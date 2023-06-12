Whatever you do in Assassin's Creed Nexus, don't VR eagle dive into your carpet

After announcing they'd be bringing a bunch of their games to virtual reality back in the mists of 2020, it looks like Assassin's Creed Nexus is the first and only Ubisoft VR project to have made it to fruition (RIP Splinter Cell VR). Coming to Zuck's Meta Quest 2 headset later this year, Assassin's Creed Nexus will see you slip into the virtual skins of Ezio, Kassandra and Connor in a new story set across Renaissance Italy, Ancient Greece and colonial America. Come and watch the reveal trailer below. Honestly, why does every VR living room look the same in these game reveals?

I sure wish my living room was that neat and tidy. Alas, if I ever decide to partake in Assassin's Creed Nexus, I'll have to make do with awkwardly shifting my living coffee table out the way every time in order to make room for it - and I'll still probably whack my knee on the corner of it in the process every damn time. One day, yeah?

In any case, for those with more spacious living rooms than I, Assassin's Creed Nexus will see you chopping, stabbing and shooting arrows with your bow in motion-controlled virtual reality - as the trailer above emphasises to great effect. But please, whatever you do, don't attempt to eagle dive off a tower at the same time. You could really do yourself a mischief there, and things could get real messy real fast.

Each bit of Assassin's Creed Nexus will follow one of those three aforementioned Assassins, with Ubisoft describing them as "untold chatpers" in their respective stories. Each will feature an open map that you can navigate in 360 degrees, and you'll be able to climb and parkour about the place just as you would in a regular AssCreed game.

It will have a range of comfort options if the thought of all that rushing about makes you feel a bit nauseous, though. These include what Ubisoft calls "dynamic peripheral vision blocking", and the ability to teleport around your surroundings instead of climbing or parkouring.

Ubisoft also showed off two other Assassin's Creed games at tonight's Ubisoft Forward showcase. We got another look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which Ed's been to play in LA, as well as Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade, the free-to-play mobile game set in third century China, which is getting a closed beta on iOS and Android later this summer.