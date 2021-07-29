If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Skin Deep Trailer

For the freaks
Colm Ahern avatar
Trailer by Colm Ahern Video Producer
Published on

It's got cats, guns, pirates and insurance, it's everything we've ever wanted. Check out the Skin Deep trailer from Blendo Games and Annapurna Interactive. Coming to Steam.

Tagged With

About the Author

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Trailers

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch