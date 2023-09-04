Get a free month of RPS Premium
Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Vehicular violence, gentle journeys, and an impossible cat

Admiring more indie games

A painterly journey.
Image credit: Ty Underwood
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by car combat, some pretty walks, a physics-defying cat, a squishy mech, and so much more. Come admire these attractive and interesting indie games!

With a little kitten as my new flatmate, I can confirm this is quite accurate:

A side-scrolling stroll in this yet-unnamed horror metroidvania:

Another bit of side-strolling:

I should point out, lest you assume, the dev says this journey's look isn't AI-generated:

I do like this ghost puppet in Tamarak Trail (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

A nice bit of dragoning from explore-o-platformer Ghost Hand (coming to Steam):

I don't feel nostalgia for a lot of the style and Internet culture that 500 Caliber Contractz is referencing, but someone reading this will absolutely flip their lid:

A lovely lush lounge dome in immersive sim RetroSpace (coming to Steam):

RetroSpace's dome would actually be great for spacing guys in tower defence shooter Sentry (coming to Steam):

Car combat game Fumes is also up for smashing:

More car combat comes from a game-within-a-game (I do like a game within the game just for funsies) on an arcade machine inside Fida Puti Samurai (in early access on Steam):

And I do like the squishy animation on the vehicular violence in Scrapbound:

I suppose this hotel is a vehicle of sorts too in watercolour RPG Doggo Quest (coming to Itch):

I always preferred my sports games to be sillier, so I like the look of this rocking wet court in Ball King Jam (coming to Steam):

Or here's a more tactical take on basketball:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

