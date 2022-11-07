Someone’s putting The Bible on Steam, and they’re adding achievements

It’s nearly the end of the year, a time when many a person's thoughts turn to the birth of Jesus Christ (along with whether or not they’re getting FIFA 23 on Christmas morning). Forget about other games for the moment though, because one developer’s bringing The Bible itself to Steam. The appropriately named Bible Games are releasing a fully voiced version of the good book on November 14th, complete with trivia quizzes to check your biblical knowledge. You can watch the surprisingly dramatic trailer below.

You’ll be pleased to hear that the minimum specs for running The Bible are low, and you won’t even need a dedicated graphics card. Essentially, this release is just the text from the Bible, packaged together with an audiobook of the Old and New Testaments as a “kinetic novel”. While there won’t be achievements at launch, the dev has said they’re working on adding those at a later date.

The Steam version of The Bible came about because of the dev finding it increasingly difficult to read physical books. Realising there wasn’t already something similar on Steam, they decided to make their own. They’re promising to make the project free if they can use their earnings to hire translators to adapt it into more languages.

Although this might be the first Bible to grace Steam, it definitely isn’t the first biblically themed game on Valve’s storefront. A third-person melee combat game based on Exodus was released in 2020. There’s also been a point and click adventure where you play as Jesus, and the infamous I Am Jesus Christ is targeting this December to release its Unreal Engine 5 prologue.

The Bible is out on Steam on November 14th. Let us know if you 100% it.