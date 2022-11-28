Cyber Monday 2022

13 kewl knuckle tattoo ideas to get inked this Cyber Monday

From RAZRGRRL to PLEATHER
Alice O'Connor
Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: 0451 LIFE. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: RAZRGRRL. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: SKCH BWRR. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: HACK.COM Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: MEAT MODS Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: CYBRONIC Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: FIX THIS Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: MEMELORD Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: PING PONG. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: PLEATHER. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: FSCK *NIX. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: TROLLING. Outstretched fists displaying a mock-up knuckle tattoo: SPAMHOLE.
You know you've walked into a cool space for serious cyberdudes when someone is casually getting tattooed at a filthy table littered with unspooled cable, PCI cards, rollerblades, and crushed energy drink cans. But how will they know that you too can jam with the console cowboys in cyberspace? Because you will establish your cybercred with a flash of your kewl knuckle tattoos. You do have some, don't you? If you're coming up clean-handed, there's no better day to fix this than Cyber Monday. Scroll through this gallery above of 13 kewl ideas for inspiration!

I'd be delighted to hear what else you might want. Go on, reader dear: do tell us all about the kewl knuckle tattoos you already have, or the ones you're getting this Cyber Monday.

Alice O'Connor

