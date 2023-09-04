Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Vehicular violence, gentle journeys, and an impossible cat

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by car combat, some pretty walks, a physics-defying cat, a squishy mech, and so much more. Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games!

With a little kitten as my new flatmate, I can confirm this is quite accurate:

A side-scrolling stroll in this yet-unnamed horror metroidvania:

We've been hard at work with the VFX for our upcoming horror metroidvania. Rain, puddles and fog working to really animate the 2D art. #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/Ioa1aGpURP — Linus Larsson (@Knastrarn) September 1, 2023

Another bit of side-strolling:

Hi guys, my husband and I have been working on a game that is inspired by classic anime films.



Which one is your favorite? 😊#screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/HtZ0ybkO0t — Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) August 26, 2023

I should point out, lest you assume, the dev says this journey's look isn't AI-generated:

I do like this ghost puppet in Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A nice bit of dragoning from explore-o-platformer Ghost Hand (coming to Steam):

I don't feel nostalgia for a lot of the style and Internet culture that 500 Caliber Contractz is referencing, but someone reading this will absolutely flip their lid:

This post dedicated to all those gamers who keep asking me if I know what thing thing is

||#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #IndieGameDev #500calibercontractz|| pic.twitter.com/sVMSSDAUXt — Bryce B (COMMS OPEN) (@BryceBucher) September 2, 2023

A lovely lush lounge dome in immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):

Early glimpse at a small rest area with a nice glass dome and some lush flora. Still a lot of work to do, the lighting is rudimentary, and we want to animate the plants as well, but it already has a nice feel to it. #screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #horror #indiegame #scifi pic.twitter.com/fkT4TtPzNS — RetroSpace (@RetroSpaceGame) September 2, 2023

RetroSpace's dome would actually be great for spacing guys in tower defence shooter Sentry (coming to Steam):

Almost forgot to do #screenshotsaturday for SENTRY! This time showing a little building, some shooting and ending with some venting. Sorry, spoilers 😅 #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/Yn5EirmcMz — Sean Noonan (@SeanNoonan) September 2, 2023

Car combat game Fumes is also up for smashing:

More car combat comes from a game-within-a-game (I do like a game within the game just for funsies) on an arcade machine inside Fida Puti Samurai (in early access on Steam):

in-game arcade machine that plays a "Twisted Metal" version of Dog Duty, #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kPNaBZ5s9c — Leonardo Zimbres (@zanardiliza) September 2, 2023

And I do like the squishy animation on the vehicular violence in Scrapbound:

I suppose this hotel is a vehicle of sorts too in watercolour RPG Doggo Quest (coming to Itch):

I always preferred my sports games to be sillier, so I like the look of this rocking wet court in Ball King Jam (coming to Steam):

Watch out! 🌊 This level has a swaying ship in the sea, which adds intersting element to the gameplay. The balls🏀roll from side to side and it makes it harder to pick them up. Each court has some unique gameplay elements to keep it fresh. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/h1YVAeBWlw — Vlad (@QwibooVlad) September 3, 2023

Or here's a more tactical take on basketball:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?