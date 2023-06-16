Our pals at VG247 are giving away a custom Company Of Heroes 3 controller

Excellent real-time strategy game Company Of Heroes 3 came out on PC earlier this year, and now its console edition has arrived on yer Xboxes and PlayStations. Listen, I know such console talk is considered heresy around these parts, but our corporate friends/siblings at sister site VG247 are running a competition right now to win a custom Company Of Heroes 3 Xbox controller. Sure, you might not want to play Company Of Heroes 3 specifically with said controller, but controllers in general are useful things that we at RPS use a lot for playing other types of games, and hey, we thought you might want to know about it, just in case. You can enter here if you fancy your chances.

You must be a UK resident to enter the competition, but all you need to do to enter is comment on the VG247 post about why you want to play Company Of Heroes 3 on your console of choice. Entries close on June 20th.

Our Katharine had a lot of good things to say about Company Of Heroes 3's PC edition in her review back in February, calling it a "glorious comeback" for Relic's RTS series.

"The sheer breadth of what's on offer here in the Italian campaign is mightily impressive for a first attempt at this style of war gaming, and after ten years away since the release of Company Of Heroes 2, it feels like precisely the sort of homecoming you'd want from this prodigal RTS series. The constant flow of battles big and small will easily suck you in for 20+ hours if you want to conquer the entire width of the map, and I hope Relic get to iterate on this style of campaign further in the years to come."

And if you're completely new to Company Of Heroes 3 (or just want a few reminders of how to conquer its multiplayer maps), you can also read our beginner's tips guide as well.