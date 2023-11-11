What are we all playing this weekend?

It's tiiiiiime! Mariah Carey reminds us once more. I didn't mention this last week because Bonfire Night gives us an extra buffer between Halloween and Christmas, but it undeniably is time. Not time to start hanging your lights, perhaps, but at least time to start fortifying your mind to survive another Boxing Day rehash of a 30-year-old argument about your nan's cutlery. Though I'm weeks deep in Christmas movies, so, you know, it's certainly Mariah tiiiiiime for me. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking.

Alice Bee

is away!

Alice0

My mum is visiting this weekend so no time for games but lots of time for galleries, graveyards, and maybe a garden centre cream tea.garden centre cream tea

Ed

I've got badders taking up my entire Saturday, but I'm hoping Sunday will be a chill sesh spent maxing out the colosseum in Like A Dragon Gaiden. I have two more of The Four Kings to beat, one of whom is a robotic lad who claims he'll wipe the floor with me. Little does he know my squad has Gary Buster-Holmes leading the charge.

Edwin

This weekend I might eschew videogames entirely in order to sate my sporadic anime obsession. I might check out the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen, in which people banish spirits by hammering nails into them with telekinesis. Or for a gentler time, Laid Back Camp, in which the dramatic stakes typically max out at "what shall we have for dinner, then?" If the old PC does lure me in, however, I might give Lies Of P a whirl. I'm enjoying its architecture and mythology, though it does feel a lot less mysterious than obvious influence Bloodborne.

James

Not much time for games this weekend, I fear, though I am on the lookout for some shorter adventures to have on the Steam Deck OLED. Maybe Planet of Lana?

Jeremy

Me and the other members of the Guides team have been hard at work figuring out how to use Modern Warfare 3's 100+ guns for the last three weeks, and now that multiplayer is open to all this weekend, I can finally test some stuff out against the general public. Funnily enough, this is the first COD I've paid attention to since the original Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009, and when I fired it up for the first time and was knocked over with all of the Battle Pass ads and Operator skins on display I felt so amazingly old. Who in the world asked for an Operator skin of Alucard from Hellsing, I wonder, and why is it something that I kind of want? When did COD start including Nicki Minaj, Skeletor, and Spawn? What a world we live in.

Katharine

It's more Cobalt Core for me this weekend, though I do also want to try and squeeze in Cocoon before our Advent Calendar voting begins. I've been meaning to play it for ages, but just haven't quite had the time. Which is dumb! As it seems exactly my kind of jam.

Kiera

After taking a short break for a week or so I am very much dedicated to spending the weekend on Baldur's Gate 3. I'm coming up to the end of Act One so I have a long way to go to catch up with everyone but I'm enjoying every second of it! I also need to rustle up a character for an upcoming Christmas-themed DnD one-shot. I'm thinking of playing a Warforged Artificer made of gingerbread, meaning, I'll have to practise my Gingy voice to really set the tone. - Not the gumdrop buttons!

Ollie

I've discovered the delights of Dredge over the course of this week. The man I sell fish to just ate a mutated fish that I brought him, and then he suddenly started feeling unwell. He pushed me out of his ship and bolted the door, and now I can't sell him my fish. Excellent game.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?