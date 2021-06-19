If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

This playable procedural climbing demo is very cool

Mantle piece
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of a climbing tech demo showing a blue crash test dummy hanging on to a rotating windmill blade in a greybox world.

The debate between whether it's better to climb by simply pushing forward, Assassin's Creed-style, or through deliberate action, Mirror's Edge-style, misses the point that climbing is always cool. A tech demo by UpRoom Games reminded me just how cool climbing is today. It's a greybox playground for you to climb around with a procedural animation system that shifts your weight and positions your hands and feet. Watch a video of it below.

I recently watched Mission Impossible 2, an awful movie where the only redeemable part is the climbing in the first two minutes. I also watched Free Solo, a terrifying documentary about a man who hates the ground and endeavours to get as far away from it as possible using only his fingertips.

Both movies left me with an appetite for more climbing in games. Not climbing as sightseeing, or VR climbing where I need to wave my arms around in the air like actually I do care, but climbing as a terrifying risk. This tech demo is not that, but it's very impressive.

There are various different kinds of things to climb in its world, including a cliff face with moving handholds, a pile of physics boxes, and a spinning windmill. In each instance, the animation system makes your movement across this artificial landscape wholly believable. It's particularly impressive any time you leap from grip to grip.

From this, it's impossible to say anything concrete about what game UpRoom Games might make, if any, but it's an impressive toy to play around with already. You can download it from Itch. And if you're interested in how it works, its limitations, and the numerous attempts it took to create, the developer has a great post about it.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch