mystery

Cover image for YouTube videoTom the postgirl - Teaser Trailer
The Steam page has 'point n' click' crossed out and replaced with 'walk n' stalk'.

UFO50 finally has a release date - September 18th

Cover image for YouTube videoUFO 50 Official Announcement Trailer
Six years! The above trailer is from six years ago! Six years all leading up to this September! Six years!

While Waiting is a game about waiting

Cover image for YouTube videoWhile Waiting | Gameplay Reveal Trailer
No need to wait to check it out though. There's a demo here.

Zoochosis has sullied giraffes for the remainder of eternity

Cover image for YouTube videoZoochosis - Exclusive Gameplay Teaser Trailer
Even worse, that pizza crust is far too thick.

I don’t like to pick favourites... so I won’t! It’s called integrity. Maybe you should try it sometime, Johnny Favourite Game. Johnny Always-Picks-A-Favourite-Game. Anyway, you lot aren’t bound to the same rigorous standards, so let me know in the comments. What’s your favourite(s) from the list? I promise I won’t email all the other devs and tell them you hate them. We're not done with June's frankly preposterous onslaught of games just yet, so make sure to check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 and Wishlisted Next Fest zones! I'm calling them 'zones' now, and there's nothing you can do about it.

