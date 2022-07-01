Sanabi's grappling hook revenge plot elevates a classic formula

There's no rule, but I try to cover things here that haven't already been poached by, for example, Graham last year. Sanabi is far too good to overlook, though.

I've nothing against 2D platformers, but to stand out in such a saturated genre you really need to capture something special. Wonder Potion have more or less nailed both the tricky but rewarding platforming, grappling, and baddie smacking parts of their formula, and perhaps more impressively, the story parts as well. This is a game with character, and the storytelling chops to make the most of its relatively simple ideas.