Skull And Bones will set sail on February 16th, 2024 - or so they say this time

Skull And Bones was initially meant to launch in the autumn of 2018, but it's been delayed and delayed, rebooted and delayed some more. Its most recent slip was from November of this year into 2024, but Ubisoft have now put a new specific date on their multiplayer pirate 'em up: February 16th, 2024.

Skull And Bones initially seemed like it would be a knockabout multiplayer game based on the good Assassin's Creed naval combat in that one game. It then was reborn as a live service giant, with seemingly plentiful other revisions along the way. Now it's all about becoming a "pirate kingpin", Ubisoft say, by doing quests, amassing resources, and growing your fleet of ships.

Alice B had a chance to play it last year, finding it to be a "Sea Of Thieves-like without the jokes." Not exactly high praise on the high seas.

At least it might finally come out.

Before its release next year, there'll be closed beta between December 15th and 18th. You can register for a chance to participate.