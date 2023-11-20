Screenshot Saturday Mondays: You want screenshots? Here's screenshots!
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I bring you not just screenshots but a screenshot of an options menu too, so I'll hear no more griping about all the videos thank you very much. Hop on in to admire automative combat, cool platforming, an infinite city, and more attractive and interesting indie games.
Out the gate, let's satisfy those who gripe about Screenshot Saturday not having many actual screenshots so we can then slip in some clips:
thats the ticket #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/BYxIN3274V— Superhunt🆙 (@anomalousbias) November 19, 2023
And I hear folks are well into ogling options menus too, so here's one from Backtrace, "a 1-bit adventure puzzle game about retro computer lesbians":
UI design is our PASSION. :^) We get to do a lot of it for this game. Here's the settings window. #1bit #pixelart #ドット絵 #indie #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/W9OW76JALE— Petallix Games (@PetallixGames) November 18, 2023
Alright, that's enough goodwill bought for a few clips (and what's a video clip but lots of screenshots rolled together?), so I am enjoying trying to figure out how this works:
We now have monsters that make other monsters STRONGER 💪— Géraud Zucchini (@DrGeraud) November 19, 2023
(placeholder art for the powerup VFX)#indiedev #screenshotsaturday #roguelite #indiegame pic.twitter.com/BfLSW805mD
Having played a lot of Quarantine and Interstate 76 back in the 90s, yeah, I'll take that, Fumes (coming to Steam):
FPP camera in FUMES makes it a boomer shooter on wheels lol#FUMESgame #screenshotsaturday #indiegame #indiedev #gamedev #retrogame #psx #unity3d #madewithunity #fps #boomershooter pic.twitter.com/fa8KQScabq— Mariusz Tarkowski (@m_tarkovsky) November 18, 2023
One of the soft scrappers in pillowfight fighting game Pillow Champ (coming to Steam):
Be still (my heart). #screenshotsaturday #pillowchamp pic.twitter.com/40Qx4CHiPR— Frosty Pop (@frostypopgames) November 18, 2023
I always enjoy looks at quite how much everything is in everything so thanks, Obsidian Legion (coming to Steam):
Another level layering breakdown. This scene took us a while to create but the tech developed was worth it for the time saved making the other levels.— François Martineau (@MantisFRK) November 18, 2023
🌄#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/ydOzzM553w
I assume this boss in Gunman Clive 3 is weakened here to show off the neat idea of this fight, and it is a neat idea:
Back to working on Armor Boss in Gunman Clive 3. Now he just needs a bunch of attacks in all his different forms #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Sb7bLKjdjZ— Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) November 18, 2023
We've had a few frosty morns so I will accept this early seasonal platforming from Pepper Grinder (coming to Steam):
it's getting cold out there#screenshotsaturday #PepperGrinderGame pic.twitter.com/ETAcexCb8K— Riv (@Ahr_Ech) November 18, 2023
I'm extremely up for "a mysterious week in the life of a toast seller in a desolate area in Turkey" with Tostchu (coming to Steam):
Improved the item handling so you can do stuff like this now if you really like to but have to balance it properly.— Anıl Demir (@DmrAnil) November 18, 2023
Can't wait to hold a competition for the craziest food tower xD#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #ue5 #psx #tostchu pic.twitter.com/VDt4tGik4j
I remain excited for this procedurally-generated infinite PlayStation-style city:
So, I had started generating alleys some time back, then disabled them to work on something else and promptly forgot about them until yesterday. A day and a half of Hal-ing my way through bug fixes later, the city has some lovely alleyways to get lost in. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SfaQXdWueh— Tzschk (@tzschk) November 18, 2023
I do fancy tweeting about a post-apocalyptic world in "meditative exploration game" Lost Harmony:
New sacks in the front of the main city!#indiedev #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/xlNHThYP7V— Sir_Fansi (@sir_fansi) November 18, 2023
Though I'm certainly up for livelier forms of cutting about too:
Come back for #screenshotsaturday ! :)— Amaury Hyde (@Amaury_Hyde) November 18, 2023
Nothing "new" to show tho, just some fun in the city's park ! :) #indiegames #solodev #game #anime pic.twitter.com/zialE8XN3P
Thanks, Moonstone Island (out now on Steam), for the sort of convenience I always appreciate:
GUESS WHAT #screenshotsaturday— Moonstone Island (@Moonstone_game) November 18, 2023
You can now copy, paste, and share your custom designs from the loom! Just press ctrl+c to save a design to your clipboard and ctrl+v to import it. It's like 🪄✨MAGIC✨
Interior & baby Yoda design by Enigma
Tiles by Emmengard, Genkicoll & Gautsby pic.twitter.com/2ZtDjvI0iX
And let's close with a visit to Cute Animal Corner, courtesy of platformer Windswept (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
*mlems u*— WINDSWEPT 🦆🐢 (@WeatherFell) November 18, 2023
🦆🐢🦎#ScreenshotSaturday #platformer #gamedev #yoshi pic.twitter.com/5SRUgdXTLd
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?