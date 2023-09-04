Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Vehicular violence, gentle journeys, and an impossible cat
Admiring more indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by car combat, some pretty walks, a physics-defying cat, a squishy mech, and so much more. Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games!
With a little kitten as my new flatmate, I can confirm this is quite accurate:
Here's an update on the villain's lair. His pet cat remains the most chaotic force in the game. #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #IndieGameDev #gamedev #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/VfCkiVOE3l— wuffyrion (@wuffyriongames) September 2, 2023
A side-scrolling stroll in this yet-unnamed horror metroidvania:
We've been hard at work with the VFX for our upcoming horror metroidvania. Rain, puddles and fog working to really animate the 2D art. #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/Ioa1aGpURP— Linus Larsson (@Knastrarn) September 1, 2023
Another bit of side-strolling:
Hi guys, my husband and I have been working on a game that is inspired by classic anime films.— Eva Navratilova (@EvaBalikova) August 26, 2023
Which one is your favorite? 😊#screenshotsaturday #indiegames pic.twitter.com/HtZ0ybkO0t
I should point out, lest you assume, the dev says this journey's look isn't AI-generated:
I'm making a game where you drive trains and transit in a painterly art style, more to come #indiegame #gamedev #indiegamedev #unity3d #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/jq5vKYrD9G— ty 🔃 ʎʇ (@tyunderwood) September 3, 2023
I do like this ghost puppet in Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
The Ghost Trio is a powerful enemy that flings teacups and saucers at any who get too close.#TamarakTrail #indiedev #2danimation #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/yU83D5rGU0— Yarrow Games (@YarrowGames) September 2, 2023
A nice bit of dragoning from explore-o-platformer Ghost Hand (coming to Steam):
#pixelart #gamedev #indiedev #metroidvania #ドット絵 #GodotEngine #MadeWithGodot #screenshotsaturday— Galo (Wishlist Ghost Hand on Steam) (@GhostHandDev) September 2, 2023
Ghost Hand is on Steam, please Wish list it.
working on this Camera System, it is good for making trailers. pic.twitter.com/sxmzorhPyp
I don't feel nostalgia for a lot of the style and Internet culture that 500 Caliber Contractz is referencing, but someone reading this will absolutely flip their lid:
This post dedicated to all those gamers who keep asking me if I know what thing thing is— Bryce B (COMMS OPEN) (@BryceBucher) September 2, 2023
||#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #indiegame #IndieGameDev #500calibercontractz|| pic.twitter.com/sVMSSDAUXt
A lovely lush lounge dome in immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):
Early glimpse at a small rest area with a nice glass dome and some lush flora. Still a lot of work to do, the lighting is rudimentary, and we want to animate the plants as well, but it already has a nice feel to it. #screenshotsaturday #immersivesim #horror #indiegame #scifi pic.twitter.com/fkT4TtPzNS— RetroSpace (@RetroSpaceGame) September 2, 2023
RetroSpace's dome would actually be great for spacing guys in tower defence shooter Sentry (coming to Steam):
Almost forgot to do #screenshotsaturday for SENTRY! This time showing a little building, some shooting and ending with some venting. Sorry, spoilers 😅 #madewithunity pic.twitter.com/Yn5EirmcMz— Sean Noonan (@SeanNoonan) September 2, 2023
Car combat game Fumes is also up for smashing:
Evening leveling.#FUMESgame #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #retrogame #psx #ps1 #madewithunity #unity3d pic.twitter.com/pEG5VurDMd— Piotr Kulla (@piotrkulla) September 2, 2023
More car combat comes from a game-within-a-game (I do like a game within the game just for funsies) on an arcade machine inside Fida Puti Samurai (in early access on Steam):
in-game arcade machine that plays a "Twisted Metal" version of Dog Duty, #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/kPNaBZ5s9c— Leonardo Zimbres (@zanardiliza) September 2, 2023
And I do like the squishy animation on the vehicular violence in Scrapbound:
I'm really excited to show you the things I've been working on for the last few weeks, finally the game is taking the shape I dreamed of for it. #gameplay #videogames #gamedesign #indiedev #indiegames #lowpoly #b3d #scrapbound #madewithunity#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/jngozKYfJZ— Scrapbound by Mr. Mustard Games (@MrMustardGames) September 3, 2023
I suppose this hotel is a vehicle of sorts too in watercolour RPG Doggo Quest (coming to Itch):
The Grand Hotel Ersatz on the stroll #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/MFFr4Qv0GG— Meebob 🐕 Doggo Quest 🐕 (@Meebob4) September 3, 2023
I always preferred my sports games to be sillier, so I like the look of this rocking wet court in Ball King Jam (coming to Steam):
Watch out! 🌊 This level has a swaying ship in the sea, which adds intersting element to the gameplay. The balls🏀roll from side to side and it makes it harder to pick them up. Each court has some unique gameplay elements to keep it fresh. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/h1YVAeBWlw— Vlad (@QwibooVlad) September 3, 2023
Or here's a more tactical take on basketball:
Can finally playthrough a gameplay loop for my prototype 😩#turnbased #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/YLIpZw3lgT— Ⅽhris Perry (@Perridot4) September 2, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?