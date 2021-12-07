The Game Awards 2021: Nominees, start times, and where to watch

Geoff Keighley’s annual Game Awards show is here once again, with lots of awards to dish out and plenty of (in your best announcer voice) world premieres. Whether you want to see your favourite games win awards or you’re just here for the big reveals, you’ll want to know how to watch The Game Awards and when it’s all kicking off. Luckily, we have all the details right here.

Deathloop currently leads the pack, but Psychonauts 2 and PlayStation exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also scooped up plenty of nominations. But who will win the public vote? Read on below to find out what time The Game Awards start, the full list of nominees, and what else we can expect to see during the show.

When are The Game Awards 2021?

The Game Awards 2021 show takes place on Thursday 9th December (or Friday 10th depending on where you live). You can find the exact time and date in your time zone below:

West Coast US: Thursday, December 9th, 5pm PST

Thursday, December 9th, 5pm PST East Coast US: Thursday, December 9th, 8pm EST

Thursday, December 9th, 8pm EST UK: Friday, December 10th, 1am GMT

How to watch The Game Awards 2021?

The event will stream across various video platforms, including YouTube and Twitch. These streams are scheduled to begin half an hour earlier than the times listed above, although it's not clear whether there will be a pre-show segment just yet with any extra news or world premieres. Judging by previous Game Awards and Geoff Keighley's various Summer Games Fest shows, it’s possible there could be some small reveals in these pre-shows, but the big announcements will likely be reserved for the main show. The main Game Awards show will last 3 hours, taking us UK folk into the early hours of the morning.

Will The Game Awards 2021 have any big reveals?

You might be mistaken for thinking The Game Awards are just about, well, awards. There are also lots of announcements about upcoming games, with previous years showing off the Perfect Dark reboot, The Wolf Among Us 2, and the Xbox Series X.

There are plenty of hints starting to slip out that point to some announcements we should expect this year. This Twitter exchange between Keighley and the official Sonic account indicates we could see more on the upcoming Sonic game, while this tweet from Xbox Game Pass also teases that we can expect to see plenty of Game Pass PC Day One launches announced at The Game Awards.

I'm going to keep my expectations relatively low for all of this so that I'm pleasantly surprised by any big reveals. My one big prediction at every major event for the past few years has been something Fable related, but Microsoft answered that wish with their teaser at E3 2020. So, Fable gameplay trailer please? Now that I’m part of the RPS treehouse, you can all witness my regular attempts to summon some kind of Fable announcement and the immense disappointment when I inevitably have to wait another year.

Will The Game Awards 2021 have celebrity guests?

It wouldn’t be a Keighlevent if he didn’t bring out every celebrity he knows to share in the reveals. This year, there’s a star-studded line-up to announce the winners for various categories, including The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito and Ming-Na Wen, Critical Role’s Laura Bailey and Ashley Johnson, and Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu (any chance to mention Marvel is a must, folks). You can also expect live musical performances from Sting, Imagine Dragons, and The Game Awards Orchestra. I'm just disappointed he didn't bring along The Muppets, if I'm honest.

Who are The Game Awards 2021 Nominations?

As mentioned above, Deathloop has the most nominations at The Game Awards 2021, but there are lots of other titles up for consideration across every category. Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two both bagged 5 nominations each, while Resident Evil Village is up for 4 awards. I recently gushed over Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy for the RPS Advent Calendar and it seems the Game Awards jury were equally impressed, as it also bagged 4 nominations. You can see the full list of nominees in every category below:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

BEST PERFORMANCE

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

BEST ONGOING

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

BEST INDIE

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

BEST MOBILE GAME

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

BEST VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

BEST ACTION GAME

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

BEST ACTION / ADVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

BEST FIGHTING

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

BEST FAMILY

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

BEST SIM / STRATEGY

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

icrosoft Flight Simulator

BEST SPORTS / RACING

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

DREAM

fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

BEST DEBUT INDIE

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

BEST ESPORTS GAMES

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)

DWG KIA (League of Legends)

Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA 2)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

BEST ESPORTS EVENT