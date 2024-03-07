This upcoming metroidvania reminds me of Kill La Kill and Mega Man Legends

The two-person studio behind 2021's tip-top top-down action-RPG Unsighted yesterday announced their next game, a 3D metroidvania named Abyss X Zero. It's not out for a while yet but its look already reminds me of two things: the pleasingly clean art style of Mega Man Legends and the edgy anime schoolgirl styles of Kill La Kill. See for yourself in the announcement trailer below.

We don't yet know much beyond what you can see in that trailer and what you can read in the blurb:

"Explore an expansive world in this 3D Metroidvania with enormous dungeons and stylish combat. Take control of two different characters, fated to battle each other: Codename A and Codename Z, both legendary heroes with unique abilities that change how you fight and interact with the environment."

Yep, that's good. That's good for me. I'm now watching for this game.

"We're a two person team, and the project is still very early in development," caution Brazillian devs Studio Pixel Punk, so don't get too excited just yet. But maybe do get a little excited. Maybe add it to your wishlist on Steam if you feel that.

Those crate textures and that axe blade particularly made me think of Mega Man Legends, y'know? | Image credit: Studio Pixel Punk

I know our Katharine enjoyed Unsighted, calling it "a special game that not only looks gorgeous and is satisfying to play, but it's also doing something genuinely different from a lot of other Metroid-likes out there right now". Annie Mok also talked with Studio Pixel Punk about Unsighted's inspirations, timer-free Explorer mode, and more.