Visions Of Mana is the first, all-new Mana game in 15 years

Good news, Mana fans. After years of remakes and remasters, Square Enix have announced the first all-new Mana game in 15 years. Visions Of Mana will return to the series action-RPG roots, and pop you into the boots of Val, who - all right, deep breath - is a soul guard chosen to be the Alm Of Fire, and whose job it is to go and revive the mana flow at ye olde Mana Tree. Got it? GOod. Let's watch the reveal trailer.

Happily, Square Enix have got a much more in-depth 'Everything you need to know' page up on their website that breaks it all down much better than I could. I've only ever played the one Mana game - Children Of Mana, I believe it was, back on the Nintendo DS, which from memory was more of a spin-off than a proper main entry. Or if not a spin-off, quite a simplistic version of Mana proper.

In any case, you can expect to travel across the world's "expansive semi-open field" and "explore smoothly", it says. Will it be as smooth as this bloke's exquisite bouffant, though? Seriously, look at that quiff. Magnificent.

Image credit: Square Enix

Within those worlds, there will be plenty of secrets to discover, Squeenix says, along with new monsters to fight and, of course, those fan-favorite Rabite lads. It sure looks lovely, and some of its fight scenes look pleasingly reminiscent of the also lovely-looking Ni No Kuni games. Will it live up to its Level-5 rival, though? We'll have to wait for more details as it nears release in 2024.

