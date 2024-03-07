If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This upcoming metroidvania reminds me of Kill La Kill and Mega Man Legends

Abyss X Zero is made by the studio behind Unsighted

Dramatic scenes in an Abyss X Zero screenshot.
Image credit: Studio Pixel Punk
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
1 comment

The two-person studio behind 2021's tip-top top-down action-RPG Unsighted yesterday announced their next game, a 3D metroidvania named Abyss X Zero. It's not out for a while yet but its look already reminds me of two things: the pleasingly clean art style of Mega Man Legends and the edgy anime schoolgirl styles of Kill La Kill. See for yourself in the announcement trailer below.

Cover image for YouTube videoABYSS X ZERO Announcement Trailer

We don't yet know much beyond what you can see in that trailer and what you can read in the blurb:

"Explore an expansive world in this 3D Metroidvania with enormous dungeons and stylish combat. Take control of two different characters, fated to battle each other: Codename A and Codename Z, both legendary heroes with unique abilities that change how you fight and interact with the environment."

Yep, that's good. That's good for me. I'm now watching for this game.

"We're a two person team, and the project is still very early in development," caution Brazillian devs Studio Pixel Punk, so don't get too excited just yet. But maybe do get a little excited. Maybe add it to your wishlist on Steam if you feel that.

Dramatic scenes in an Abyss X Zero screenshot.
Those crate textures and that axe blade particularly made me think of Mega Man Legends, y'know? | Image credit: Studio Pixel Punk

I know our Katharine enjoyed Unsighted, calling it "a special game that not only looks gorgeous and is satisfying to play, but it's also doing something genuinely different from a lot of other Metroid-likes out there right now". Annie Mok also talked with Studio Pixel Punk about Unsighted's inspirations, timer-free Explorer mode, and more.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Awaiting cover image

Abyss X Zero

PC

Unsighted

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Humble Games Indie Metroidvania PC Platformer RPG Shooter Studio Pixel Punk
About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments