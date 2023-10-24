Please welcome our new guides writers, Kiera Mills and Jeremy Blum

Excellent news today, folks. The RPS guides team is once again back at full strength as we welcome two fresh faces to the Treehouse. Please give a big warm hello and welcome to Kiera Mills and Jeremy Blum.

Kiera and Jeremy join us to fill the holes left by the departures of Hayden and Rebecca earlier in the year, and together they'll be working closely with our guides editor Ollie to get ready for the last big launches of 2023 (looking at you, Modern Warfare and Avatar…).

Kiera has previously done lots of guides work at GG Recon, where she covered games such as Genshin Impact, System Shock, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Palia to name just a few of them. But she's also a big fan of The Sims 4, cosy games, RPGs and anything horror-related. She regularly plays D&D and paints Warhammer miniatures as well, and yes, I am absolutely going to be picking her brain about the ins and outs of all the Age Of Sigmar factions in a couple of weeks' time when Realms Of Ruin comes out.

Jeremy's very partial to a bit of tabletop gaming, it turns out, and has even designed some of his own tabletop games over the years, too. He's also freelanced for a variety of pop culture sites and newspapers during his writing career, which has taken him to Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US and now the UK, where he's just moved to with his family. Fun fact: those of you who regularly frequent our sister site Dicebreaker may have spotted Jeremy's name already a couple of years ago when he wrote a piece about the best winter monsters for a perfect Christmas D&D campaign, so if you're in need of tabletop recommendations, both he and Kiera are perfectly placed to answer those queries.

It's certainly an exciting time in the RPS Treehouse as we head into the end of the year, so please join me once again in giving Kiera and Jeremy a warm RPS welcome in the comments below! (and Advent Calendar guessing gamers, get your questions in now!)