A live-action project in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 might happen

The studio behind True Detective are involved

A lady's neighbour in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Probably trustworthy.
Image credit: RPS/CD Projekt Red
News by Graham Smith Contributor
I've decided to base part of my personality around liking Cyberpunk 2077. I thought I was long-since past the point when it was possible to construct my identity around liking a piece of media, but here I am, aged 38, researching tattoos.

So the news that CD Projekt Red have partnered with a production company to create a live action adaptation project set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077? I'm onboard.

The production company in question is Anonymous Content, the studio behind True Detective and Mr. Robot as well as films such as The Revenant and Spotlight. David Levine is Chief Creative Officer at the company, having previously worked at HBO and overseen projects including Game Of Thrones and True Blood.

Right now, Anonymous Content are looking for a screenwriter who can tell a "brand-new story" set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. That suggests that it won't be a simple re-telling of the plot of Cyberpunk 2077, its expansion Phantom Liberty, or the existing anime adaptation Edgerunners. The reference to it as a "project" also suggests it's not even decided whether the results will be a film or a television series.

Cyberpunk 2077 has existed as a world and setting via the tabletop game long before CD Projekt got involved, and there's plenty of potential in it for extra stories. That said, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few games with themes cohesive enough, and writing strong enough, that I think you could actually turn it into a TV show or movie successfully. Its characters have arcs, which gives it a huge leg-up on most other videogames.

Given that its early days - no screenwriter, no director, no fixed concept - there's obviously no release date yet. It may be the case that the live action project never comes to fruition. But for a change, I hope it does.

