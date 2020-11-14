Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris are on hold for two weeks

So, you’ve just beaten Destiny 2: Beyond light, powered up your Guardian with the slickest gear, and feel ready to take on the world in high-stakes wizard PVP. Well, I hate to break it to you, but you’ll just have to wait a few more weeks. Due to an unidentified issue, Bungie have benched Destiny 2‘s Trials of Osiris for the next two weeks, bringing the competitive PVP event ’til November 27th.

While they haven’t explained the precise cause of the delay, Bungie’s socials yesterday announced that “due to a recently discovered issue”, Trials won’t be running for the next few weeks.



“Hate to see it, but this was necessary,” Bungie community manager dmg04 added on Twitter. “A bug was identified that would negatively impact the competitive experience. As such, we’ve decided to push the first Trials weekend back to Nov 27.

Trials Of Osiris is a highly-competitive, 3v3 deathmatch mode that pits pre-made fireteams against each other – one that, unlike regular Crucible matches, has Power advantages enabled. While this season’s Trials wouldn’t change things too much (and wouldn’t get its own bespoke armour rewards), it promised to add new Adept weapons – a special version of trials reward weapons that come with a bonus mod slot.

Bungie don’t say what issue caused Trials to be postponed this Season. As noted by Polygon, however, it may be down to an exploit with one of the new Stasis abilities, one that lets warlocks cast their Super indefinitely. Hardly very sporting, is it?

So, Trials Of Osiris will now hit on the weekend of November 27th. That’s just a few days after Deep Stone Crypt, the expansion’s first raid, opens its doors next Saturday.