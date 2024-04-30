Here are the new Game Pass library additions for May 2024

A new batch of games have been announced for Game Pass in May, including five that are playable on PC. There are siblings, felines, reapers, and a Croft. I'm struggling to identify a theme.

Here are the first batch of games coming to Game Pass on PC in May 2024:

Have A Nice Death - Today, April 30th

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - May 2nd

Kona II: Brume - May 7th

Little Kitty, Big City - May 9th

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons - May 14th

Have A Nice Death is a compelling loop of roguelike hack-and-slashing, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is the fancified first entry in Crystal Dynamics Lara-rebooting modern trilogy.

The pick of the new litter is clearly Little Kitty, Big City, however, which arrives on Game Pass on its launch day. It's a playful adventure game that prompts YouTube commenters to scream "Untitled Cat Game" during every livestream in which it features, and not without cause. (Disclosure: Pip Warr, former resident of this blog, is the writer of Little Kitty, Big City. This is simply more of a reason to play it.)

As always, a new set of games arriving on Game Pass means another set of games are leaving. The following games will be removed from the Game Pass library on May 15th:

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies Of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundamn Battle Alliance

Suprealand Six Inches Under

I know people have a fond spot for Norco, which we named as one of our favourites from 2022. My pick of this batch would be Fuga: Melodies Of Steel 2, however, just for its relative obscurity. It's about commanding a unit of anthropomorphic animals as they pilot a giant tank against dog fascists, chatting to one another to boost their stats Fire Emblem-style, then optionally feeding them into a huge soul cannon that kills them permanently. Who could resit that pitch?