A sinister galactic death march powers Power of Ten's roguelike shooting

Fleeting contact

Sin Vega avatar
Sin Vega
Published on
A ship fires a large laser beam in space in front of a brown planet in Power Of Ten

Ooh, I'm glad this made it to a full release. Power of Ten has rattled around my PC since ... I want to say "a year ago", but that could turn out to be any time in the last three years if I actually check. It didn't quite push me over the "Article Threshold" back then, but having given it a proper go now it's out of early access, it's time.

You're a little spaceship, with a simple but intriguing backstory, who's appeared near an inhabited planet. A transmission asks you to repair their defensive shield before "the Deadeye" arrives to genocide them, which, uh, okay I think I know whose side I'm on here, game.

