Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Space Mechanic Simulator is a few updates short of "kinda good"

Get a spaceman in

A small piston pump and its accompanying menu from Space Mechanic Simulator
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Atomic Jelly/Playway
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on

Space Mechanic Simulator almost had me. The promise of jetpacking over to satellites and stations then tinkering in their innards is a solid one, and adjacent to my impossible space salvage game dream. Elements of it work. Others are within acceptable levels of wonkiness for me personally. But it needs a bit of an overhaul to fix some silly design choices it's hobbled itself with.

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch