Screenshot Saturday Mondays: You want screenshots? Here's screenshots!

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, I bring you not just screenshots but a screenshot of an options menu too, so I'll hear no more griping about all the videos thank you very much. Hop on in to admire automative combat, cool platforming, an infinite city, and more attractive and interesting indie games.

Out the gate, let's satisfy those who gripe about Screenshot Saturday not having many actual screenshots so we can then slip in some clips:

And I hear folks are well into ogling options menus too, so here's one from Backtrace, "a 1-bit adventure puzzle game about retro computer lesbians":

Alright, that's enough goodwill bought for a few clips (and what's a video clip but lots of screenshots rolled together?), so I am enjoying trying to figure out how this works:

Having played a lot of Quarantine and Interstate 76 back in the 90s, yeah, I'll take that, Fumes (coming to Steam):

One of the soft scrappers in pillowfight fighting game Pillow Champ (coming to Steam):

I always enjoy looks at quite how much everything is in everything so thanks, Obsidian Legion (coming to Steam):

Another level layering breakdown. This scene took us a while to create but the tech developed was worth it for the time saved making the other levels.

🌄#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/ydOzzM553w — François Martineau (@MantisFRK) November 18, 2023

I assume this boss in Gunman Clive 3 is weakened here to show off the neat idea of this fight, and it is a neat idea:

Back to working on Armor Boss in Gunman Clive 3. Now he just needs a bunch of attacks in all his different forms #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Sb7bLKjdjZ — Bertil Hörberg (@BertilHorberg) November 18, 2023

We've had a few frosty morns so I will accept this early seasonal platforming from Pepper Grinder (coming to Steam):

I'm extremely up for "a mysterious week in the life of a toast seller in a desolate area in Turkey" with Tostchu (coming to Steam):

Improved the item handling so you can do stuff like this now if you really like to but have to balance it properly.



Can't wait to hold a competition for the craziest food tower xD#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #ue5 #psx #tostchu pic.twitter.com/VDt4tGik4j — Anıl Demir (@DmrAnil) November 18, 2023

I remain excited for this procedurally-generated infinite PlayStation-style city:

So, I had started generating alleys some time back, then disabled them to work on something else and promptly forgot about them until yesterday. A day and a half of Hal-ing my way through bug fixes later, the city has some lovely alleyways to get lost in. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/SfaQXdWueh — Tzschk (@tzschk) November 18, 2023

I do fancy tweeting about a post-apocalyptic world in "meditative exploration game" Lost Harmony:

Though I'm certainly up for livelier forms of cutting about too:

Thanks, Moonstone Island (out now on Steam), for the sort of convenience I always appreciate:

GUESS WHAT #screenshotsaturday

You can now copy, paste, and share your custom designs from the loom! Just press ctrl+c to save a design to your clipboard and ctrl+v to import it. It's like 🪄✨MAGIC✨



Interior & baby Yoda design by Enigma

Tiles by Emmengard, Genkicoll & Gautsby pic.twitter.com/2ZtDjvI0iX — Moonstone Island (@Moonstone_game) November 18, 2023

And let's close with a visit to Cute Animal Corner, courtesy of platformer Windswept (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?