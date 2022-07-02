If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

9

Ubisoft to turn off online features for some old games, meaning players lose access to their DLC

Assassin's Creeds and Far Cry 3 included
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A leopard leaps at an enemy soldier in Far Cry 3, while a fellow enemy looks on, in the jungle.

Ubisoft are switching off online services for several older singleplayer games, including Anno 2070, Far Cry 3, Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and Splinter Cell: Blacklist. For several of those games, that means that as of September 1st, "the installation and access to DLC will be unavailable," according to an Ubisoft support page.

Watch on YouTube

There are 15 games in total which will have their online features "decommissioned", eleven of which are on PC. Switching off online features means that players will no longer be able to play these games in competitive multiplayer or co-operative modes, should they have them, or in some instances make use of in-game rewards, statistics or news services. Singleplayer modes should remain available.

The PC games which will lose online features on September 1st are:

  • Anno 2070
  • Assassin's Creed 2
  • Assassin's Creed 3 (original release; remaster not affected)
  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  • Driver San Francisco
  • Far Cry 3 (original release; remaster not affected)
  • Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
  • Silent Hunter 5
  • Space Junkies
  • Splinter Cell: Blacklist

From that selection, Space Junkies is the newest. It's a multiplayer-only VR game which launched in 2019 and it will be completely unplayable after September 1st. Space Junkies remains on sale on Steam, with a 75% discount for the duration of the Steam summer sale.

Of the remaining games, Assassin's Creed 3, Brotherhood, Liberation HD, Driver San Francisco, Far Cry 3, Prince Of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Silent Hunter 5 all have DLC which will apparently be unavailable to install or access after the switch off. This appears to mean people won't be able to access products they've paid for, and I've reached out to Ubisoft to ask for more detail and will update this post should they respond.

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," reads Ubisoft's master list of games with unavailable online features (emphasis theirs). "The decision to close the online services for a title is always taken with the consideration of our player base, including the level of interest they still have in the game."

All of the above games were incorrectly included in that master list of decommissioned games earlier this year, seemingly by mistake. Ubisoft said they'd offer advance warning before actually turning off online features in those games, and this news is that warning.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch