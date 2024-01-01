If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The final RPS Christmas Cracker 2023

You made it!

Horace the bear in a lovely paper crown hat, resting his paws on a giant green Christmas Cracker, with RPS printed on it. He's giving you the thumbs up
Image credit: RPS
Alice Bell avatar
Feature by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
15 comments

Promise you won't tell the other children, but the RPS staff are actually complex magical spells cast by the Sugar Plum Fairy, as part of an age old pact with the ents of the forest where the RPS treehouse was built hundreds of years ago. Each year the Sugar Plum Fairy has to collect more wishes to power the spells every year (you can help to make the spells more powerful by joining the RPS supporter program). While she's out wish-hunting, here are some Christmas Crackers to distract you.

Time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: What’s a fisherman’s favourite carol?

A: Dredge the Hauls

