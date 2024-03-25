Slay the Princess’ endgame is now bigger and stranger with more choices and over 3000 words of new dialogue

Here’s one for all you connoisseurs of the horrific consequences of your own actions. Regicide-em-up visual novel Slay the Princess’ new update brings with it new dialogue and music, fleshing out the game with additional choices, expanded scenes, and orchestral renditions of some choice tracks. The new content takes the form of new animations and “more than 3,000 words of additional and restructured dialogue choices and conversations.” That is easily enough words to tell the Stanley Parable-esque narrator that you’re on to him and whatever mind games he’s playing, with enough left over for the other voices in your head to make you doubt your own morality with alarming frequency.

If you’re yet to try Slay the Princess yet, I’d heartily recommend it. I don’t usually seek out visual novels, but this one is not only a great horror game, but is stuffed with the sort of complex choice and consequence you’d usually find in a massive CRPG the likes of Disco Elysium. I got a chance to speak to two-person developer Black Tabby Games recently on their stance on videogame piracy (spoiler: they’re cool with it), and they also gave me lots of lovely insights on their design process.

If your swashbuckling days are long behind you, however, there’s good news on that front, too. Slay the Princess is currently on sale at its deepest discount yet, at 20% off. You can also pick it up alongside the equally excellent Inscryption and What Remains of Edith Finch as part of the brilliantly themed Cabins in the Woods bundle for an additional 10% off each game (if for some ungodly reason you haven’t played Inscryption yet).

There’s likely more to come from Slay the Princess, too, as Black Tabby have previously mentioned plans for a new edition of the game called ‘The Pristine Cut’. It’s slated to feature “several new scenes,” inspired by the devs experience of seeing players interact with the game in the wild. Meanwhile, this current update also features new music by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.