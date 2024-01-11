If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Action platformer sequel Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is out now

Don't dodge it

A big woman in Momodora: Moonlit Farewell.
Image credit: Bombservice
Graham Smith
Graham Smith
Published on
1 comment

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight has been on my 'to play' list since a friend mentioned it several years ago. It's been a long enough time that a sequel has emerged. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is out now and like its predecessor is a 2D action platformer about smashing and dodging enemies.

Moonlit Farewell is, I think, the fifth instalment of the Momodora series. The fourth was released in 2016 to glowing reviews from Steam users while being ignored by games media outlets. All of these games offer a Hollow Knight-like appeal of 2D platforming, melee attacks, boss fights, dodge rolls and a level of air control that borders on the obscene.

Moonlight Farewell is designed to be the "concluding story", which answers many of the "mysteries and questions" raised by the Momodora 1-3, according to its developer.

Reverie Under The Moonlight, the fourth game in the series, had a different protagonist and was the most popular game in the series however, so Moonlight Farewell is also designed to appeal to players who haven't played the first three games or any Momodora games at all. "The series has always been focused on action and minimal stories. So please, don’t worry too much about 'catching up'!", says the Steam page.

Otherwise the listed features sound a lot like its predecessors: melee combos, dodging, a Sigil system that lets you customise your play style, boss battles, and adjustable difficulty levels.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is available from Steam where it has a 10% launch discount and costs £12.86/€14.84/$15.29.

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell

PC

Graham Smith

