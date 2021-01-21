Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best free PC games Best graphics cards Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
9

My sole weeps for these RTX 3080 shoes

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

21st January 2021 / 10:58AM

A photo of NZXT and RTKFT Studios' PC shoes

I honestly don’t know where to begin with this pair of trainers that PC manufacturer NZXT and fashion outfit Artifact Studios announced last night. At first, I thought it was merely a fancy sneaker with an RTX 3080 ground into the heel – a feat that, during a global graphics card shortage, would have made my soul cry big salty tears of bitter discontent. Upon closer inspection, though, it seems they’ve built an entire PC inside this enormous piece of footwear, with an NZXT cooler, motherboard and fans all visible through the transparent purple side panel. It’s an impressive feat, to be sure, but I also have so many questions. How does it run? How many feet per second can you travel in these things? And will the fans help keep my toes nice and cool, or will they tear my soles to absolute shreds?

I jest, of course, but it does beg the question whether this is the logical endpoint of the games industry’s weird love affair with shoes right now. After all, once you’ve stuck an entire PC inside your gaming shoe, where else is there to go? Laces that double up as controller cables?

So far, it doesn’t look as though the NZXT x RTFKT shoes have a proper name yet, but here’s what they look like in the flesh.

It’s also not clear if or when they’ll be available to buy, either, as Artifact’s website merely points to a sign-up button for their mailing list at the moment. Indeed, the only thing Artifact Studios have actually said about the shoes so far is contained in a single tweet: “We’re super excited to announce a partnership with NZXT, empowering RTFKT and our creators community to create the future of fashion and collectibles, powering our vision, community and crazy ideas with their awesome builds and love of gaming.”

Does this mean people will be able to create their own customisable versions of these PC shoes at some point down the line? Or will it be a one-size-fits-all, kind of deal? Who can say.

These NZXT sneakers aren’t the first gaming-related shoes Artifact have made. Take a quick glance at their Instagram page, for example, and their mad collection of gaming footwear goes all the way back to April 2019. There are Minecraft-inspired Air Jordans, eye-searingly pink Fall Guys trainers, and PlayStation 5 trainers with cute little buttons on the tongue to name just a few.

Would you buy a pair of PC sneakers if you had the chance?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Valorant map Split is no longer an attackers' nightmare

Hitman 3 servers continuing to struggle

1

Valve and five publishers fined €7.8 million for geo-blocking Steam keys

51

The joy of being a benevolent capitalist in Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Making Ichi-bank

5

Latest articles

Valorant map Split is no longer an attackers' nightmare

Hitman 3 servers continuing to struggle

1

Valve and five publishers fined €7.8 million for geo-blocking Steam keys

51

The joy of being a benevolent capitalist in Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Making Ichi-bank

5