Stylish sniper puzzler Children Of The Sun hits Steam in April

Children Of The Sun instantly shot to the top of my personal most-wanted list when it was first announced at the start of February alongside its accompanying Steam Next Fest demo, and happily, publishers Devolver Digital have now set a release date. It's coming real soon, with its single-shot murder bullet puzzles hitting Steam on April 9th - and to celebrate, there's a flashy new release trailer to go with it. Come and be dazzled by its exploding headshots below.

A nice touch, that, using the end-of-level trajectory maps of your first-person puzzle bullets to spell out the release date in that trailer there. It's both informative and instructive, showing you just how its little murder arenas work (as well as some of the special, mind-bending bullet powers you can employ to hit all your targets with a single sniper bullet), while also conveying important numerical facts. Top work, Devolver.

The trailer also shows off some new levels that weren't previously in the still-available-Next Fest demo, too, including what looks to be a large, multistory block of flats. We see the game's heroine, known simply as The Girl, fire one of her precious sniper bullets at a guard near the perimeter, but the real beauty of Children Of The Sun is then working out where all your other targets are hiding on the fly, as some levels don't have them all on show when you're scampering about the perimeter and marking up with your targeting system. Instead, you'll need to hunt them down once your bullet's in the air, manipulating its journey boring through one skull after another with your psychic powers.

In the demo I played last month, these powers included being able to lightly bend the trajectory of your bullet, as well as re-aiming it in mid-air for sharp, 90-degree turns (assuming you'd hit an enemy's sparkly, glowing weakspots, that is). These powers aren't just for show, either. They were integral parts of each murder puzzle, and I'm eager to see what else is lying in store for us as The Girl continues her quest for revenge against The Cult that raised and brainwashed her.

So mark your calendars for April 9th, folks, when Children Of The Sun comes to Steam - and why not give the demo a go as well while you wait? Devolver are certainly gunning for people's wallets at the moment, as they also recently announced that the equally delicious-looking Pepper Grinder will be arriving on just a week and a half earlier on March 28th.