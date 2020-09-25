Godfall digs deep into combat details and weapon types

Up until now, it sure felt like we didn’t know a lot about “looter-slasher” Godfall aside from the fact that it’s an action game that looks quite colorful and shiny. Well say no more, Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games have gone and dumped a whole trove of combat details on the ground. I’m going to spend about as long sorting through information about these various attack types as I likely will my in-game inventory.

For starters, Counterplay explain the differences between polarity attacks, breaching, soulshattering, and weakpoints. The latter they’ve showed off previously in the trailer below. They say that weakpoints are typically revealed after enemies attack, rewarding patient players. Breaching is for breaking through the armor of big enemies, achieved by following up heavy attacks with faster moves.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Polarity attacks and soulshattering have more daunting names but seem sensible enough once they’re explained. Polarity refers to swapping weapons in the middle of combat, a move that will boost your weapon’s damage for 30 seconds when performed at the right time. Soulshattering is performed by using a heavy attack when your “bank of damage” dealt to an enemy is greater than their remaining health. Here’s one of those polarity moves:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



It sounds like all of these attack types will play into Godfall’s equipment system. They refer to “loot effects” a lot, leaning heavily into the looter-slasher genre they’re attempting to coin, though it sounds to me like they’re just describing equippable gear.

“Similar to Weakpoints and Soulshatter, Polarity Attacks are tied to loot effects,” they say. “A simple example is increasing the damage for the shockwave or increasing the charge rate. Some examples of exotic loot traits you may find include inflicting an ailment whenever you use your Polarity Attack or applying a debuff on enemies hit by the shockwave.” Yup, sounds like equipment attributes to me. Clearly gear management will play into your preferred combat style.

We’ve not even gotten into the shield stuff yet either, yowza. In short, you can use a shield like Captain America by chucking it at enemies, parrying, doing an area-of-effect ground slam, and several other things once they’ve been unlocked in the Skill Grid. Shields are not a defensive-only item, clearly.

If you need even more, Counterplay also explain Archon Mode along with details on warhammers, polearms, and greatswords. You can find all that, plus several more video clips, in their new post.

Godfall launches on November 12th over on the Epic Games Store.