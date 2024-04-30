Here are the new Game Pass library additions for May 2024
Five games arrive, eight games leave
A new batch of games have been announced for Game Pass in May, including five that are playable on PC. There are siblings, felines, reapers, and a Croft. I'm struggling to identify a theme.
Here are the first batch of games coming to Game Pass on PC in May 2024:
- Have A Nice Death - Today, April 30th
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - May 2nd
- Kona II: Brume - May 7th
- Little Kitty, Big City - May 9th
- Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons - May 14th
Have A Nice Death is a compelling loop of roguelike hack-and-slashing, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is the fancified first entry in Crystal Dynamics Lara-rebooting modern trilogy.
The pick of the new litter is clearly Little Kitty, Big City, however, which arrives on Game Pass on its launch day. It's a playful adventure game that prompts YouTube commenters to scream "Untitled Cat Game" during every livestream in which it features, and not without cause. (Disclosure: Pip Warr, former resident of this blog, is the writer of Little Kitty, Big City. This is simply more of a reason to play it.)
As always, a new set of games arriving on Game Pass means another set of games are leaving. The following games will be removed from the Game Pass library on May 15th:
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Fuga: Melodies Of Steel 2
- Ghostlore
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Norco
- SD Gundamn Battle Alliance
- Suprealand Six Inches Under
I know people have a fond spot for Norco, which we named as one of our favourites from 2022. My pick of this batch would be Fuga: Melodies Of Steel 2, however, just for its relative obscurity. It's about commanding a unit of anthropomorphic animals as they pilot a giant tank against dog fascists, chatting to one another to boost their stats Fire Emblem-style, then optionally feeding them into a huge soul cannon that kills them permanently. Who could resit that pitch?