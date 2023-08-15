If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sclash is a short but sweet low-pressure duelling game

Every day the samurai

A still from 2D samurai fighting game Sclash, showing the silhouettes of the fighters against an orange background
Image credit: Just For Games, Abiding Bridge / Rock Paper Shotgun
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Sclash is gorgeous. That's not the reason I'm writing about it, but it definitely helps. Style can't fix a bad game, but it can elevate a decent one about, say, a little hand-drawn 2D samurai running across the world stabbing dudes for peace. Little Jinmu does a lot of running to the right, a lot of slashing, and probably very little parrying and punching once you figure out the power attack.

There is, bluntly, not a lot to it, especially while its online mode is still listed as "coming soon". But even with remote multiplayer, I see this as more of a diversion for friends to enjoy than a serious competitive fighter and intentionally so.

I enjoyed it though. Actually, I think I enjoyed it more for that, though it does perhaps limit its audience.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

About the Author
Sin Vega avatar

Sin Vega

Contributor

Ungone!?

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch