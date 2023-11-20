Black Friday 2023 Black Friday 2023

Get all the latest PC gaming deals right here

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: You want screenshots? Here's screenshots!

I go on Twitter so you don't have to

A screenshot of a lurid FPS.
Image credit: Superhunt
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I bring you not just screenshots but a screenshot of an options menu too, so I'll hear no more griping about all the videos thank you very much. Hop on in to admire automative combat, cool platforming, an infinite city, and more attractive and interesting indie games.

Out the gate, let's satisfy those who gripe about Screenshot Saturday not having many actual screenshots so we can then slip in some clips:

And I hear folks are well into ogling options menus too, so here's one from Backtrace, "a 1-bit adventure puzzle game about retro computer lesbians":

Alright, that's enough goodwill bought for a few clips (and what's a video clip but lots of screenshots rolled together?), so I am enjoying trying to figure out how this works:

Having played a lot of Quarantine and Interstate 76 back in the 90s, yeah, I'll take that, Fumes (coming to Steam):

One of the soft scrappers in pillowfight fighting game Pillow Champ (coming to Steam):

I always enjoy looks at quite how much everything is in everything so thanks, Obsidian Legion (coming to Steam):

I assume this boss in Gunman Clive 3 is weakened here to show off the neat idea of this fight, and it is a neat idea:

We've had a few frosty morns so I will accept this early seasonal platforming from Pepper Grinder (coming to Steam):

I'm extremely up for "a mysterious week in the life of a toast seller in a desolate area in Turkey" with Tostchu (coming to Steam):

I remain excited for this procedurally-generated infinite PlayStation-style city:

I do fancy tweeting about a post-apocalyptic world in "meditative exploration game" Lost Harmony:

Though I'm certainly up for livelier forms of cutting about too:

Thanks, Moonstone Island (out now on Steam), for the sort of convenience I always appreciate:

And let's close with a visit to Cute Animal Corner, courtesy of platformer Windswept (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fumes

PC

Obsidian Legion

PC

See 3 more

Pepper Grinder

Video Game

Pillow Champ

PC, Mac

Tostchu

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Devolver Digital Fighting Horror Indie Indiescovery Mac PC Platformer Screenshot Saturday
See 2 more Screenshot Saturday Mondays Shooter
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments