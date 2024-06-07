Everything announced and featured at Day Of The Devs 2024 in one place

This year’s Day Of The Devs boasted an entire seven exclusives, plus a load of other nifty features and previews for exciting indies we already knew about, but are no less excited to be reminded of. It’s been over ten years now since Tim Schafer and the folks at Double Fine kicked off the non-profit initiative to help shine a spotlight on games what they thought were nice. No way! I love games what I think are nice! Here’s everything from Day Of The Devs 2024, dutifully arranged for your clicking pleasure.

Seeing Stars is the new DLC for A Little To The Left

After Love EP is a shoegazey journey set in Jakarta

Rachel (RPS in peace) really enjoyed this cosy tidying game, and now there's more to come soon!

A heartfelt, music-tinged non-violent game set in modern day Jakarta. Here's a demo.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure looks mind-bending in a nice way

The high concept to this puzzle game makes my head hurt a little, but it's immediately soothed by the very large squirrels in the background.

Battle Vision Network is the PvP follow-up to Grindstone

Building Relationships takes a pun and runs with it

I can only imagine that Katharine (RPS in peace) is both overjoyed and utterly horrified at what this means for her free time.

As a lover of taking a pun and running with it until the wheels fall off, I fully support this. Here's a demo.

Cairn is a survival climber

Cozy Grove Camp Spirit has some lovely bears in it

Fear the Spotlight is a Blumhouse teen horror

Hello Again is the 'world's cosiest time-loop'

Looks like a more intense Jusant , which I'm well up for!Lovely, lovely, lovely bears.All my opinions on Blumhouse come from Red Letter Media, so I won't comment.

It does look cosy, although surely they can squeeze in a little existential dread, as a treat.

Karma: The Dark World is a dystopian sci-fi journey

Psychological horror set in 1984 East Germany. A grab-bag of dys-tropia, but looks interesting nonetheless.

Koira is about protecting a puppy

I mean, you're not going to not help the dog, are you?

Petal Runner is about being a Tamagotchi courier

Phoenix Springs is a gorgeous point n' clicker

Lovely GBA-style visuals in this one.

A neo-noir adventure game with some seriously arresting visuals.

Psychroma is a striking cyberpunk hell

Gorgeous and grimy in equal measure. Here's a demo.

Screenbound is so clever it makes my face hurt

Very much a case of a picture (or a picture-within-a-picture) being worth a thousand words here.

Simpler Times is a mediative chill explorer

The most wholesome game that ever wholesomed? You can decide yourself with this demo.

Tides of Tomorrow has a lot of water in it

Tom the Postgirl is a surreal mystery

Please, insert 40 quarters.

The Steam page has 'point n' click' crossed out and replaced with 'walk n' stalk'.

UFO50 finally has a release date - September 18th

Six years! The above trailer is from six years ago! Six years all leading up to this September! Six years!

While Waiting is a game about waiting

Zoochosis has sullied giraffes for the remainder of eternity

No need to wait to check it out though. There's a demo here

Even worse, that pizza crust is far too thick.

I don’t like to pick favourites... so I won’t! It’s called integrity. Maybe you should try it sometime, Johnny Favourite Game. Johnny Always-Picks-A-Favourite-Game. Anyway, you lot aren’t bound to the same rigorous standards, so let me know in the comments. What’s your favourite(s) from the list? I promise I won’t email all the other devs and tell them you hate them. We're not done with June's frankly preposterous onslaught of games just yet, so make sure to check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 and Wishlisted Next Fest zones! I'm calling them 'zones' now, and there's nothing you can do about it.

