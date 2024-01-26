If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Writer's Rush is a frivolous, slightly wonky wee charmer

A piece of paper with four author profiles in Writer's Rush
Sin Vega avatar
Sin Vega
As part of my commitment to hating everything, I have a minor grudge against "idle" games. Because they're not, are they? You have to supervise them constantly, not relax and watch them grow organically while eating a sandwich and only occasionally intervening like a neglectful goddess.

Writer's Rush is sort of, sort of an idle game, I'd argue. It's a low pressure, low stakes, super light sim that takes the barest hint of the clicker and crosses it with sort of-sort of-sort of score attack, and somehow works without quite feeling like either. Because, I think, of its charmingly, intentionally daft representation of what being a novelist is like.

