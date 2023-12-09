What are we all playing this weekend?

Almost everyone at RPS towers is alseep right now after pulling a very early morning shift covering St. Keighley's Awards Adsplosion, although shout out to Alice0 for sending her entry to what we're all playing ahead of time, and Edwin for just waking up and emailing it in around lunchtime, against all that is necessary. Most of what everyone is playing this weekend is 'being asleep', I assume, although those of us who will be awake have a bit of a variety this week.

Alice Bee

I'm having a crack at Sons Of Saturn, a weirdo-looking story adventure game. It's set in a rotting, falling down underground city, but loads of the images in it are pictures of real life abandoned places - and I recognise one immediately as a derelict seaside hotel in Donegal, made famous by every Irish teenager within a hundred miles posting videos of themselves exploring inside. I will be interested to see if Sons Of Saturn includes all of the graffiti in the hotel in real life.

Alice0

Because I'm not a coward, I'm definitely going to check out GTFO with its final chapter and free trial. Whoever told you I'm afraid of horrid meat was a liar. I love guts and any beings overflowing with them.

Ed

After a couple of busy weekends, I am finally going to put my feet up and play... The Day Before. The things I do to bring you opinions. To cheer myself up, I'll be spending some quality time in Fortnite, which now has the Lego equivalent of Minecraft in it, alongside a kart racer?! Ridiculous.

Edwin

This weekend I'll be playing DOOM wads and plugging on with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It's getting towards that time of year when all I want to do is go into hibernation with a massive city-builder or 4X game, so maybe I'll give Against The Storm a try, too. Liam (RPS in peace) says it's pretty decent.

James

Is asleep!

Jeremy

This weekend I'll be busy with Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, since that's finally out. The only issue issue is I'm technically still playing Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous as well. Does my life have room in it for min/maxing characters in two massive CRPGs, especially with my mother-in-law and step father-in-law coming over this weekend for the beginning of holiday family shenanigans?! I think not...

Katharine

Is asleep!

Kiera

I'll probably sink a few more hours into Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora this weekend. I've been playing a lot of it recently for guide coverage and sadly, I'm just not gelling with it as much as I was hoping. As a rare and unashamed fan of the movies, I was optimistic about the game. Although it looks stunning, the gameplay loop gets old pretty quickly. Plus the stealth missions are beyond frustrating at times. I'll give it a few more hours but so far, I'm not in love.

Ollie

Is asleep!

But you, dear reader, what are you playing this weekend?